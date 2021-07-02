BRIEFS: Weekend, July 3-4

MLB
Biden hosts baseball champion Dodgers at White House
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden praised sports’ ability to heal and bring a nation together in a time of crisis as he hosted the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House on Friday.
The Dodgers, who captured the title by defeating the Tampa Bay Rays last October, were the first team to be honored at the White House since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the first since Biden took office.
“I think what we discovered is that we need sports more than we ever realized,” said Biden, who praised baseball as an important totem of normalcy in “one of the most challenging years” in the nation’s history.
The president saluted the Dodgers as “a lot more than a baseball club, they are a pillar of American culture.” He also praised the team for using its stadium as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site.
The ceremony marked the latest step in the White House’s efforts to return to large in-person events as it seeks to highlight the nation’s emergence from the pandemic. More than 50 members of the team attended the East Room event as well as a number of political heavyweights with California ties, including Vice President Kamala Harris, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.
Biden kept the mood light, teasing that he didn’t want to dwell on the fact that Harris roots for the Dodgers’ long-standing rival, the San Francisco Giants. He also told stories about his own exploits in a congressional baseball game, saying he hit a ball off the wall that thrilled his sons more than any of his political accomplishments.
Clayton Kershaw, the team’s future Hall of Fame pitcher, presented Biden with what has become the standard gift: a jersey emblazoned on the back with the president’s name and number. Biden, the 46th commander in chief, joked that he was demonstrating that he was “a man of courage” by holding the jersey up because he risked incurring the wrath of First Lady Jill Biden, a rabid Philadelphia Phillies fan.
Bauer placed on leave by MLB following assault allegation
WASHINGTON — Trevor Bauer was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball on Friday, three days after an allegation of assault was made against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.
“MLB’s investigation into the allegations made against Trevor Bauer is ongoing,” the commissioner’s office said in a statement. “While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately. MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department’s active criminal investigation.”
The leave was imposed under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ association in 2015 and can be the initial step leading to a longer suspension. The administrative leave has been extended for players under the policy in the past.
Bauer was not with the Dodgers when the team met President Joe Biden at the White House earlier Friday to celebrate the World Series title they won last year. He had been scheduled to start Sunday against the Washington Nationals.
A protection order against Bauer was obtained under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act and was the result of an assault by Bauer that left the woman who sought the order with “severe physical and emotional pain,” Marc Garelick, the woman’s attorney, said this week.
The protection order includes multiple graphic images from the woman who filed the request, according to The Athletic. The woman, in the 67-page ex-parte document, said Bauer assaulted her on two different occasions. Together, the woman said those two incidents included Bauer punching her in the face and body, sticking his fingers down her throat, and strangling her to the point where she lost consciousness multiple times, according to the document.
College Football
Former Georgia, Miami coach Richt says he has Parkinson’s
ATLANTA — Former Georgia and Miami football coach Mark Richt has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
Richt, who guided the Bulldogs for 15 seasons and closed out his coaching career at alma mater Miami, made the announcement on Twitter.
“I have been waddling around lately and people have been asking me what’s wrong,” he wrote Thursday. “I’ve decided to tell everyone at the same time. I have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.”
The 61-year-old Richt said he is relying on his deep faith to cope with the condition.
“Truthfully I look at it as a momentarily light affliction compared to the future glory in heaven,” he wrote. “Thank you Jesus for promising us a future blessing of a glorified body that has no sin and no disease.”
Richt said he intends to continue in his role as an analyst on the ACC Network.
Parkinson’s is a progressive nervous system disorder that causes shaking, stiffness and difficulty with walking, balance and coordination. The symptoms usually begin gradually and worsen over time, and often include difficulty talking. While there is no cure, medication can help alleviate the symptoms.
Richt’s announcement was met with encouragement from coaches and former players.
“Saddened after hearing the news about Coach Richt,” Kirby Smart, who succeeded him as Georgia coach, wrote on Twitter. “Coach Richt embodies everything that a #DGD (Damn Good Dawg) represents. My thoughts go out to Coach, (his wife) Katharyn & his whole family. Dawg Nation will be behind you the whole way.”
Former Georgia defensive star David Pollack said Richt “has always prioritized his faith. In winning, losing, and now in the face of adversity. The Pollack’s are praying for you! Love you coach!”
Richt, who first made his mark as Bobby Bowden’s offensive coordinator at Florida State, compiled a 145-51 record at Georgia until his dismissal at the end of the 2015 season.
He led the Bulldogs to a pair of Southeastern Conference championships, including in 2002 to break a 20-year drought. Georgia made five appearances in the SEC championship game, compiled nine seasons with at least 10 wins and was invited to 15 consecutive bowl games.