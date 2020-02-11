MLB
Red Sox promote Roenicke to interim manager
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Boston Red Sox promoted bench coach Ron Roenicke to manager Tuesday, hiring him to replace Alex Cora on the day the team’s pitchers and catchers reported for the start of spring training.
The move is an indication that Roenicke — and perhaps the entire Red Sox organization — will escape punishment in baseball’s sign-stealing investigation. Cora was let go for his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating, but the team has maintained that there was no similar scheme in Boston when the Red Sox won it all in 2018.
Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week that he hoped to have the investigation wrapped before the start of spring training; Red Sox pitchers and catchers reported Tuesday and have their first workout Wednesday.
Roenicke, 63, takes over a team that is dealing with the fallout not only from the cheating investigation but also the salary dump of onetime AL MVP Mookie Betts and Cy Young winner David Price.
Source: González, Mariners agree to minor league deal
The Mariners are adding depth to their outfield. agreeing Tuesday to a minor league contract with former All-Star Carlos González, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
González’s deal is pending a successful physical, the person told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the agreement.
USA Today first reported the deal.
González is several years removed from being at his best when he was in Colorado. González was an All-Star in 2012-13 and 2016 with the Rockies. The 34-year-old played with the Rockies through 2018 when he hit .276 with 16 home runs and 64 RBIs in 132 games for Colorado.
Last season, González signed a minor league deal with Cleveland and was called up by the Indians in mid-April. He appeared in 30 games, then was cut.
González latched on with the Cubs, lasted just 15 games and was released in late June. He batted .200 in 145 plate appearances and did not play during the final three months of the season.
NFL
Vegas agency allocates $2.4M to host NFL draft in April
LAS VEGAS — Tourism officials in Las Vegas are allocating $2.4 million to host the NFL draft in April.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board on Tuesday approved the budget for promotions, police, and “marquee event elements,” including $500,000 for contracts to be signed by the authority chief executive, Steve Hill, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported .
Plans for the April 23-25 draft include closing a central part of the neon-lit Las Vegas Strip near Caesars Palace and setting a red carpet area amid the iconic fountains in front of the Bellagio resort.
Boats will ferry players and VIPs to the stage.
A main viewing area is planned near the High Roller observation wheel next to the Caesars Forum, where teams will make their selections in a conference center the league and city are dubbing Selection Square.
The NFL began moving the draft around in 2015. It has been in Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas and Nashville, Tennessee.
Plans call for the draft to be in Cleveland next year.
NBA
Forbes: Knicks, at $4.6 billion, NBA’s highest valued team
NEW YORK — Forbes is listing the average value of NBA franchises over $2 billion for the first time, a figure that has grown nearly 600% in the last decade.
The average NBA franchise is now valued at just over $2.1 billion, with Forbes saying the New York Knicks — worth $4.6 billion by the magazine’s calculations — ranking atop the league list.
The Los Angeles Lakers were listed with a worth of $4.4 billion by Forbes, with the Golden State Warriors at $4.3 billion.
The rest of the top 10: Chicago ($3.2 billion), Boston ($3.1 billion), the Los Angeles Clippers ($2.6 billion), Brooklyn ($2.5 billion), Houston ($2.475 billion), Dallas ($2.4 billion) and Toronto ($2.1 billion).
Forbes also calculated the revenue of the 30 NBA teams at a combined $8.8 billion last season, a new record, and forecast it would exceed $9 billion this season.
NHL
Kadri out indefinitely with lower-body injury
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche will be without forward Nazem Kadri indefinitely due to a lower-body injury.
Kadri was hurt in the second period against Minnesota on Sunday. He took the ice for a shift in the third before leaving the game. Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Tuesday after morning skate that Kadri will be out “weeks, not days.” The Avalanche were hosting Ottawa on Tuesday night to begin a five-game homestand.
Kadri has 19 goals and 17 assists in 51 games this season. He leads the team in faceoff percentage.
The 29-year-old Kadri was acquired as part of a trade with Toronto on July 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.