BRIEFS: Weekend, Jan. 2-3

The Tigers got within 14-13 when Nix hit Elijah Canion for a 57-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter. But Ramsey responded with a 30-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.

Linebacker Paddy Fisher, the nation’s active leader in tackles coming into the game, drilled Nix for no gain on fourth-and-1 on the second play of the fourth quarter. Cam Porter had seven carries on the ensuing drive, including a 1-yard plunge into the end zone that put Northwestern comfortably ahead 28-13. The Wildcats offense finished with 457 yards and 25 first downs.

Bowen leaving North Texas after one season as D-coordinatorDENTON, Texas — Clint Bowen is leaving North Texas after only one season as defensive coordinator, a move that coach Seth Littrell says was a mutual decision.

North Texas announced Bowen’s departure Friday.

The Mean Green finished 4-6 this season, and were last in Conference USA allowing 522 total yards and nearly 43 points a game. They lost 56-28 to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.