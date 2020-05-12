BRIEFS: Wednesday, May 13

NBA
Bryant's sports academy retires "Mamba" nickname
LOS ANGELES — The Southern California sports academy previously co-owned by the late Kobe Bryant has retired his “Mamba” nickname and rebranded itself nearly four months after the basketball icon's death in a helicopter crash.
Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed as they flew to a basketball tournament Jan. 26 at the Mamba Sports Academy when the chopper crashed in thick fog northwest of Los Angeles.
The Thousand Oaks-based facility announced Tuesday it would return to its original name of Sports Academy and retire the “Mamba” name to the rafters. The academy was founded in 2016; Bryant, who spent 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and helped the franchise win five NBA championships, joined in 2018.
Games were being played at the academy when the news broke of Bryant's death. Players immediately stopped and many people in the gym burst into tears when told that Bryant was aboard the helicopter that crashed.
The academy is under consideration as a home base for the G League’s new select program, which is scheduled to begin in the fall. The program will serve as a one-year prepping, both on and off the court, for certain elite players who chose to bypass college but are not yet eligible for the NBA draft.
MLB
Red Sox reporter turns auctioneer, raises $57K for charity
BOSTON — As a Boston Red Sox beat writer, Chris Cotillo found himself with a lot of spare time after the baseball season was suspended, and a nagging desire to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
He didn’t have any medical training or a secret stash of N95 masks. What he did have was a collection of signed baseball cards and pictures he accumulated as an autograph-hawking teen.
On his Twitter account with more than 40,000 followers, he began auctioning his prized Mike Trout card and others in exchange for donations to charity.
In the month since his initial tweet on Easter Sunday, Cotillo sold more than 350 items and raised over $57,000 for 35-plus organizations such as the Greater Boston Food Bank. Inspired by him, others on the Boston sports scene have brought the total close to $100,000.
Working out of the Northborough home where he grew up and is now isolating with his parents, Cotillo has morphed from the MassLive.com reporter to a one-man auctioneer, philanthropist and shipping clerk. After monitoring bids for most of the evening, he is up until 4 or 5 a.m. preparing items to be mailed.
The first item up for bid was a signed Adrian Beltre card that went for $75. Among those outbid for a Jason Varitek card that night: former Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who instead offered a pair of game-worn cleats that Cotillo let go for $550 per shoe.
Men's College Basketball
Iowa's Bohannon, Nunge granted extra year of eligibility
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Big Ten Conference has approved hardship waiver petitions for Iowa basketball players Jordan Bohannon and Jack Nunge, giving each an extra year of eligibility.
Iowa made the announcement Tuesday in a news release.
Bohannon, a 6-foot-1 guard, averaged 8.8 points and 3.3 assists in 10 games before undergoing season-ending surgery on his left hip in December. He had the same procedure on his right hip last May. The Marion, Iowa, native holds the Iowa record with 284 career 3-pointers made and enters his final season as a Hawkeye with career totals of 1,310 points, 504, assists, 250 rebounds and 82 steals.
Nunge, a 6-foot-11 forward, started five games as a sophomore last season before tearing the ACL in his right knee.
Freshman forward Patrick McCaffery’s hardship waiver is still under review.
Connor McCaffery received a waiver in 2018 and Cordell Pemsl received one in 2019.
Maryland basketball team adds Alabama transfer Galin Smith
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Maryland men's basketball team has signed forward Galin Smith, who appeared in 94 games over the past three seasons at Alabama.
The 6-foot-9 Smith has one year of eligibility remaining, effective immediately.
Smith had 20 starts with the Crimson Tide and shot 56 percent from the floor.
“Maryland fans can expect to see hunger, passion and effort from me every time I step foot on the court," Smith said in a statement.
He can help fill the void left by the departure of forward Jalen Smith, who passed up his final two years of eligibility to enter the NBA draft.
“Galin is exactly what we were looking for in a veteran 5-man with great strength and size," coach Mark Turgeon said. “He is an experienced post player who will help us right away. He can score and defend effectively in the low post and has the ability to get out on the break."
Other newcomers for the Terps include Boston College transfer Jairus Hamilton and incoming freshmen Marcus Dockery and Aquan Smart.
NFL
Cardinals re-sign cornerback Peterson to 1-year deal
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Cardinals have re-signed cornerback Kevin Peterson to a one-year contract.
The 26-year-old Peterson played in 14 games last season and started three after being pushed into a bigger role because of Patrick Peterson's six-game suspension and Robert Alford's season-ending injury.
He had 16 tackles, two passes defended and six special teams tackles after joining the team off waivers from the Rams in September.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Peterson came into the league as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2016.
The Cardinals also announced that they released cornerback Andre Chachere. He spent two different stints with Arizona on the practice squad last season.
