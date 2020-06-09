BRIEFS: Wednesday, June 10

“I was able to spend a couple of weeks getting to know him a little better, getting a feel for him as an athlete,” Ryan said. “He’s extremely versatile as an athlete. He looked great. He looked healthy and ready to go. I was impressed with that.”

The Falcons expect the 25-year-old Gurley to replace Devonta Freeman, who was released, as the leader of the Falcons’ running attack.

Gurley topped 1,000 yards in three of his five seasons with the Rams. He ran for a career-low 857 yards last season. His average of 3.8 yards per carry was the second lowest of his career.

Browns welcome 6 coaches as part of diversity program

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have welcomed six young coaches, including two women and former NFL player Leonard Hankerson, to take part in the final three weeks of their offseason program.

As part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, the team brought in the coaches so they can gain experience while working with an NFL team and potentially land full-time jobs in the league.