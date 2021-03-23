Mariota, who was in jeopardy of being released by the Raiders had he not redone his deal, is signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. If Mariota is pressed into service in relief of starter Derek Carr for an extended period, he’ll have an opportunity to earn up to $8 million next season.

Mariota, 27, signed a two-year contract worth $17.6 million plus incentives and his 2021 cap number was in excess of $15 million — second only to Carr on the roster and higher than that of recently signed defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA"s Emmert to meet with players

The National College Players Association said Tuesday that NCAA President Mark Emmert has informed a group of basketball players who started a social media campaign to protest inequities in college sports that he will meet with them after March Madness.

NCPA executive director Ramogi Huma said in a statement he received a letter from Emmert in response to the advocacy group's request for a meeting between the head of the NCAA and three players who led the #NotNCAAProperty protest that started last week.

Through the NCPA, the players had requested to meet with Emmert and one of the NCAA’s top lobbyists on Tuesday morning.