Let’s play! Buxton digs in, MLB spring games finally begin

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Boston Red Sox wore St. Patrick’s Day green for their spring debut. Baseball fans might feel luckiest of all.

“I’m glad we’re finally starting,” said Red Sox supporter Jeremy Porter, down from Maine for the exhibition opener.

When Minnesota sparkplug Byron Buxton dug in against Boston right-hander Michael Feliz at sun-splashed Fenway South, it put baseball’s bitter 99-day lockout a little further back in the rearview mirror. The Twins and Red Sox played the sport’s first spring training game of the year, one of four on the calendar Thursday before everyone else opens Friday.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he got a jolt Wednesday when the Twins sent over their roster card.

“It feels different,” Cora said. “When we got the lineup from the Twins last night, I was like, ‘Oh, this is real now.’”

Spring games were supposed to begin 20 days earlier, but a nasty fight over the sport’s economics plunged baseball into a longer, darker winter than usual. The lockout ended last Thursday, camps began Sunday, and the race toward a delayed April 7 opening day was on.

All might not be forgotten or forgiven, but there was joy regardless at Fenway South.

Fans arrived early and begged for autographs during batting practice. On the backfields, a father and his young son played catch a few feet away from practicing minor leaguers. The public address announcer noted it was 50 degrees in Boston — “not so bad,” he joked — before reporting a first-pitch temperature of 82 degrees.

Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli brought many of his regular hitters on the 20-minute drive across Fort Myers to JetBlue Park — Buxton, Jorge Polanco, Miguel Sanó and new starting catcher Gary Sánchez were all in the starting lineup.

Boston sent J.D. Martinez, Rafael Devers and its other stars to the backfields for some extra reps. With 18 spring games left until opening day, they’ll be on the big diamond soon enough.

Bobby Dalbec got fans on their feet in the bottom of the first, launching a two-run homer over the replica Green Monster.

Royals sign RHP Greinke to $13M contract for 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals signed six-time All-Star pitcher Zack Greinke to a $13 million contract for this season Wednesday, reuniting the right-hander with the club that drafted him in the first round two decades ago.

Greinke also can make up to $2 million in performance bonuses, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not disclosed.

The 38-year-old Greinke was the sixth overall pick of the Royals in the 2002 amateur draft, and he spent his first six seasons with the club, winning the Cy Young Award during his standout 2009 season. He was traded to the Brewers the following year for a package of players that formed the basis of the Royals’ back-to-back AL champion teams.

Greinke spent just over a season in Milwaukee before his he was traded to the Angels, then spent three seasons across town with the Dodgers, where he finished second in Cy Young voting in 2015. Greinke went on to pitch four seasons for the Diamondbacks before spending the past three seasons with the Astros.

He went 11-6 with a 4.16 ERA and one complete game in 29 starts for Houston last season.

Greinke has 219 wins over 18 years in the big leagues, seven behind Justin Verlander among active pitchers, and he needs just 191 strikeouts to reach 3,000 for his career. Greinke also is a six-time Gold Glove winner.

Anthony Rizzo, Yankees finalize $32 million, 2-year contract

TAMPA, Fla. — Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees finalized a $32 million, two-year contract on Thursday,

The first baseman gets $16 million in each of the next two seasons. He has the right to opt out after this year’s World Series to become a free agent again.

A three-time All-Star, Rizzo was acquired by the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs on July 29 and added a left-handed bat to a heavily right-handed batting order. He hit .248 with 22 homers, 61 RBIs and a .783 OPS last season, including .249 with eight homers, 21 RBIs and a .768 OPS in 49 games for New York.

Rizzo also provided plate discipline and smooth fielding at first, where he has won a pair of Gold Gloves.

The deal creates uncertainty for returning first baseman Luke Voit, the 2020 AL home run champion whose 2021 season was wrecked by injury.

“They want to be left-handed, so I get it,” Voit said Wednesday. “My job is to go out and play baseball everyday and not to figure who is playing what position. I’m just going to control what I can control, be positive, go out and work, be there for the guys and just get ready for the season.”

Rizzo said in June that he had not received a coronavirus vaccine, adding “as we continue to get more data, I’ll continue to be more educated on it.”

Unless New York City changes its requirement, he will need to be vaccinated in order to play at Yankee Stadium. New York City currently mandates that every private sector employee be inoculated against the coronavirus.

Rizzo and outfielder Joey Gallo, a strikeout-prone left-handed hitter, were New York’s primary acquisitions at last summer’s trade deadline. Before the deals, DJ LeMahieu had been getting significant playing time at first.

Rizzo began his career with San Diego in 2011, then went to the Cubs in 2012. He is a career .268 hitter with 251 home runs and 814 RBIs.

