BRIEFS: Wednesday, September 2

Blackman got the nod Tuesday after beating out Louisville transfer Jordan Travis and freshman Tate Rodemaker during fall camp. Four-star recruit Chubba Purdy had been in the mix before breaking his left, non-throwing collarbone last month. Purdy had surgery and will be sidelined at least several weeks.

Blackman, meanwhile, showed Norvell he has “all the skills and traits of what’s necessary to be a very successful quarterback.”

The Seminoles open the season Sept. 12 at home against Georgia Tech.

Blackman threw for 2,230 yards, with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last year while playing behind a woeful offensive line that allowed 48 sacks — sixth most in the Football Bowl Subdivision — and under a coaching staff that looked lost at times.

NHL

Penguins star Crosby undergoes wrist surgery

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby underwent arthroscopic wrist surgery on Monday but should be ready to go well before the start of training camp.

The team announced the procedure on Tuesday. It did not specify which wrist was injured. General manager Jim Rutherford says the expected recovery time is about a month.