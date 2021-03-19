COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Pitino signs 6-year deal
New Mexico introduced Richard Pitino as its new men’s basketball coach Thursday, also revealing the details of his six-year contract worth nearly $5 million.
Pitino, who was hired by the Lobos on Tuesday, will make $775,000 in salary and compensation in his first year at New Mexico, according to a contract agreement obtained by the Star Tribune.
The Gophers have yet to say whether Pitino’s new employment will save them the full amount of Pitino’s $1.75 buyout on his Minnesota contract.
Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle said Tuesday that conversations would take place on how the buyout would be handled with his hiring by the Lobos.
“We’ll work closely with them on the buyout,” Coyle said. “With him taking a new job, it triggers some different clauses in the contract.”
In Pitino’s second through sixth year at New Mexico, his salary and compensation will total $800,000 annually. The entire deal with the Lobos is worth $4,975,000, not including bonuses.
Pitino, 38, had three years left on his Gophers’ contract that was to pay him $2.46 million annually through the 2023-24 season. Pitino’s contract stated buyout payments would stop once he found comparable employment, including a Division I job.
Pitino, who replaces Paul Weir, spoke to a crowd gathered on New Mexico’s football field Thursday about his new program and the ending of his eight-year tenure with the Gophers, who finished 14-15 this season.
“We had some great moments,” he said. “The key now is can we do that here with greater stability.”
Marquette fires Wojciechowski: Marquette fired basketball coach Steve Wojciechowski on Friday after seven seasons in which he posted no NCAA Tournament victories.
The Golden Eagles finished 13-14 for their first losing season since 2014-15, Wojciechowski’s debut year. The Golden Eagles’ season ended last week with a 68-49 loss to Georgetown in the first round of the Big East Tournament.
“I concluded that now is the right time for a new leader of our storied program,” Marquette athletic director Bill Scholl said in a statement. “I’m confident that our history of success and our commitment to developing young men who are leaders on and off the court will attract the highest caliber of coaching talent.”
Wojciechowski went 128-95 overall and 59-68 in Big East competition at Marquette. The Golden Eagles earned two NCAA Tournament appearances in his seven seasons.
Wojciechowski played for Duke and spent 15 seasons as an assistant on Mike Krzyzewski’s staff.
After going 13-19 in his debut season at Marquette, Wojciechowski led the Golden Eagles to winning records each of the next five years. He spent much of his tenure coaching Markus Howard, who ended his college career last season as the leading scorer in Big East history.
But he couldn’t match the overall success of predecessor Buzz Williams, who led Marquette to a regional final in 2013 plus regional semifinals in 2011 and 2012. Williams left for Virginia Tech after the 2013-14 season and now coaches Texas A&M.
NFL
NFL cuts lucrative new TV deals
You don’t have to worry about the National Football League and its owners. The money is going to keep rolling in.
Making official on Thursday what long has been anticipated, the NFL and its media partners announced TV and streaming deals spanning 2023 to 2033 that are as notable for what isn’t changing as what is.
CBS, Fox and NBC keep their Sunday packages, with CBS also streaming games on its Paramount+ service, Fox putting select games on Fox Deportes and Tubi and NBC streaming its prime-time games on Peacock.
Amazon Prime is getting “Thursday Night Football,” which last aired on Fox and was simulcast by NFL Network with complementary feeds on Amazon. In the markets of participating teams, games also will be televised over broadcast TV.
ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” will get the ability to “flex” to better games starting in Week 12 — much like NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” does — with streams on ESPN+ and some shared over the air on ABC.
With the new rights deal, ABC returns to the Super Bowl rotation with Fox, CBS and NBC beginning with the 2026 season.
There will be three “MNF” doubleheaders, a Saturday doubleheader on the last weekend of the season and an International Series game streamed on ESPN+. ESPN not only will present a wild-card playoff game but one in the divisional round as well.
Although NFL Network no longer will simulcast “Thursday Night Football,” it will get some games, too. Like the Amazon and ESPN games, its telecast will get an over-the-air outlet in the home markets of participating teams.
The future of DirecTV’s “Sunday Ticket” package beyond 2022 was not addressed.
“Along with our recently completed labor agreement with the NFLPA, these distribution agreements bring an unprecedented era of stability to the League and will permit us to continue to grow and improve our game,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.
Industry estimates peg the collective value of the deals to be $100 billion to $105 billion, which would represent a huge increase over the previous rights deals that began in 2011, thought to be worth $27 billion. The impact on player salaries will be gradual as the value of the rights agreements increase incrementally each year.
The new deals almost certainly presuppose expansion of the regular season from 16 games to 17, an option the owners gained in the collective bargaining agreement the players’ union approved a year ago. The extra game could be approved later this month and added this season.
The Amazon deal stands out in that it marks the first time the NFL has awarded its primary rights to something other than a cable or broadcast TV network.
The NFL previously had assigned next year’s Super Bowl to NBC and the 2023 championship (following the 2022 season) to Fox. Under the new arrangement, CBS has the Super Bowl in 2024, 2028 and 2031, Fox gets it in 2025, 2028 and 2032; NBC carries the game in 2026, 2029 and 2034; and ESPN/ABC is awarded the rights for the big game in 2027 and 2031.