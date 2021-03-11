The move means the Vikings should have roughly $10.1 million in cap space before the start of the league year on Wednesday. They released Bailey once they were unable to come to terms on a restructured deal, and did the same with left tackle Riley Reiff on Wednesday. The NFL set the 2021 salary cap at $182.5 million per team, $15.7 million lower than last year.

NBA

Leonard fined $50,000, suspended

MIAMI — The NBA has fined Meyers Leonard $50,000, the maximum allowed by league policy, and suspended him from using all Miami Heat facilities and activities for one week in response to his use of an anti-Semitic term.

Commissioner Adam Silver, in announcing those sanctions, also said that he believes Leonard “is genuinely remorseful” for using the slur.

“Meyers Leonard’s comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society,” Silver said.

Leonard will also be required by the league to participate in a cultural diversity program. He has already met with representatives from the Anti-Defamation League, a prominent Jewish organization that works to stop extremism and delivers anti-bias education.