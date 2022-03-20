WOMEN’S NCAA TOURNAMENT

Jensen leads Creighton past Iowa in NCAA second round

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Lauren Jensen found a new place last spring when she transferred from Iowa to Creighton.

She came back into her former home on Sunday and knocked her ex-teammates out of the women’s NCAA tournament.

Jensen scored 19 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 12 seconds left that lifted No. 10 seed Creighton over Caitlin Clark and second-seeded Iowa 64-62 in a Greensboro Region second-round game.

Iowa (24-8), which shared the Big Ten regular-season title and won the conference tournament, had two chances to tie the game in the closing three seconds. Monika Czinano missed a layup with three seconds left, then Kate Martin missed a putback as time ran out.

Jensen scored nine of the Bluejays’ last 10 points.

“I’ve gotten the question a lot,” Creighton coach Jim Flanery said. “‘How is Lauren going to feel today, what’s Lauren going to play like, da da da da?’ Those last few minutes had to be magical and special, and we’re super proud of her and we’re super proud that she’s part of our program.”

“Right away from summer workouts, this team welcomed me with open arms and made me feel at home and a part of the team, and I’m just so grateful for that,” Jensen said. “To be able to do that with them here today is just so great.”

Jensen had a layup with 1:26 left to cut Iowa’s lead to 62-60, then her 3-pointer gave the Bluejays a lead.

“I just wanted to go in and play my game and didn’t know what to expect with a sold out crowd,” she said. “Play my game and play with my teammates and hopefully come out with the win, which we did.”

“She goes over there and she comes back and beats us on our home court, and I want to congratulate her because she’s a great kid,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “She is a really, really good kid. I’m happy for her. I wish it wasn’t in this situation, but I am happy for her that she’s found a really good home and is really having a lot of success.”

After Clark missed a layup Emma Ronziek made the second of two free throws for the final margin.

Ronziek and Payton Brotzki had 13 points for the Bluejays (22-9), who advance to their first Sweet 16. They were the seventh double-digit seed to win in the women’s NCAA Tournament so far, matching the record set in 1998.

“This is for everyone who has played at Creighton and put on a uniform in the past,” Flanery said. “So happy for everyone who has been here. It means a lot. we have so much respect for Iowa and their program. The familiarity led to a lower scoring game than I anticipated. To make a Sweet 16 is really special.”

Czinano led Iowa with 27 points. Clark, who came into the game as the nation’s leading scorer at 27.4 points per game, finished with 15. Clark had a rough game, shooting just 4-for-19 from the field, including missing all eight shots in the second half.

MLB

Red Sox sign Rockies SS Trevor Story to play 2B

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox have reportedly agreed to terms with Rockies All-Star shortstop Trevor Story on a six-year, $140 million contract that would bring him to Boston to play second base.

The deal, which was first reported by USA Today and confirmed by multiple outlets, gives the Red Sox a long-term answer at second, which has been in flux since former AL MVP Dustin Pedroia was first injured in 2017, and leaves Xander Bogaerts in place at shortstop. The team also has a backup plan on the left side of the infield if Bogaerts opts out of his contract at the end of this season.

Story, 29, batted .251 with 24 homers and 75 RBIs for the Rockies last season, an off-year that followed three straight years in which he received NL MVP votes. In five major league seasons, he has never played any defensive position other than shortstop.

“He’s a big bat. We know what he does defensively already. I think that bat would play really well at Fenway just with that short porch over there,” Bogaerts told MLB.com last week when the deal was first rumored.

“It would be nice if we could get an addition like that after some of the big names that we lost to free agency or traded away,” Bogaerts said. “That’s a big boy. That’s a big bat right there. That’s an impact player.”

Story is a lifetime .272 hitter with 158 homers and 450 RBIs in 745 career games. He has benefitted from the thin air in Denver, hitting .303 with 95 homers and 279 RBIs at Coors Field and .241 with 63 homers and 171 RBIs on the road.

With Story at second, Kiké Hernández could settle into center field and Christian Arroyo becomes a utility bat off the bench.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora declined to comment on the reports after Sunday’s spring training game against Baltimore, saying they were rumors. Even before the deal was announced, the news was welcomed inside the Red Sox clubhouse.

“It sparks the team,” pitcher Nate Eovaldi told MLB.com. “We know that they (the front office) want to win but then to add another big piece to the organization like that would be huge.”

FORMULA ONE

Nightmare for Verstappen as Leclerc wins F1 season opener

SAKHIR, Bahrain — After winning last year’s Formula One title on the last lap of the last race, Max Verstappen’s title defense began with a different sort of drama — his critics might say karma — as his Red Bull car retired just laps from the end of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

Ferrari clinched a 1-2 finish with Charles Leclerc winning the race, almost six seconds ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. Lewis Hamilton, who lost the title so painfully to Verstappen in 2021, enjoyed better luck this time with an unexpected third place.

Verstappen was second behind Leclerc with a handful of laps left in the 57-lap race under floodlights. Then, after the race had restarted with a safety car, Verstappen became increasingly panicky on race radio as he struggled with steering. Moments later he was in the team garage, soon followed by his teammate Sergio Perez, as Red Bull’s race dramatically collapsed.

“The faster I was going, I could barely steer (and) then suddenly I had to retire, everything just switched off,” Verstappen said. “It looked like a fuel pump issue, there was no fuel coming to the engine. It’s very painful for the team (and) we need to look into everything.”

The race finished under a yellow flag as Leclerc sent Ferrari’s red garage wild with joy.

Hamilton had been lagging way behind in fifth when late drama on Lap 46 changed the whole race. Deja vu, perhaps, since late drama ended his 2021 title bid.

This time, Leclerc was leading comfortably from Verstappen when the back of Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri car caught fire as he parked it on the side of the track. It was quickly put out and the Frenchman walked away unharmed.

From the safety car restart, Leclerc got away but Verstappen started complaining.

“What is going on with the battery?” he asked.

His team told him it was fine, to which Verstappen barked back: “No it is not.”

With the Red Bulls out, George Russell moved up into fourth to give Mercedes another bonus.

But Mercedes knows the car was slow until Gasly’s misfortune — Hamilton was more than 30 seconds behind Leclerc at one stage and finished almost 10 seconds back — so will not get carried away.

“We are grateful for these points,” Hamilton said. “It is not going to be a quick turnaround.”

It was perhaps a fittingly ironic way to start the season.

Verstappen won the F1 title following a restart under a safety car, just when Hamilton was cruising to what would have been a record eighth title.

The controversial restart cost race director Michael Masi his job, led to endless analysis, and took governing body FIA from Dec. 12 to the eve of this race to conclude “human error” by Masi.

Red Bull celebrated that December night in Abu Dhabi, then Mercedes lost both appeals and Red Bull started in dynamic form as Verstappen led preseason testing. He lined up second behind Leclerc for Sunday’s race with Perez starting from fourth and the team expecting a healthy haul of points.

“The biggest problem is that we scored zero points with a competitive car,” Verstappen said.

Sweet revenge for Mercedes perhaps as team principal Toto Wolff smiled from the side and probably not only because of Hamilton’s unexpected podium.

But also unbridled joy for Ferrari.

“That’s exactly how we should start the season,” Leclerc screamed on radio. “Mamma mia.”

It was the team’s first win and its first 1-2 since former driver Sebastian Vettel won the Singapore GP ahead of Leclerc in 2019, and Leclerc’s first since winning the Italian GP in Monza two weeks earlier.

