BRIEFS: Wednesday, May 13

MLB

Red Sox reporter turns auctioneer, raises $57K for charity

BOSTON — As a Boston Red Sox beat writer, Chris Cotillo found himself with a lot of spare time after the baseball season was suspended, and a nagging desire to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

He didn’t have any medical training or a secret stash of N95 masks. What he did have was a collection of signed baseball cards and pictures he accumulated as an autograph-hawking teen.

On his Twitter account with more than 40,000 followers, he began auctioning his prized Mike Trout card and others in exchange for donations to charity.

In the month since his initial tweet on Easter Sunday, Cotillo sold more than 350 items and raised over $57,000 for 35-plus organizations such as the Greater Boston Food Bank. Inspired by him, others on the Boston sports scene have brought the total close to $100,000.

Working out of the Northborough home where he grew up and is now isolating with his parents, Cotillo has morphed from the MassLive.com reporter to a one-man auctioneer, philanthropist and shipping clerk. After monitoring bids for most of the evening, he is up until 4 or 5 a.m. preparing items to be mailed.