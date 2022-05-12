SPORTS GAMBLING

Minnesota lawmakers remain at odds over sports betting bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota lawmakers remain at odds over sports betting legalization as the House prepared to take up a proposal despite a lack of support in the Senate.

The House bill, authored by Democratic Rep. Zack Stephenson, of Coon Rapids, would put Minnesota’s Native American tribes in control by allowing in-person wagering at tribal casinos and allowing tribes to partner with mobile betting companies like FanDuel and DraftKings. A vote was expected Thursday evening.

Stephenson said he met with the leaders of all 11 of Minnesota’s Ojibwe and Dakota tribes before crafting the bill, in addition to mobile gambling companies, the state’s professional sports teams and the University of Minnesota. Tribal governments have traditionally opposed legalization efforts in the past due to reliance on casino revenues, but the new proposal would allow tribes to keep all profits from in-person betting and 5% of revenue from mobile betting.

The Minnesota Indian Gaming Association, which represents 10 of the 11 tribes, signaled support for House proposal. The group did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the anticipated House floor vote.

Despite anticipated bipartisan support in the House, the GOP-controlled Senate is unlikely to act on the legislation and get it to Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s desk. Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, of Winona, told reporters Tuesday that the House sports betting bill doesn’t have the support it needs to pass in the Senate because it only lets tribal casinos in on the action.

A bill introduced by Republican Sen. Roger Chamberlain, of Lino lakes, earlier in the session would allow the state’s two horse racing tracks to administer in-person wagering on sports.

Proponents of sports betting lost a brief, good-natured skirmish on the Senate floor Wednesday when Democratic Sen. Karla Bigham, of Cottage Grove, introduced the proposal as an amendment to the Senate GOP’s main tax bill. Bigham framed it as a way of raising revenue and of breaking the impasse over sports wagering in the Senate, and as a way of sparing Minnesotans from having to go all the way to Iowa to place a legal bet.

Bigham’s amendment was ruled out of order because it wasn’t germane to the underlying tax bill. Chamberlain said he would love to see it enacted, “deeply we really would,” but agreed the amendment was out of order.

“But it’s a nice, wonderful, beautiful thought,” he said.

HORSE RACING

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike not running in Preakness

Rich Strike will not run in the Preakness after his major upset to win the Kentucky Derby, keeping horse racing from having a Triple Crown winner for a fourth consecutive year.

Owner Rich Dawson made the stunning announcement Thursday, 10 days before the race in Maryland.

Dawson said he and trainer Eric Reed agreed to stick with the initial plan for Rich Strike and rest him for five weeks. Rich Strike, at 80-1, was the biggest long shot to win the Derby in more than a century. Only Donerail in 1913 paid more to win.

The plan now is to have Rich Strike ready to run in the Belmont Stakes on June 11. Dawson said it was wise for the colt to get extra rest and not face a short, two-week turnaround at Pimlico.

“It’s very, very tempting to alter our course and run in the Preakness at Pimlico, which would be a great honor for all our group,” Dawson said in a news release. “However, after much discussion and consideration … we are going to stay with our plan of what’s best for Ritchie.

“We thank the wonderful Preakness and Pimlico folks that have reached out and very much appreciate the invite.”

Reed did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment

Rich Strike was not expected to be the morning line favorite for the Preakness, with Derby runner-up Epicenter and Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath set to be part of the field. He could have been the first Derby winner not to go off as the Preakness post time favorite since 2012 when I’ll Have Another won the first two legs of the Triple Crown.

With Rich Strike’s surprise withdrawal, the Preakness will go on without the official Derby champion for the second time in four years. Country House and disqualified winner Maximum Security skipped the race in 2019.

Bob Baffert-trained Medina Spirit finished third in the 2021 Preakness after testing positive for a substance not allowed on race day in post-Derby testing. Mandaloun, who was elevated to the 2021 Derby win long after Medina Spirit tested positive, did not run in the Preakness last year.

NFL

Chiefs visit Bucs for Sunday Night Football in Week 4 rematch of Super Bowl 55

TAMPA, Fla. — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will visit Raymond James Stadium for a Super Bowl 55 rematch with the Bucs and Tom Brady in Week 4 of the NFL season.

The game will be televised nationally on NBC’s Sunday Night Football on Sept. 11 at 8:20 p.m. It was revealed Thursday morning.

Brady, who retired Feb. 1 only to return to the team 40 days later, figures to help the Bucs land a handful of nationally televised games.

The Bucs beat the Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl 55, becoming the first team to win the NFL championship in its home stadium.

The NFL regular season kicks off Thursday, Sept. 8. Super Bowl 57 will be played Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

RUGBY

US to host men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups for first time

Rugby’s biggest tournament is finally heading to the United States.

Now comes the hard part for the sport’s leadership: Generating enough interest and sustainability to secure rugby’s place in a crowded U.S. market.

The Rugby World Cup will be staged in the U.S. for the first time after being voted on Thursday as the host of the men’s event in 2031 and the women’s tournament two years later.

It marks rugby’s first attempt to move into the wider American sporting consciousness and unlock what World Rugby — the global governing body — regards as an area of untapped potential, in both a commercial and sporting sense.

“The golden nugget that everybody wants to get hold of” was how World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont described America.

“What we will leave in the U.S.,” he said, “is an extremely sustainable, vibrant sport that will go from strength to strength.”

USA Rugby’s vision is of countrywide membership more than quadrupling to 450,000 by 2031, of stadiums “from coast to coast” staging matches — there have been around 25 venue bids, including from NFL and Major League Soccer arenas — and of significant investment in the domestic Major League Rugby so the U.S. Eagles are a competitive team in time for 2031.

A competitive, perhaps quarterfinal-bidding team, would crucially be necessary for the Eagles and the World Cup to cut through the considerable noise that is U.S. sports. The Rugby World Cup is staged during September-October, when America is already transfixed by the NFL and college football, the Major League Baseball pennant races and playoffs, and the start of the NBA and NHL.

USA Rugby already has some experience. The Rugby World Cup Sevens at the baseball home of the San Francisco Giants in July 2018 drew more than 100,000 people across three days, and U.S.-decent TV ratings on NBC.

