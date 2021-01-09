Browns enter playoffs with a deep Vikings connection

The Browns head into Pittsburgh for their first playoff game in 18 years with a slight twist on one of the NFL’s most time-honored cliches:

Next Former Viking Up.

The latest COVID-19 uprising to rock Cleveland canceled practices until Friday while sidelining eight players, including two starters, at least two assistant coaches and, yes, head coach and former Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

No problem, says Stefanski. He’s got trusted special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, another former Viking who stepped in for Mike Zimmer on a day’s notice and almost beat a 10-1 Cowboys team when Zimmer had emergency eye surgery in 2016.

“I have a ton of confidence in Coach Priefer,” Stefanski said. “He knows this team very, very well from a roster standpoint but also based on how we play. I think it is a very natural place to go in an interim setting where he cannot miss a beat, and then you let the offensive and defensive coaches focus on their side of the ball.”

One of those coaches is defensive coordinator Joe Woods, who is, yep, another former Viking. All told, there are 11 former Vikings who helped the Browns to an 11-5 record and the AFC’s No. 6 seed. The others are: