BRIEFS: Wednesday, Oct. 14

NFL
Packers place rookie tight end Deguara on injured reserve
GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers rookie tight end Josiah Deguara has been placed on injured reserve.
The Packers announced the move Tuesday. They also placed center Jake Hanson on injured reserve-practice squad and signed wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb to the practice squad.
Deguara injured his knee in the closing stages of the Packers’ 30-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 5. Packers coach Matt LaFleur had said the day after the game that Deguara’s injury “looks to be a pretty bad one.”
The third-round pick from Cincinnati has appeared in two games and caught one pass for 12 yards. He missed victories over the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints while dealing with ankle and shin injuries.
Lipscomb signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent from Vanderbilt, where he had 198 catches for 2,356 yards. Lipscomb’s 22 career touchdown catches at Vanderbilt ranked second in school history.
Lipscomb, who is 6 feet tall and 205 pounds, spent the first three weeks of the season on the Chiefs’ practice squad.
League will start testing for COVID-19 on game days
The NFL will begin PCR testing for COVID-19 on game days starting this week.
The league’s latest COVID-19 protocols also call for mandatory use of masks in walkthroughs and only play-callers will be permitted to wear face shields in lieu of masks or gaiters on the sideline.
The updates released Tuesday came several hours before Tennessee was scheduled to host Buffalo in its first game since an outbreak shut down team facilities and forced the schedule to be rearranged.
The Titans had eight people test positive Sept. 29 and the total reached 24 players and personnel.
MLB
Dodgers’ Kershaw scratched from Game 2 start in NLCS
ARLINGTON, Texas — Clayton Kershaw was scratched Tuesday from his start for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NL Championship Series due to back spasms, though manager Dave Roberts said the likelihood is very good their ace lefty will pitch in the series.
The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner initially felt spasms after a bullpen session Saturday, three days after he went six innings to win Game 2 of the National League Division Series against San Diego. Roberts said Kershaw has felt better each day since but wasn’t ready to make the scheduled start against the Atlanta Braves.
“Sunday, played some catch and just started to dissipate, got a little bit better. And then yesterday, a little bit better, even more,” Roberts said. “And then today just woke up and felt that it just wasn’t quite where he wanted to be, we wanted it to be.”
Rookie Tony Gonsolin was to make his major league postseason debut in Kershaw’s place with the Dodgers down 1-0 in the series to the Atlanta Braves. The right-hander hadn’t pitched in a game since Sept. 26.
Kershaw played some catch on the field before Tuesday’s game. Roberts said he wouldn’t start Game 3 on Wednesday and would not commit to which game could be targeted for Kershaw’s return.
“It’s kind of day to day. So I just really don’t want to say what’s the soonest,” Roberts said. “I don’t know.”
Roberts didn’t say who would start Wednesday, ruling out only Game 1 starter Walker Buehler and Dustin May, who also pitched Monday night.
Braves’ Duvall out rest of postseason, replaced by Camargo
ARLINGTON, Texas — Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall will miss the rest of the postseason because of an injury to his left side.
He was replaced on the roster for the NL Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers by infielder Johan Camargo. Duvall will not be eligible to play in the rest of the postseason.
Duvall hurt his oblique in the second inning of Monday’s opener when he fouled off a pitch in the second inning. He was replaced in the middle of the plate appearance by Cristian Pache.
Major League Baseball said Tuesday that its medical director, Dr. Gary Green, confirmed the injury after communicating with a Braves physician.
Camargo hit .200 with four homers and nine RBIs in 120 at-bats this season and was not on the roster for the first two rounds of the playoffs. His only previous postseason experience was in 2018, when he was 0 for 15 and the Braves lost to the Dodgers in the Division Series in four games.
Duvall hit .237 with 16 homers and 33 RBIs this season and was 2 for 20 with a home run and three RBIs in the playoffs. He hit a two-run homer off Raisel Iglesias that drove in the final two runs in the 5-0 win over Cincinnati in Game 2 of the first round, completing a two-game sweep.
NHL
Marleau returns to Sharks in pursuit of games played record
Patrick Marleau is back with the San Jose Sharks.
Marleau rejoined San Jose on Tuesday, signing a one-year deal worth the league minimum of $700,000. The 41-year-old can now break Gordie Howe’s NHL games played record in the Sharks uniform he has worn for the vast majority of his career.
“Patrick is one of the most iconic players in San Jose Sharks history, as well as being one of the most respected veterans in the National Hockey League,” general manager Doug Wilson said. “The leadership he brings on and off the ice has been well documented over his fantastic NHL career, and his competitive fire to win is still burning strong. Patrick’s lead-by-example demeanor is inspiring and continues to resonate with our group of younger players.”
Marleau is fifth in games played and sits 44 shy of Howe’s mark going into next season, which the league is hoping to start Jan. 1. He played his first 19 seasons with the Sharks before leaving for two years in Toronto, returned last season and was traded to Pittsburgh at the deadline for a chance to win the Stanley Cup.
He’ll try again to achieve that elusive goal with San Jose, which has reinforced its roster this offseason after missing the playoffs and finishing 29th out of 31 teams. The Sharks on Tuesday also brought back homegrown forward Matt Nieto on a $700,000, one-year deal.
Nieto, a teammate of Marleau’s when the Sharks went to the Cup Final in 2016, spent the past three-plus seasons with Colorado.
“His quickness and defensive responsibility made him one of the top penalty killers on Colorado,” Wilson said. “And we feel that those assets, along with his decision-making and playmaking, will bring a lot of elements to our team.”
Marleau brings the more than two decades of pro experience he has accumulated since the Sharks picked him second in the 1997 draft. He’s the Sharks’ franchise leader with 518 goals and 1,102 points and is second only to longtime running mate Joe Thornton in assists.
In 1,723 regular-season games with San Jose, Toronto and Pittsburgh, Marleau has 562 goals and 626 assists for 1,188 points.
