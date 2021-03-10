COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Warriors to send five to nationals
The Winona State University women’s indoor track and field team will send five qualifiers to the 2021 NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field National Championships on Thursday in Birmingham, Ala.
Brooklyn Schyvinck and Michaela Pryor will compete in two individual events, having qualified in the 400-meter run and the 200 meter dash, respectively. In addition, the Warrior’s 4X400 relay team of Schyvinck, Kalley Harris, Maddy Pietz, and Kendall Zeman will compete for a national championship in that event.
In the 200-meter dash, Pryor’s time of (24.71) ran at the NSIC Indoor Championships earlier this season is the top Winona State mark ever in that event. Additionally, the junior also holds the top WSU mark in the 60-meter dash, a standard also set this season.
For Schyvinck, the 2021 NCAA Division II Championships offers a chance to compete for a national title in both an individual (400) and team event (4X400). The junior has turned in some impressive times in both races so far this season. Her 56.54 individual mark at the President Davenport Classic on Feb. 20, is the sixth-best 400 time ever in Winona State history and she is a key part of the 4X400 squad that ran a 3:51.00 mark already this season, good for eighth all-time in the WSU record book.
The Warrior 4X400 relay team finds itself in one of the most competitive fields in recent years at the championships. Winona State will go head-to-head with Grand Valley State — which holds the top time in the country — in section three of event.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Aquinas grads earn honors
Aquinas High School graduate Lexi Donarski has been recognized for a strong first year with the Iowa State women’s basketball team, as she was named the Big 12 Conference Freshman of the Year, the league announced Wednesday afternoon.
The 6-foot guard, who was the Big 12 Freshman of the Week five times this season, is the first Cyclone to earn the award in 23 years.
Donarski, a unanimous selection for the conference’s All-Freshman team, averaged 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in the regular season. She led Iowa State with 48 made 3-pointers and shot 41% from beyond the arc.
Courtney Becker, an Aquinas grad who now plays at Drake, was also honored Wednesday by being named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman team. She averaged 3.5 points and 3.8 rebounds while playing 17.7 minutes per game in the regular season.
NFL
Vikings release OT Reiff
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday announced they have released offensive lineman Riley Reiff.
The 32-year-old played 58 regular-season games in over four seasons, starting all of them at left tackle.
Reiff was a 2012 first-round pick of Detroit and spent the first five seasons of his career with the Lions before signing with the Vikings as a free agent in March of 2017.
Reiff, who grew up in Parkston, South Dakota, was a team captain in all four seasons with the Vikings.
“I love the kid. He’s a tough, physical guy,” Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer said of Reiff at the end of the 2020 season. “He’s a pro’s pro. Comes out and works every single day. He’s had a really good year. He’s a big-time battler; he’ll fight you all day long, so he’s really everything you want in an offensive lineman.”
Reiff’s release helps the Vikings navigate a reduced salary cap but also means Minnesota is now looking for a new left tackle.
Ezra Cleveland is a possibility at that spot. He spent two seasons at left tackle at Boise State before starting nine games at right guard as a rookie in 2020. Minnesota also could address that position in free agency or the draft.
Reiff played in 15 games during the 2017, 2019 and 2020 seasons and started 13 contests in 2018. He also started in four playoff games with the Vikings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Kansas fires athletic director Long
Kansas has fired athletic director Jeff Long less than two days after mutually parting with Les Miles amid sexual misconduct allegations dating to the football coach’s time at LSU, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Kurt Watson will serve as the interim athletic director as the school begins searching for both a new AD and new football coach, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the school had yet to announce the firing.
Long’s dismissal came one day after he vowed to lead the search for Miles’s successor, a move that drew significant backlash from Kansas alumni. It was Long who had hired Miles, his friend of more than 30 years, despite questions that ultimately led to his firing Monday night.
The move also comes as the Jayhawks’ storied men’s basketball program, which is awaiting the decision of an independent arbitrator on what could be severe NCAA sanctions for rules violations, prepares to open the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday with the NCAA Tournament on tap next week.
“You know, I focus on these student-athletes,” Long said Tuesday. “I got into these intercollegiate athletics for what they did for me. I know how important this experience is for a football player or a rower or a tennis player. ... I have continued to work in their best interests. That’s the way I look at that.”
One day later, Long was fired from his second consecutive job leading a Division I athletic department. He was let go by Arkansas in 2017 after a tenure that included the scandal surrounding the firing of football coach Bobby Petrino.
Long was hired by Kansas to help rebuild a football program mired firmly in the Big 12 cellar. His charge was to find a coach who could take the Jayhawks back to relevance while also persuading donors to open their checkbooks in support of upgrades to the practice facility and aging Memorial Stadium.
Instead, his roughly three-year tenure was filled with bumbling missteps.
After firing former football coach David Beaty, Long informed him that it would be “for cause” due to a relatively minor NCAA investigation into a non-coaching staff member and that his $3 million buyout would be withheld. A 15 month-long court case followed, embarrassing the university that wound up paying $500,000 in legal fees before ultimately agreeing with Beaty on a $2.55 million settlement.
Long also was criticized in 2019 for bringing Snoop Dogg to Late Night in the Phog, the annual kickoff to basketball practice. The rapper’s performance included four scantily dressed dancers doing routines on stripper poles and the firing of fake $100 bills into the crowd, an apparently flippant reference to the NCAA’s investigation into allegations that Kansas basketball coaches funneled money through an Adidas rep to potential players.
MLB
Votto tests positive for virus
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is out for an indefinite period after testing positive for COVID-19 at spring training, the team said Wednesday.
The Reds put Votto on the injured list and he gave the team permission to announce he was sidelined because he had tested positive for the virus.
The 36-year-old Votto has played in four spring training games, going 4 for 9 at the plate. Last season he hit .226 in 54 games, with 11 home runs and 22 RBIs.
The Reds open the regular season April 1.