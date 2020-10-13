BRIEFS: Wednesday, Oct. 14

Major League Baseball said Tuesday that its medical director, Dr. Gary Green, confirmed the injury after communicating with a Braves physician.

Camargo hit .200 with four homers and nine RBIs in 120 at-bats this season and was not on the roster for the first two rounds of the playoffs. His only previous postseason experience was in 2018, when he was 0 for 15 and the Braves lost to the Dodgers in the Division Series in four games.

Duvall hit .237 with 16 homers and 33 RBIs this season and was 2 for 20 with a home run and three RBIs in the playoffs. He hit a two-run homer off Raisel Iglesias that drove in the final two runs in the 5-0 win over Cincinnati in Game 2 of the first round, completing a two-game sweep.

NHL

Marleau returns to Sharks in pursuit of games played record

Patrick Marleau is back with the San Jose Sharks.

Marleau rejoined San Jose on Tuesday, signing a one-year deal worth the league minimum of $700,000. The 41-year-old can now break Gordie Howe’s NHL games played record in the Sharks uniform he has worn for the vast majority of his career.