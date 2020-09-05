Bucks on the ropes, Heat look to finish historic sweep

Before Friday, teams down by exactly 12 points going into the fourth quarter of a game this season had lost 39 out of 43 times, or 91%. In the playoffs, teams leading by 12 or more points after three quarters had been 131-1 since April 2016.

But the Bucks couldn’t finish and now are in the 0-3 hole, out of which no NBA team has successfully climbed.

“Might as well make history while you’re doing it, cap off a great season here,” Bucks guard George Hill said. “It’s the first time in the history of the NBA we’re playing in a bubble. First time that a team can come back down from 3-0. We’ve got to trust each other, continue to believe. The season’s not over.”

The Bucks were 56-17 in the regular season, which translates to a .767 winning percentage — the 37th best for a single season in NBA history. Some of the 36 teams ahead of them on that list lost in the first round of the playoffs, but none got swept.

The team with the best record that saw its playoff run end in a sweep was the 1948-49 Rochester Royals, back before the shot clock and even before the NBA was a thing — it was called the BAA then. They lost 2-0 to the Minneapolis Lakers in the division finals.