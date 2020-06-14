Briscoe finds a way, wins Xfinity race at Homestead

With every lap, Briscoe chipped away. He got within 2 seconds. Then a second and a half. Then a second. But he brushed the wall with about three laps left, slowing his momentum — or so it seemed.

“I just kept trying to run the fence harder and harder and harder,” Briscoe said.

Austin Cindric spun out and brought a late caution, derailing Gragson’s momentum and setting up the first of two overtime finishes. Gragson never had control of the race again, and Briscoe wound up in victory lane.

“The team did an unbelievable job to set up the car,” Gragson said. “We had the lead there at the end. ... I have to start working on myself. That’s unacceptable by my standards. These guys, they work their tails off and it’s not to run fifth. It’s to win these races.”

Conditions were grueling, especially after most of the drivers in the field also competed in high heat and humidity at Homestead on Saturday. By the final portion of the race, the temperature at Homestead had climbed to 87 degrees and the heat index — how it feels when combining the temperature and humidity — was nearing the 100-degree mark.

“That was a team win, for sure,” Briscoe said.

Briscoe’s victory capped a historic weekend for the Xfinity cars.