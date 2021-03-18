NFL
Vikings signing CB Peterson
The Vikings have spent many of their available cap dollars on additions to a defense that gave up the fourth-most points in the NFL last season.
Their latest and certainly most high-profile signing brings plenty of experience to a young cornerback room.
According to two league sources, the team is adding former Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson, who comes to Minnesota on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million. The eight-time Pro Bowler joins a team in dire need of experience in the secondary. He’d played his entire career for Arizona, which drafted him fifth overall in 2011.
Peterson is scheduled to receive an $8 million base salary, and can make up to $1 million in playing time-based incentives, with another $1 million available if he makes the All-Pro team.
He is the second significant signing for the defense after the Vikings agreed to terms with run-stuffing nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson on Monday.
Peterson’s pedigree will help first-year defensive backs coach Karl Scott with a group that relied heavily on rookies Cameron Dantzler and Jeff Gladney a year ago. Peterson had slipped in coverage the past two years, allowing passer ratings above 100 when he was targeted for the first time in his career, according to Pro Football Focus.
With the 30-year-old Peterson, the Vikings are betting they’ll get a steadying presence in their secondary and a source of wisdom for their younger players. The cornerback didn’t return kicks or punts his last two seasons in Arizona — and it’s unclear whether he would be a candidate to do it in Minnesota — but was one of the game’s most electric return men early in his career.
His deal comes after the Vikings employed a number of cap maneuvers to clear space in free agency, adding three void years to Tomlinson’s deal so they could spread out a $12.5 million signing bonus and working to convert $10 million of Adam Thielen’s base salary to a signing bonus, which would lower his 2021 cap hit by $7.5 million.
The Vikings could need to make several other moves to create more cap room — like a possible contract extension for safety Harrison Smith or a new deal for Danielle Hunter that both addresses the defensive end’s concerns about his existing deal and lowers his cap hit.
On Wednesday, the first day to officially sign free agents, the Vikings brought back wide receiver Chad Beebe on what a league source said was a veteran minimum $920,000 contract. The team had decided not to place a restricted free agent tender on Beebe of at least $2.1 million.
MLB
Woodruff to start opening day
Brandon Woodruff is stopping the Milwaukee Brewers’ revolving door of opening-day starting pitchers.
Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said Thursday that Woodruff will start the Brewers’ season opener for a second straight year. He will be facing Kenta Maeda when the Brewers host the Minnesota Twins on April 1.
“Any time you can go out, get the ball for the first game and try and set the tone for the year, it’s a huge honor and something I don’t take lightly,” Woodruff said Thursday from the Brewers’ spring training site in Phoenix.
Having the same pitcher start the season opener in back-to-back season is something new for the Brewers. They had a different pitcher start each of the last seven season openers, causing fans to refer to an “opening-day curse.”
“I don’t really pay too much attention,” Woodruff said. “I just think it’s one of those things. I don’t know if anybody went along with that curse, I guess.”
Yovanni Gallardo started his fifth straight season opener in 2014. The list of opening-day starters since is: Kyle Lohse (2015), Wily Peralta (2016), Junior Guerra (2017), Chase Anderson (2018), Jhoulys Chacin (2019) and Woodruff.
Counsell had a couple of good options to start this year’s opener.
Woodruff, 28, went 3-5 with a 3.05 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 73⅔ innings last season He tied for the NL lead with 13 starts. Corbin Burnes went 4-1 with a 2.11 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 59 ⅔ innings to finish sixth in the Cy Young Award voting.
But Woodruff has the stronger overall track record.
Woodruff went 11-3 with a 3.62 ERA and made the All-Star team in 2019. Burnes’ breakthrough last year followed a 2019 season in which he went 1-5 with an 8.82 ERA.
“Brandon has established himself as a guy who has done it over a bunch of years at this point,” Counsell said. “He’s the guy at the front right now. It’s a bit of a ceremonial nod, as much as anything. I think Brandon earned it. That’s the biggest thing. You try to put a guy there that earned it. That’s what Brandon has done.”
Counsell said Burnes will start the Brewers’ second game April 3 against the Twins.
Woodruff gave up two runs over five innings in last year’s season opener in which the Brewers lost 3-0 to the Chicago Cubs, who got a three-hit shutout from Kyle Hendricks.
While Woodruff already has experience pitching a season opener, this year’s assignment is particularly special.
Last year, he was pitching that opener in front of no fans at Wrigley Field. This year, he will be at home with American Family Field filled to 25% capacity. Those spectators figure to include his wife, Jonie, and their daughter, Kyler Alise, who was born Aug. 31.