NFL
DE Weatherly returning to Vikings
There’s a reunion on the Vikings defensive line as Stephen Weatherly announced Thursday morning he’s returning to Minnesota for “round two.” It’s a one-year deal for Weatherly, a league source added.
Weatherly, the Vikings’ 2016 seventh-round pick out of Vanderbilt, was released last month by the Carolina Panthers after one season. He had signed a two-year, $12.5 million deal in free agency last year after playing out his four-year rookie deal in Minnesota.
“Back to the Twin City for round 2!” Weatherly wrote from his verified Instagram account.
Only cornerback Mackensie Alexander has more NFL starts from the Vikings’ 2016 draft class than Weatherly, who was a standout reserve with six sacks and 11 tackles for losses between the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He had no sacks as a starter in Carolina last fall.
Weatherly’s addition, like each one the Vikings make this offseason, will have to be balanced by a cap-strapped front office that needs to make more “tough business decisions,” according to general manager Rick Spielman, before all NFL teams are required to be under the 2021 salary cap by March 17. The team started by releasing tight end Kyle Rudolph on Tuesday.
Steelers, Roethlisberger rework contract:
Ben Roethlisberger is returning for an 18th season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and is taking a pay cut to do it.
The team and the two-time Super Bowl winner announced on Thursday they have agreed on a new contract that assures the 39-year-old will be back in 2021.
Financial details were not immediately available, though the Steelers made no secret of the need for Roethlisberger to take a pay cut to ease some of the burden of his NFL-high $41.25-million salary-cap hit scheduled for 2021.
NFL Network, citing anonymous sources, said Roethlisberger’s new deal will essentially pay him $14 million this season and adds four voidable years to spread out the dead money.
“I am grateful to be at this stage of my career and more than happy to adjust my contract in a way that best helps the team to address other players who are so vital to our success,” Roethlisberger said in a statement. “I love this game and love to compete, and I believe in this team and my ability to deliver when called upon. It all starts with great preparation and I am ready to go.”
Roethlisberger passed for 3,803 yards with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 15 games in 2020 after missing almost all of 2019 with a right elbow injury. The Steelers won their first 11 games on their way to a 12-4 record and captured the AFC North title but were stunned at home by Cleveland in the first-round of the playoff game thanks in part to four Roethlisberger interceptions.
Steelers President Art Rooney II, head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert all expressed the desire to bring Roethlisberger, stressing the need to do it in a way that gives the Steelers some financial flexibility. The new contract does offer a bit more freedom, but Pittsburgh is facing several high-profile departures in free agency.
Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, running back James Conner and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva are among more than a dozen Steelers who will hit the open market this month. Conner and Villanueva are unlikely to be brought back after underwhelming play in 2020. Smith-Schuster and Dupree have likely priced themselves out of a return.
Throw in the retirements of center Maurkice Pouncey and tight end Vance McDonald and the decision to part with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner — all three of whom have a close relationship with Roethlisberger — and the veteran quarterback will find himself in the midst of an overhaul.
The franchise’s leader in just about every major statistical passing category remains, he was at the controls of an offense that finished last in the NFL in yards rushing and yards per rushing attempt. Those are numbers the front office said it will spend the offseason trying to improve.
NFL
Giants cut Golden Tate
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have cut Golden Tate in a move that clears $6.1 million in salary cap space and says goodbye to a wide receiver who never panned out after signing a $37 million contract as a free agent in 2019.
The 32-year-old Tate confirmed the move in a tweet in which he thanked the organization for its professionalism, told his former teammates to win the NFC East next season, and thanked the New York City metropolitan area fans for their support.
Tate was to earn $8.4 million in 2021.
Tate had some problems with the Giants. He missed the first four games of 2019 for using a performance enhancer. He had injuries last season and was benched for a game against Washington after complaining into an end-zone camera following a touchdown catch against the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers that not enough passes were being thrown to him.
He played in 23 games with 14 starts in his two seasons with the Giants. Considering he missed the first four games, the 2019 total was not bad: 49 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns. Last season was not as good as Tate had 35 catches for 388 yards and two TDs in 12 games.