HIGH SCHOOL NORDIC SKI
Gilmer finishes 53rd at state meet
BIWABIK, Minn. — Winona/Cotter nordic skier Anna Gilmer had a respectable showing in her first state meet with the eighth-grader finishing 53rd overall out of 158 racers in the MSHSL state meet on Thursday at Giant’s Ridge.
Gilmer finished with an overall time of 27 minutes and 57.7 seconds. St. Paul Highland Park junior Molly Moening won the state title in 23:53.4.
Gilmer found herself in 70th after completing the four kilometer classic race (15:20.9) before finishing 33rd overall in the four km free-style race (12:36.8).
NFL
Vikings restructure Colquitt’s contract
Two days after cutting kicker Dan Bailey to save salary cap space, the Vikings cleared some more room by restructuring the contract of their veteran punter, general manager Rick Spielman said on KFAN.
Britton Colquitt, who was scheduled to make $2.45 million in 2021, will instead play for the veteran minimum salary of $1.075 million, saving the Vikings nearly $1.3 million in cap space. His 2022 salary remains at $3.25 million, as part of the three-year contract extension Colquitt signed last March.
“I love being a part of the Vikings family and am happy to help them get where they need to be in this difficult time,” Colquitt said in a text to Adam Schefter after ESPN first reported the news. “Hopefully that also means playing for a Super Bowl title.”
The move means the Vikings should have roughly $10.1 million in cap space before the start of the league year on Wednesday. They released Bailey once they were unable to come to terms on a restructured deal, and did the same with left tackle Riley Reiff on Wednesday. The NFL set the 2021 salary cap at $182.5 million per team, $15.7 million lower than last year.
NBA
Leonard fined $50,000, suspended
MIAMI — The NBA has fined Meyers Leonard $50,000, the maximum allowed by league policy, and suspended him from using all Miami Heat facilities and activities for one week in response to his use of an anti-Semitic term.
Commissioner Adam Silver, in announcing those sanctions, also said that he believes Leonard “is genuinely remorseful” for using the slur.
“Meyers Leonard’s comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society,” Silver said.
Leonard will also be required by the league to participate in a cultural diversity program. He has already met with representatives from the Anti-Defamation League, a prominent Jewish organization that works to stop extremism and delivers anti-bias education.
Under the league’s collective bargaining agreement, Silver could not exceed $50,000 as a fine for “any statement having, or that was designed to have, an effect prejudicial or detrimental to the best interests of basketball.” He is permitted to combine the fine with a suspension, and since Leonard is already out for the remainder of the season with an injury his salary will not be affected.
It was not immediately clear how the penalties issued by the NBA would affect Leonard’s standing with the team going forward. The Heat, within hours of the video coming out, said Leonard would be away from the team indefinitely.
Leonard apologized Tuesday for using the term, insisting he did not know what it meant when he used it one day earlier. The video drew sharp rebukes from league officials, members of other teams, celebrities and even athletes from other sports.
“He said something that was extremely distasteful and hurtful,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “And we’re left with the aftermath of that.”
NBA
Bucks to increase attendance
The Milwaukee Bucks are increasing the number of fans who can attend their home games.
Bucks officials announced Thursday that the Milwaukee Health Department has approved a plan to allow a maximum attendance of 18% of Fiserv Forum’s seating capacity, which is approximately 3,280 fans
The change will take effect March 20 when the Bucks host the San Antonio Spurs.
The Bucks have been playing home games with fans filling 10% of Fiserv Forum’s seating capacity, which adds up to about 1,800 spectators.
There were no fans at Fiserv Forum for the start of the season. The Bucks began allowing spectators during an eight-game homestand that began Feb. 16, and they’ve been playing with fans filling 10% of the seating capacity since Feb. 21.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Duke pulls out of ACC tournament
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke arrived at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament hoping to make an unprecedented run to extend its long NCAA Tournament streak.
Instead, the Blue Devils (13-11, 9-9 ACC) abruptly had to pull out of the tournament and end its season due to a positive COVID-19 test and the resulting quarantining and contact tracing.
The ACC announced that the Blue Devils’ quarterfinal game against No. 15 Florida State for Thursday night was been canceled. Athletics director Kevin White said Duke’s season is over, ending the Blue Devils’ streak of 24 consecutive NCAA appearances that began in 1996.
In a statement, White said the positive test for someone within the program came after Wednesday’s win against Louisville, the Blue Devils’ second win in as many days in Greensboro. Before this, there had been no positive tests all season for a player or coach, he said.
Duke hadn’t missed the NCAA Tournament since the 1994-95 season when Krzyzewski stepped away from coaching following complications from back surgery. Assistant Pete Gaudet took over, with that team finishing 13-18 a year after Duke had played in the NCAA title game.
Before that, Krzyzewski had missed the tournament at Duke only in his first three seasons, when he went a combined 38-47 and faced growing pressure to turn things around as Triangle neighbors North Carolina (1982) and North Carolina State (1983) both won NCAA championships.