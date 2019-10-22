NFL
Source: Broncos trade receiver Sanders to 49ers
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have traded veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers.
The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the trade, confirmed the Broncos sent a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft along with Sanders to the 49ers for third- and fourth-round picks in 2020.
Sanders caught 30 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns this season as he made a successful comeback from a torn left Achilles tendon and tight-rope surgery on his right ankle.
The Broncos (2-5) became sellers ahead of the league’s trade deadline for the second straight season after their 30-6 blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Last year, the Broncos traded veteran receiver Demaryius Thomas to the Texans.
Source: Falcons trade receiver Sanu to Patriots
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons traded receiver Mohamed Sanu to the New England Patriots for a second-round draft pick in 2020, according to a person within the NFL.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams were still completing Tuesday’s deal, which was first reported by ESPN.
The move signaled the Falcons are already looking to the future just seven weeks into the season. Atlanta (1-6) is mired in a five-game losing streak and off to its worst start since 2007.
The 30-year-old Sanu heads to the reigning Super Bowl champion Patriots (7-0). He gives quarterback Tom Brady another target in a dynamic offense that leads the league in scoring at nearly 32 points a game.
Sanu joins a receiving corps that includes Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski.
League cracks down on internal dissent over officiating
The NFL threw yellow flags on Rams linebacker Clay Matthews, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Lions safety Tracy Walker, fining each $12,500 for criticizing officials.
Matthews was disciplined for a tweet he posted after the Lions lost to his former team, the Packers, whom the NFL acknowledged benefited from an erroneous call that helped Green Bay in Week 6.
Walker was punished for comments he made after that same game in which he disputed as “an awful call” a personal foul penalty after diving for the football and making inadvertent helmet-to-helmet contact with Packers receiver Geronimo Allison.
Mayfield was fined for critical comments he made about the officiating after Cleveland’s 32-28 loss to Seattle in Week 6 when he said, “I’ll probably get fined for saying this, but it was pretty bad today.”
Matthews had the harshest comments of the three, tweeting about what he considers the officials’ “inability to make the accurate and correct calls” and how the NFL’s head of officiating, Al Riveron, “continues to blindly side with his refs and the current status quo.”
The denouncements came not long after the NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams reminding them that the league prohibits criticism of officiating, including posting “negative or derogatory/demeaning content pertaining to officiating on social media.”
Men’s College Basketball
Winston, Howard top AP preseason All-America men’s team
Cassius Winston had a long list of accomplishments at Michigan State. He led the Spartans to Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles and into the Final Four. He was the Big Ten player of the year, an Associated Press All-American, one of the nation’s best players.
No one would have blamed the gritty guard for bolting to the NBA. His place in Michigan State history was already secured.
But Winston wanted more, to add to his legacy in East Lansing, so he opted to return for his senior season.
Winston is the only consensus selection on The Associated Press preseason All-America team announced Tuesday, a day after Michigan State was ranked No. 1 in the AP preseason poll.
He is joined by high-scoring Marquette senior guard Markus Howard, Louisville junior forward Jordan Nwora, Seton Hall senior guard Myles Powell and Memphis freshman James Wiseman on the five-player team.
Langford out again with foot problem for No. 1 Michigan St
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Top-ranked Michigan State is already dealing with a significant injury.
Guard Joshua Langford had a setback in his return from a foot injury, and coach Tom Izzo says the senior will be re-evaluated in January. Langford played only 13 games last season, averaging 15 points.
An emotional Izzo said Tuesday a problem has surfaced with the same foot. Izzo described the current issue as a stress reaction and said Langford has missed practice time.
Izzo described Monday as a day of highs and lows. The Spartans were ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP poll for the first time, then Izzo found out about Langford later in the day.
