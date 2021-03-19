ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” will get the ability to “flex” to better games starting in Week 12 — much like NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” does — with streams on ESPN+ and some shared over the air on ABC.

With the new rights deal, ABC returns to the Super Bowl rotation with Fox, CBS and NBC beginning with the 2026 season.

There will be three “MNF” doubleheaders, a Saturday doubleheader on the last weekend of the season and an International Series game streamed on ESPN+. ESPN not only will present a wild-card playoff game but one in the divisional round as well.

Although NFL Network no longer will simulcast “Thursday Night Football,” it will get some games, too. Like the Amazon and ESPN games, its telecast will get an over-the-air outlet in the home markets of participating teams.

The future of DirecTV’s “Sunday Ticket” package beyond 2022 was not addressed.

“Along with our recently completed labor agreement with the NFLPA, these distribution agreements bring an unprecedented era of stability to the League and will permit us to continue to grow and improve our game,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.