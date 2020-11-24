BRIEFS: Wednesday, Nov. 25

NFL
Manning, Woodson, Megatron are Hall of Fame semifinalists
Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, Jared Allen and Calvin Johnson are first-year eligible players to make the list of 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021.
Joining them are four players who previously have been eligible, but never made the semifinals: Eric Allen, Willie Anderson, Cornelius Bennett and Rodney Harrison.
A player must be retired for five seasons before being considered for entry to the Canton, Ohio, shrine.
The group of 25 announced Tuesday also includes Ronde Barber, Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Alan Faneca, Torry Holt, John Lynch, Clay Matthews, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Steve Tasker, Fred Taylor, Zach Thomas, Hines Ward, Reggie Wayne, Patrick Willis, Darren Woodson and Bryant Young.
Candidates will be trimmed to 15 modern-day finalists who will be considered for entry by the selection committee during Super Bowl week in February. Inductions are scheduled for next August, when the 2020 class and a special centennial class also will be enshrined after the COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement of those ceremonies last summer.
Also on the voting ballot in the coaching category is Tom Flores; in the contributors category is Bill Nunn; and in the seniors category is Drew Pearson.
Between four and eight new members will be selected.
Of the 25 semifinalists, several have been finalists in the past, including Boselli, Faneca, Holt, Lynch, Mills, Seymour, Thomas, Wayne and Young in 2019.
Manning, of course, is a record five-time league MVP and held several career passing records when he retired after 17 seasons; he missed 2011 with a severe neck problem. He played in three Super Bowls, winning two — one with the Colts and the other with Denver. He was a quarterback on the All-Decade Team of the 2000s.
Woodson, who played cornerback and safety with Oakland and Green Bay in his 18-year career, won a Super Bowl with the Packers, lost one with the Raiders, and made three All-Pro Teams. Woodson was the 1998 Defensive Rookie of the Year, and took top defensive player honors in 2009. He also made the All-Decade Team of the 2000s.
Defensive end Jared Allen had 136 sacks and twice led the league in his 12-year career for the Chiefs, Vikings, Bears and Panthers. He made four All-Pro Teams.
Johnson, nicknamed “Megatron,” was a dynamic receiver for nine seasons in Detroit, though he played for weak teams. He twice led the league in yards receiving and once in receptions with 122 in 2011, one of his two All-Pro years. Johnson made the All-Decade Team of the 2010s even though he retired after the 2015 season.
Pats’ Burkhead confirms he’s out for season with knee injury
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots running back Rex Burkhead says his recent knee injury will keep him sidelined for the rest of the season.
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Burkhead wrote that he looks forward to “coming back better than ever in 2021.” The proclamation comes after he was carted off the field in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-20 loss at Houston following a knee-to-helmet collision with Texans cornerback Bradley Roby.
The rest of his Patriots teammates kneeled while Burkhead remained down on the field, in obvious pain. After stopping by the sideline medical tent, he left the field and did not return.
After the game coach Bill Belichick confirmed Burkhead suffered a knee injury, but said they would have to wait for confirmation on the severity from the medical staff. He didn’t travel back with the team and stayed in Houston on Sunday night.
Burkhead, who scored the game-winning touchdown in the 2019 AFC championship game against Kansas City, was having one of the best years of his career, with a combined 466 yards and six touchdowns rushing and receiving.
His injury is the latest blow to a Patriots running back group that has already had to make several adjustments.
Damien Harris has been the Patriots top running back this season, but he missed the first three games of the season with a hand injury.
Sony Michel was just activated from injured reserve last week after being sidelined since Week 3 because of a quad injury. Veteran James White also missed two games following the death of his father.
The Patriots (4-6) host the Cardinals (6-4) on Sunday.
NBA
Lakers sign veteran Spanish center Gasol
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers have signed veteran Spanish center Marc Gasol.
The NBA champions confirmed the latest step in their roster reconfiguration Tuesday by announcing the addition of the 35-year-old Gasol, who spent the last 1 1/2 seasons with the Toronto Raptors and won a championship ring in 2019.
The Lakers traded starting center JaVale McGee to Cleveland to make room under the salary cap to sign Gasol, who will be expected to provide his usual sturdy defense along with strong passing skills and 3-point shooting.
Gasol struggled with injuries last season while scoring a career-low 7.5 points per game along with 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. The Lakers still beat out several interested suitors for Gasol, whose NBA career is coming full circle as he joins the team that drafted him in 2007.
Gasol will suit up for the Lakers nearly 13 years after the franchise acquired his older brother, Pau, by trading Marc’s draft rights to the Memphis Grizzlies in February 2008 while Marc was still playing professionally in Spain.
Pau Gasol won two championships, appeared in three NBA Finals and made three All-Star teams alongside Kobe Bryant during six successful seasons with the Lakers. Marc became a three-time All-Star and the NBA’s 2013 Defensive Player of the Year during nearly 11 years with the Grizzlies, who traded him to Toronto in February 2019.
Pau Gasol, now 40, is a free agent after spending last season out of the NBA while recovering from foot surgery, but he hasn’t retired. He lives in California with his wife and newborn daughter, and he posted a video of himself Tuesday on his Instagram account going through basketball workouts.
Marc Gasol and fellow newcomer Montrezl Harrell are likely to replace McGee and Dwight Howard as the big men in the Lakers’ rotation. Anthony Davis, who is still technically a free agent, also is a standout at center, but the Lakers prefer to keep him fresh for the postseason by using other big men to guard the low post.
Gasol’s skill set should be a strong fit for the Lakers, who in the past week have added four talented NBA veterans — Gasol, Harrell, Dennis Schröder and Wesley Matthews — to play alongside LeBron James, Davis and their remaining core. Howard, McGee, Rajon Rondo, Danny Green and Avery Bradley are gone.
Gasol is one of six players in league history to record more than 6,000 rebounds, 1,100 blocks and 350 3-pointers in his career.
