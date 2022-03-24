NBA

NYC lifts vaccine rule that blocked athletes from home games

NEW YORK — New York City’s mayor exempted athletes and performers — including Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving — from the city’s vaccine mandate Thursday, while keeping the rule in place for private and public workers who risk losing their jobs for refusing to get inoculated.

Several public employee unions whose members were fired for refusing the shots blasted Mayor Eric Adams for apparently lifting the rule only for wealthy and famous athletes. Adams dismissed the criticism, saying exemptions for athletes and performers were important to the city’s economic recovery.

The exemption is effective immediately. One of the first beneficiaries will be Irving, a vaccine holdout who was allowed to rejoin the Nets in January but only when they played out of town games. The Nets need him as they push for a playoff spot with nine games left in their regular season.

Adams’ predecessor, Mayor Bill de Blasio, made vaccination mandatory as a workplace safety rule last year before he left office but created a loophole exempting players and performers who aren’t based in New York City. Adams said he felt that was unfair.

“Players attract people to the stadium,” Adams remarked as he announced the change during a news conference at Citi Field, where the Mets play. Accompanying him were Mets President Sandy Alderson and Yankees president Randy Levine, both of whom praised the decision.

“By putting our home teams on (an) equal playing field, we increase their chances of winning and that has a real impact on our city,” he said.

Public employees’ unions weren’t buying that.

“There can’t be one system for the elite and another for the essential workers of our city,” said Harry Nespoli, president of the Municipal Labor Committee, an umbrella group of unions that together represent about 350,000 city workers.

The city’s largest police union echoed that argument, saying its officers “don’t deserve to be treated like second-class citizens.”

“If the mandate isn’t necessary for famous people, then it’s not necessary for the cops who are protecting our city in the middle of a crime crisis,” said union president Pat Lynch.

The city last month fired more than 1,400 workers who failed to comply with the vaccine mandate. Adams said Thursday that he had no plans at this time to rehire those workers.

“This exemption sends the wrong message that higher-paid workers and celebrities are being valued as more important than our devoted civil servants, which I reject,” said City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, who is not related to the mayor.

Jay Varma, a health adviser to de Blasio, said in a tweet that the former mayor’s mandate had legal standing because it applied to everyone.

“#VaccinesWork … unless you’re rich and powerful, in which case, #LobbyingWorks,” Varma said. He added: “The #KyrieCarveOut opens City up to entire scheme being voided by courts as “‘arbitrary and capricious.’”

Adams said he would not have made the announcement if city attorneys had advised him it would not stand up to a legal challenge.

The NBA and the players’ union issued a joint statement praising Adams’ decision.

“We applaud the mayor for listening to the concerns of our New York teams, players, fans and communities and for leveling the playing field for home teams and their opponents,” the statement said.

Concerns had been raised that De Blasio’s vaccination rule would also impact Major League Baseball.

Alderson and Levine have declined to specify how many of their players were unvaccinated. Alderson said Thursday that it was “a minority” and Levine said “very few.”

Yankees star Aaron Judge refused to directly answer a question about his vaccine status earlier this month, leading to speculation that another New York team would be hobbled by a player’s refusal to get inoculated.

When asked Wednesday about reports the rule was about to be lifted, Judge said he was “happy Kyrie can play some home games.”

The Yankees open their season at home against the Boston Red Sox on April 7.

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen gave $1.5 million to a political action committee supporting Adams during his 2021 campaign. Adams is a Mets fan.

Adams has been rolling back vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions, including on Tuesday when he said masks could become optional for children under 5 starting April 4.

Mask mandates for older children have already been removed, as well as rules requiring people to show proof of vaccination to dine in a restaurant, work out at a gym, attend a show, or go to an indoor sporting event.

NASCAR

NASCAR hits Keselowski with huge fine for modifying Next Gen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR issued steep penalties against Brad Keselowski and his new race team on Thursday for illegally modifying a supplied part on the Next Gen car.

Keselowski was docked 100 driver points and the No. 6 Ford team docked 100 owner points. Matt McCall, his crew chief, was fined $100,000 and suspended from the next four Cup races.

The penalty plunged the 2012 NASCAR champion from 16th in the current standings to 35th — behind every other full-time driver in the field. Keselowski is in his first season as driver and part-owner of RFK Racing.

Additionally, should Keselowski qualify for NASCAR’s playoffs, he will be docked 10 points at the reset ahead of the first round.

The infraction was discovered in a teardown technical inspection of the No. 6 Ford at NASCAR’s research and development center in Concord this week. The RFK Racing entry was brought to NASCAR headquarters after Sunday’s race at Atlanta, where Keselowski was sent to the back of the field at the start for unapproved adjustments.

Keselowski finished 12th at Atlanta.

NASCAR announced a more stringent penalty structure for 2022 and its new Next Gen car, which is a spec car consisting of primarily single-source parts from distributors. Modifications are not permitted, and the Fords from RFK and Team Penske were already found to have made changes to their wheels ahead of the Daytona 500. Both organizations escaped penalty for the first offense.

NASCAR’s new penalty system is three-tiered and designed to deter teams from altering its new race car. Keselowski received an L2-level penalty, which allows for points deductions up to 120 points and fines of up to $250,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0