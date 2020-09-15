BRIEFS: Wednesday, September 16

Gase said Monday he didn’t want to put a timetable on Bell’s return, but said it was possible it could take some time because it’s a soft-tissue injury. He also expressed optimism that Bell could heal quicker than anticipated.

Bell was hurt on an incomplete pass late in the second quarter on a play during which Bills linebacker A.J. Klein was penalized for holding after he got tied up with Bell. The running back landed awkwardly and grabbed at the back of his left leg before heading to the sideline.

NASCAR

Suarez on the move again after parting with Gaunt Brothers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Daniel Suarez, who landed a ride two weeks before the season-opening Daytona 500, will not return to Gaunt Brothers Racing next season and is seeking a new team for the third time in three years.

Gaunt Brothers said Tuesday it was a mutual decision for the Mexican driver to leave the team. Suarez will finish the year in the No. 96 Toyota Camry.

“I’m extremely thankful to my entire Toyota family for everything they have done for me, especially this year," Suarez said. “I will always be grateful to them for having my back.”