Brodin inks 7-year extension

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild signed defenseman Jonas Brodin to a seven-year, $42 million contract extension Tuesday, making another long-term commitment to a key piece of their blue line group.

Brodin’s new deal will begin with the 2021-22 season and carry a $6 million annual cap charge through 2027-28.

“The value in Jonas is his defensive play. He’s an elite defender, not just a good one. He’s elite. We put a premium on that, just like putting the puck in the net,” general manager Bill Guerin said.

The 27-year-old native of Sweden, who was drafted by the Wild with the 10th overall pick in the 2011 draft, had a career-high 26 assists in 69 games in the virus-shortened season. He led the team with 112 blocked shots and was second on the club with a plus-15 rating.

“I’ve been taking my game a little bit up a little bit. I think I can just keep improving and keep playing big minutes and be a big part of this team,” Brodin said on a conference call with reporters.

Brodin has played in 171 consecutive games, the longest active streak on the Wild. He’s sixth on their all-time list with 555 games played, trailing current fellow defensemen Jared Spurgeon (third) and Ryan Suter (fourth).