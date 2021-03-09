Before the gruesome injury against the New York Giants in October, Prescott had started every game since the beginning of his rookie year after Romo injured his back during the 2016 preseason.

Prescott won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors while leading the Cowboys to the No. 1 seed in the NFC and two years later won his first playoff game while reaching his second Pro Bowl.

Negotiations on a new contract started the following offseason, when Prescott was going into the final year of a four-year contract that paid him a total of about $4 million as a fourth-round pick. That included $2 million in the final season.

Vikings cut K Bailey: Vikings special teams coach Ryan Ficken said in February that he was “very optimistic” about kicker Dan Bailey despite Bailey’s rough 2020 season, but it seems that optimism wasn’t enough to keep him on the roster.

The Vikings announced Bailey’s release on Tuesday afternoon. The move will save $1.7 million in cap room and leave behind $2.1 million in dead money.

Bailey was was 15-of-22 on field goals and 37-of-43 on extra points over the course of the 2020 season, but Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer didn’t waver when it came to sticking with him as their kicker.