BRIEFS: Wednesday, June 10

Prep Sports
WIAA offers clarification about fall prep sports
The WIAA released a clarification on Twitter about fall prep sports Monday night after a recent story posted online by a radio station in the state indicated it had been decided all fall sports would begin on schedule in August.
The WIAA hasn’t announced such certainty about fall sports.
The WIAA announcement said: “An article misrepresenting the existing reality with regard to football and fall sports was recently posted online & spread on social media. We’d like to take this opportunity to clarify the situation.
“We are optimistic and hopeful that our schools will be able to provide fall sports, but it will ultimately come down to local & health leaders who are the experts determining if our schools can provide sport opportunities to their student-athletes.
“Safety & health continue to be our biggest concerns. We have been involved in very detailed and intensive communication with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction & the governor’s office.”
The WIAA Board of Control is scheduled to meet June 24 and that figures to be an important meeting in making a decision and planning for the fall.
The winter sports season ended prematurely – the girls basketball state tournament and boys basketball postseason weren’t completed – due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The spring sports competitions and state tournaments also were canceled.
Schools in the state remain closed until June 30. The state’s educational, athletic and extracurricular plans for the fall haven’t been announced.
NFL
Gurley passes physical with Falcons, impresses Ryan
ATLANTA — Running back Todd Gurley has passed his physical, clearing the final hurdle for his return to Georgia with the Atlanta Falcons.
The Falcons said Tuesday that Gurley passed his physical on Monday in Atlanta.
Gurley’s $6 million, one-year deal with Atlanta was made official on April 6. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL didn’t allow players to report to their new teams immediately for physicals.
Gurley’s physical was notable because he has a history of knee problems, including an injury while a standout for the Georgia Bulldogs. A persistent left knee injury limited his effectiveness late in 2018 with the Los Angeles Rams. He played in 15 games last season.
Quarterback Matt Ryan said Tuesday he recently spent time with Gurley in California and was impressed by the running back.
“I was able to spend a couple of weeks getting to know him a little better, getting a feel for him as an athlete,” Ryan said. “He’s extremely versatile as an athlete. He looked great. He looked healthy and ready to go. I was impressed with that.”
The Falcons expect the 25-year-old Gurley to replace Devonta Freeman, who was released, as the leader of the Falcons’ running attack.
Gurley topped 1,000 yards in three of his five seasons with the Rams. He ran for a career-low 857 yards last season. His average of 3.8 yards per carry was the second lowest of his career.
Browns welcome 6 coaches as part of diversity program
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have welcomed six young coaches, including two women and former NFL player Leonard Hankerson, to take part in the final three weeks of their offseason program.
As part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, the team brought in the coaches so they can gain experience while working with an NFL team and potentially land full-time jobs in the league.
“The Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship is the type of program that can be very impactful to the coaching hiring process,” Browns first-year coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday. “Diversity is always going to be an important component of what we do in our organization because it helps us become a better organization. This will be a great experience for our fellows; learning is an important part of this program and our coaching staff will be good resources for them.”
Applicants for the fellowship must either have NFL backgrounds or coaching experience in high school, college, the Canadian Football League or other pro leagues.
The Browns have a proud history of diversity. In the 1940s, Bill Wills was one of the first blacks to play professional football in the modern era, with his debut coming before Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier.
Current general manager Andrew Berry is one of just two black GMs in the NFL. And not long after he was hired, Stefanski, who spent 13 seasons in Minnesota as an assistant before coming to Cleveland, hired Callie Brownson as his chief of staff. She’s the first full-time female coach in Browns history.
— From Wisconsin State Journal and wire sources
Among the six Walsh fellows are Angela Baker, who has played the past eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Passion, and Elena Grigelevich, a coaching analyst pursuing her master’s at Bryant University.
Hankerson played wide receiver in the league for five seasons, the first four with Washington. He played college ball for the Miami Hurricanes and is entering his second season as wide receivers coach at Stephen F. Austin
The other coaches brought in by the Browns are Akron tight ends coach Chris Cook, Holy Cross assistant Ashton Grant, and Southeast Missouri State assistant Ray Smith Jr.
NHL
LA Kings’ Carter has surgery on core muscle injury
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Los Angeles Kings forward Jeff Carter has undergone surgery to repair a core muscle injury.
The Kings announced Tuesday that Carter had surgery last week. The veteran Stanley Cup winner is expected to be fully healthy for next season.
Carter was injured in a game at Winnipeg on Feb. 18, and he missed the final 10 games of the Kings’ season. Los Angeles is among the seven teams that won’t be returning to action when the NHL resumes competition this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 35-year-old Carter had 17 goals and 10 assists with a minus-21 rating in 60 games this season for the Kings.
He will have two years left on the 11-year, $58 million contract extension he signed with Philadelphia in November 2010.
- From Wisconsin State Journal and wire sources
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!