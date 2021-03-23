MSHSL BOYS BASKETBALL
R-P boys fall in semifinal
ROCHESTER — The Rushford-Peterson High School boys basketball team saw its postseason run come to an end Tuesday night, as the fourth-seeded Trojans fell to top-seeded Southland 73-55 in a MSHSL Section 1A semifinal at Rochester Century High School.
Grady Hengel led the way on offense with a team-best 18 points on an efficient 7-of-9 shooting for the Trojans (13-7), who had entered winners of seven straight.
Senior Luke O'Hare added 14 points and grabbed five rebounds, while fellow senior Justin Ruberg finished with eight points to go along with a team-best seven boards.
NFL
Brown's accuser can subpoena Bucs
TAMPA, Fla. — The woman who has accused Super Bowl LV champion Antonio Brown of sexual battery may subpoena the Bucs and two other NFL teams as part of the case, a Broward County judge has ruled.
The ruling comes a month after attorneys representing the woman, Britney Taylor, sought all “correspondence, memoranda, communications, agreements, messages or other written documentation” from the Bucs, Steelers, Patriots and Raiders regarding their professional relationships with Brown. Brown’s attorneys objected.
The judge, Michael Robinson, wrote Friday that Taylor’s legal representation may issue the proposed subpoenas to the Bucs, Patriots and Raiders as well as NFL Properties LLC.
But the judge rejected Taylor’s request to subpoena the Steelers, because the timeframe is “overbroad and beyond the scope of relevant discovery.”
Brown played for Pittsburgh from 2010-18 and was one of the NFL’s top receivers. He spent parts of 2019 with the Raiders and New England. Brown joined Tampa Bay midway through last season after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy.
The case centers on accusations that Brown sexually assaulted Taylor, his former trainer, twice in 2017 and raped her the next year. Brown has denied the allegations, saying in court filings that the encounters were consensual.
Brown caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season. The seven-time Pro Bowler also caught eight passes in the playoffs, including a touchdown in the Bucs’ 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl 55 at Raymond James Stadium.
He is a free agent.
MARIOTA TO STAY WITH RAIDERS: Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota has agreed to restructure his contract and return to the Raiders, a team source confirmed Tuesday.
Mariota, who was in jeopardy of being released by the Raiders had he not redone his deal, is signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. If Mariota is pressed into service in relief of starter Derek Carr for an extended period, he’ll have an opportunity to earn up to $8 million next season.
Mariota, 27, signed a two-year contract worth $17.6 million plus incentives and his 2021 cap number was in excess of $15 million — second only to Carr on the roster and higher than that of recently signed defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA"s Emmert to meet with players
The National College Players Association said Tuesday that NCAA President Mark Emmert has informed a group of basketball players who started a social media campaign to protest inequities in college sports that he will meet with them after March Madness.
NCPA executive director Ramogi Huma said in a statement he received a letter from Emmert in response to the advocacy group's request for a meeting between the head of the NCAA and three players who led the #NotNCAAProperty protest that started last week.
Through the NCPA, the players had requested to meet with Emmert and one of the NCAA’s top lobbyists on Tuesday morning.
NCAA spokeswoman Stacey Osburn said the association had no comment Tuesday.
Michigan's Isaiah Livers, Rutgers' Geo Baker and Iowa's Jordan Bohannon are pushing for the NCAA to change its rules restricting athletes from earning money for personal sponsorship deals, online endorsements and appearances.
The NCAA has committed to changing its rules regarding name, image and likeness rights, but the process has bogged down amid warnings from the Department of Justice about possible antitrust violations in the association's proposal.
An NCAA case involving an antitrust ruling is scheduled to be heard by the Supreme Court next week.
The NCAA has asked for help from federal lawmakers in the form of a national NIL law that would preempt dozens of state laws under consideration that would create different rules for competing schools.
MLB
Hendricks will start first game for Cubs
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross selected Kyle Hendricks to start on opening day last season, and it worked out quite well.
He sees no reason to make a change this year.
Ross announced Tuesday that Hendricks will get the ball when the Cubs begin the season against Pittsburgh on April 1 at Wrigley Field. The right-hander tossed a three-hitter in a 3-0 victory over Milwaukee on opening day last summer.
“I feel like we've got a lot of talent,” Ross said. “I feel like Kyle, his resume, his leadership, his poise, all that goes into being the opening-day starter, just the extra, kind of, pomp and circumstance that goes with opening day, especially this coming year as well, every arrow points to Kyle.”
Ross said he wasn't ready to announce the order for the rest of his starting pitchers. Chicago also has Jake Arrieta and Zach Davies, and Trevor Williams, Alec Mills, Adbert Alzolay and Shelby Miller are in the mix for the last two spots.
But there is no question about the leader of the rotation, especially after the Cubs traded Yu Darvish to San Diego in December.
The 31-year-old Hendricks, known for his precision, control and professor-like demeanor, is making his second opening-day start. He went 6-5 with a 2.88 ERA in 12 starts during the pandemic-shortened season, helping Chicago win the NL Central.