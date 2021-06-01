COLLEGE
UW close to finding new AD
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin appears close to hiring a successor to longtime athletic director Barry Alvarez.
The Wisconsin Board of Regents plans to hold a closed session Wednesday to consider an employment agreement and compensation for a new athletic director, the University of Wisconsin System said in a news release Tuesday. It’s the sole item on the agenda.
Alvarez, 74, announced April 6 that he was stepping down. His retirement takes effect in the beginning of July.
Chancellor Rebecca Blank has said she hopes to hire someone by the end of June.
“We don’t take the many successes we’ve had over the last several decades for granted,” Blank said in April. “That can be lost quite quickly with the wrong leader. This is a important hire for our university as well as for the state.”
Peter Miller, the chair of Wisconsin’s athletic board, was heading the search committee to pick the new athletic director.
During the news conference announcing his retirement, Alvarez said he had planned to step down sooner but that he wanted to remain in charge while the athletic department dealt with the challenges brought about by the pandemic.
Alvarez arrived at Wisconsin in 1990 as football coach and became athletic director in 2004. He briefly served in a dual role before stepping down as football coach after the 2005 season.
MLB
League seeing lowest BA since 1968
NEW YORK — The major league batting average rose slightly in May, though it remained at its lowest level in 53 years.
Hitters batted .239 in May, up from .232 in April and the lowest average for May since .237 in 1972, the Elias Sports Bureau said Tuesday.
The .236 average for the season through May 31 is the lowest since .229 in 1968 — the last season before the pitcher’s mound was lowered from 15 inches to 10.
May’s .315 on-base percentage was up from .309 in April but the lowest for May since .314 in 2015. The .312 through May 31 is the lowest since .309 in 1972.
In an era of dominance on home runs, slugging percentage did not decline as much. The .397 percentage in May was the lowest since .395 in 2014 and the .393 percentage for the season through May 31 was the lowest since .392 in 2014.
Strikeouts exceeded hits by 838 in May after topping them by 1,091 in April, Elias said. Strikeouts had never exceeded hits over a full calendar month before May 2018.
Strikeouts have averaged 8.99 per team per game, on pace to set a record for the 13th consecutive full season — up from 8.81 two years ago and nearly double the 4.77 in 1979. Strikeouts already are 1,929 ahead of hits, just three years after exceeding hits for the first time over a full season.
Hits have averaged 7.78 per team per game, the second-lowest behind 7.75 in 1908 during the dead-ball era.
Seattle is hitting .205, on track to break the record low of .211 set by the 1910 Chicago White Sox.
There have been six no-hitters, by San Diego’s Joe Musgrove (April 9), Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox (April 9), Baltimore’s John Means (May 5), Cincinnati’s Wade Miley (May 7), Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull (May 18) and the New York Yankees’ Corey Kluber (May 19). In addition, Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner had a seven-inning hitless game in a doubleheader on April 25 that is not recognized as a no-hitter by Major league Baseball.
One more no-hitter would match 1990, 1991, 2012 and 2015 for the most since 1900, one shy of the record eight in 1884 — the first season overhand pitching was allowed.
Home runs have averaged 1.13 per team per game, down from 1.28 last year and the lowest since 2015’s 1.01.
CFL
Edmonton changes name
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Edmonton CFL franchise has changed its team name to Elks.
The club made the announcement on Tuesday.
Edmonton dropped its longtime name, Eskimos, last year following a similar decision by the NFL’s Washington team amid pressure on franchises to eliminate racist or stereotypical names.
It had been called the Edmonton Football Team up until the announcement, but its logo continued to feature two Es.
Elks was one of seven potential name changes the Edmonton Football Team provided on its shortlist. The others included: Evergreens, Evergolds, Eclipse, Elkhounds, Eagles and Elements.
When the Edmonton Football Team announced last year it was discontinuing the Eskimos name, president Chris Presson said it was the franchise’s hope to keep its double-E logo and green and gold colors.
The decision came following a review by the franchise after it twice opted to maintain its team name.
The Eskimos moniker has been tied to sports teams in Edmonton since the 19th century, but critics say the name is derogatory and a colonial-era term for Inuit.
In February 2020, the franchise announced it was keeping the name after a year-long research period that involved Inuit leaders and community members across Canada.
Then on July 8, the club promised to speed up another review of its name and provide an update by month’s end. In that statement, the Edmonton franchise noted “a lot has happened” since the decision in February.
One of the team’s sponsors, national car-and-home insurance provider Belairdirect, had announced it was rethinking its relationship with the team because of the name.
Others added they’d would welcome a review of the name.
This all happened as NFL’s Washington team had said it would undergo a thorough review of its name.
A similar announcement was made by Major League Baseball’s Cleveland team, which is switching its name.
The Edmonton name change comes in time for the resumption of CFL play.
The league has tentatively scheduled starting a 14-game 2021 season Aug. 5 after not playing in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There had been repeated calls in the past for the Edmonton team to change its name. In 2015, Canada’s national Inuit organization had said it was time for a change.
Founded in 1949, the Edmonton team has won the Grey Cup 14 times, second only to the Toronto Argonauts at 17.
The community-owned club’s impressive history on the field includes a record five consecutive Grey Cups from 1978 to 1982.