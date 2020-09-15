BRIEFS: Wednesday, September 16

NHL
Capitals hire Stanley Cup-winning coach Laviolette
Peter Laviolette sees the Washington Capitals as another opportunity to take a team to the Stanley Cup Final and try to win it all again.
The Capitals see Laviolette as the experienced, steady hand who can help them contend for another title in what could be the final few years of their championship window.
Washington made Laviolette the first Stanley Cup-winning coach hired in the franchise’s 46-year history on Tuesday — and only the second with previous NHL head coaching experience during the Alex Ovechkin era.
Each side considers this a perfect fit.
“You have a terrific cast of talent that’s big and strong and can play the game aggressive and has a chance to be successful on a nightly basis,” Laviolette said. “I’m excited to go in and be here and be a part of this and add any layer that I can as a coach to try and help get to that next step.”
Laviolette, 55, takes over for Todd Reirden, a first-time head coach who was fired following a back-to-back first-round playoff exits. Reirden was the top assistant under Barry Trotz when the Capitals won their lone title in 2018.
Getting Laviolette in the fold is an acknowledgment that this older, veteran team could use a coach with the same qualities and experience.
MLB
Stanton activated by Yankees after missing 32 games
NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton was activated by the New York Yankees on Tuesday and was set to start at designated hitter after missing 32 games because of a strained left hamstring.
New York made the move before a series opener against Toronto. The Yankees also activated third baseman Gio Urshela, who has recovered from a bone spur in his right elbow, and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga, who was sidelined with a medical condition the team did not specify.
Stanton hit cleanup against Toronto, ending Clint Frazier's 16 straight games as New York's No. 4 hitter, and Urshela hit fifth.
Right fielder Aaron Judge, limited to one game since Aug. 11 because of a strained right calf, is expected to be activated later this week.
Stanton hit .293 with three homers and seven RBIs in 14 games before he got hurt.
New York optioned infielder Mike Ford and infielder/outfielder Miguel Andújar to its alternate training site.
NFL
Jets place RB Bell on IR with hamstring injury
NEW YORK — The New York Jets will face the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers without Le'Veon Bell.
The star running back was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a hamstring injury. Bell was hurt in the second quarter of the Jets' season-opening 27-17 loss at Buffalo on Sunday.
He will miss at least the next three games, and be eligible to return to the active roster in Week 5.
The Jets also announced they have placed rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims (hamstring) and second-year linebacker Blake Cashman (groin) on injured reserve.
The team also signed running back Kalen Ballage to the active roster after a trade for him on Aug. 27 fell through three days later when he failed his physical with the Jets. New York had sent a conditional seventh-round pick to Miami for Ballage, who played one season under coach Adam Gase with the Dolphins.
With Bell sidelined, 37-year-old Frank Gore was the team's only healthy running back on the active roster. Josh Adams was elevated from the practice squad and played against the Bills. He's likely to be elevated again this week. As part of this year's rules changes, players can be elevated twice from a team's practice squad and returned without passing through waivers.
Rookie fourth-rounder La'Mical Perine has been sidelined the past few weeks with an ankle injury, and it's uncertain if he'll be healthy enough to play Sunday in the home opener.
Gase said Monday he didn’t want to put a timetable on Bell’s return, but said it was possible it could take some time because it’s a soft-tissue injury. He also expressed optimism that Bell could heal quicker than anticipated.
Bell was hurt on an incomplete pass late in the second quarter on a play during which Bills linebacker A.J. Klein was penalized for holding after he got tied up with Bell. The running back landed awkwardly and grabbed at the back of his left leg before heading to the sideline.
NASCAR
Suarez on the move again after parting with Gaunt Brothers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Daniel Suarez, who landed a ride two weeks before the season-opening Daytona 500, will not return to Gaunt Brothers Racing next season and is seeking a new team for the third time in three years.
Gaunt Brothers said Tuesday it was a mutual decision for the Mexican driver to leave the team. Suarez will finish the year in the No. 96 Toyota Camry.
“I’m extremely thankful to my entire Toyota family for everything they have done for me, especially this year," Suarez said. “I will always be grateful to them for having my back.”
Suarez has struggled with Gaunt Brothers, which is in its first full season of Cup competition. The team failed to make the Daytona 500 and Suarez i s ranked 31st in the standings.
He adds his name to a long list of drivers looking for jobs in 2020, which includes Bubba Wallace, Erik Jones, Corey LaJoie and Kyle Larson, who has been suspended since April for using a racial slur. There's been speculation Suarez could move to Richard Petty Motorsports in the seat Wallace is vacating at the end of this season.
The 28-year-old from Monterrey, Mexico, has had a tough run since winning the 2016 Xfinity Series championship driving a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. He was promoted to the Cup Series following the unexpected retirement of Carl Edwards but got just two seasons in the car before he was pushed out when Toyota needed a seat for Martin Truex Jr.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!