BRIEFS: Wednesday, May 26

Smith and new general manager Terry Fontenot have made it clear that all options are on the table as they attempt to rebuild the roster and deal with troublesome salary cap limitations, which could be eased greatly by trading Jones.

NHL

Ovechkin confident he will sign extension with Capitals

ARLINGTON, Va. — Alex Ovechkin said Tuesday he is confident he will sign an extension and play again next season for the Washington Capitals franchise he led to the Stanley Cup in 2018. Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie also hope to be back.

After a third consecutive first-round exit following their 2018 Stanley Cup run and the Seattle expansion draft looming, there is no assurance all three will be teammates next season. Ovechkin is the surest bet because he controls negotiations along with owner Ted Leonsis and general manager Brian MacLellan; the longtime captain will likely be able to play for the Capitals as long as he wants.

“We still have time,” said Ovechkin, whose $124 million, 13-year contract expires this summer. “Obviously I want to finish my career here. I’m pretty sure we will do something soon.”