NFL

Steelers hire Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers have hired former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores to be a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach, the team announced Saturday.

Flores was the head coach for the Dolphins for the past three seasons and had a 24-25 record. He was fired last month.

Flores made national headlines earlier this month when he filed a class action lawsuit against the NFL and three of its teams — the Dolphins, New York Giants and Denver Broncos — alleging racial discrimination in their hiring practices.

Flores was a finalist for the head coaching position with the Houston Texans after he filed the lawsuit, but the Texans hired Lovie Smith.

Flores began his coaching career with the New England Patriots and coached under Bill Belichick from 2008 until 2018. He rose in the ranks from special teams assistant to special teams coach to safeties coach and then linebackers coach before he was hired by the Dolphins.

“I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “Brian’s resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team.”

The Steelers needed to hire another defensive assistant after coordinator Keith Butler retired.

Teryl Austin, who held the position of senior defensive assistant the past three seasons, was promoted to defensive coordinator.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Appleby takes over, Florida rallies past No. 2 Auburn 63-62

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Tyree Appleby scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half, Colin Castleton added 19 and Florida rallied to beat No. 2 Auburn 63-62 Saturday to extend its home dominance in the series.

The Tigers (24-3, 12-2 Southeastern Conference) lost their second straight on the road and dropped their first game in regulation. They previously lost to UConn and Arkansas in overtime.

Appleby had everything to do with this one, which was Florida’s 14th straight over Auburn in Gainesville. The senior made 6 of 9 shots in the second half, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and was perfect from the free-throw line.

Still, the Tigers had a chance in the final seconds. Wendell Green Jr. got the ball with 7.1 seconds to play and was dribbling at the top of the key when he tried to pass to Walker Kessler down low. The Gators (17-10, 7-7) knocked it away, and the clock ran out.

Florida students rushed the floor and celebrated with players at midcourt, but police officers quickly moved them back into the stands. They returned and started chanting “Appleby.”

The 6-foot-1 guard dominated down the stretch, creating open shots for teammates and hitting a huge 3-pointer with about 4 minutes to play.

Jabari Smith scored 28 points to lead Auburn. K.D. Johnson chipped in 12, and Walker Kessler added 11.

The Tigers were hoping to end a 13-game skid in the O’Connell Center, a losing streak that started shortly after former Florida coach Billy Donovan arrived in Gainesville. Auburn’s last win in the O’Dome came in February 1996, one month before the Gators hired Donovan.

Coach Bruce Pearl’s team used a solid second half – its opening 20 minutes were close to abysmal – to take control. The Tigers put together a 21-4 run that spanned halftime, turning an eight-point deficit into a nine-point lead. Smith was huge during the spurt, contributing two 3-pointers, a three-point play, a jumper, two free throws and a blocked shot.

The Gators missed all 10 shots during an 8 ½-minute span in which Auburn was closing the gap and building its lead.

Williams leads No. 11 Texas Tech over No. 20 Texas 61-55

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech fans packed into rival Texas’ home arena.

They lustily booed “The Eyes of Texas” song from the rafters. They chanted “De-fense” on every crucial possession. They howled when the Longhorns launched a late air ball.

And then the No. 11 Red Raiders players strutted out of the building with a 61-55 win Saturday, made all the sweeter given how this old rivalry that once sat on a low simmer has boiled over this season.

Bryson Williams scored 17 points and Texas Tech held off a late charge by the No. 20 Longhorns to get the victory and sweep the regular-season series.

The win earned the Red Raiders (21-6, 10-4 Big 12) and their fans another hearty jab against Texas coach Chris Beard, who led Texas Tech for five years and took them to the brink of a national championship in 2019, only to leave for his alma mater this season.

Beard’s bolt from a campus that had embraced him left hard feelings in Lubbock, and the Red Raiders fans in the building loudly booed whenever his face appeared on the arena video board.

“With all the respect I got for them, that was personal,” said Red Raiders guard Clarence Nadolny, who scored 14 points. “You don’t want to lose to the guy that left you.”

Texas Tech led by 10 with just over 3 minutes to play before Texas closed to within 56-55 after a 9-0 run. But Andrew Jones’ long 3-pointer with with 1:10 to play was the last Texas basket of the game, and Texas Tech put it away from the free throw line.

Texas Tech has won nine of the last 11 over the Longhorns and outmuscled one of the best defensive teams in the country to get this one. The Red Raiders outscored the Longhorns 26-10 in the paint and won the rebounding battle 45-36. Texas also shot just 28%.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 12 Lady Vols lose leading scorer Horston to elbow injury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 12 Tennessee will be without leading scorer Jordan Horston for a few weeks with a fractured dislocation of her left elbow.

Coach Kellie Harper updated Horston’s status Saturday. The Lady Vols (21-5, 10-3 Southeastern Conference) visit top-ranked South Carolina (24-1, 12-1) on Sunday. Harper said she doesn’t know how many weeks Horston will miss because the elbow has to heal.

“Unfortunately, you can’t put a timeline on that,” Harper said. “We’ll have to see the progress, and we will monitor it frequently in the next month. But at this point, I think you’re really pushing it with the season winding down, but I suppose at this point the door would still be open (to return).”

The Lady Vols have two games remaining in the regular season after their road trip to South Carolina. The SEC Tournament starts March 2 in Nashville.

The junior from Columbus, Ohio, not only leads Tennessee scoring 16.2 points a game, she also is the leading rebounder averaging 9.4 per game. Horston also hands out four assists a game. She has led Tennessee in scoring in 15 games, scoring 20 or more seven times.

Horston was hurt with 1:45 left in Thursday night’s loss at Alabama diving for a loose ball.

The Lady Vols already lost reserve center Keyen Green to a torn ACL in January. They lost three of four games after losing Green. Rae Burrell, a preseason All-SEC pick, hurt a knee in the opener and missed 12 games before returning. Guard-forward Marta Suarez already was out for the season because of an injury.

