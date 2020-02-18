NFL
Saints’ Brees announces intention to return for 2020 season
NEW ORLEANS — Quarterback Drew Brees’ record-setting NFL career is on track for a 20th season — and a 15th with the New Orleans Saints.
The 41-year-old Brees announced his intention to return for what would be his 20th NFL season in a social media post on Tuesday.
“My feelings about the 2020 season! I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it,” Brees wrote in his announcement. “Love you #WhoDatNation. Let’s make another run at it!”
Brees missed five games with a throwing hand injury that required surgery but was still productive last season while leading New Orleans to a third straight playoff appearance. Brees’ 74.3% completion rate ranked second in NFL history behind only his 2018 record of 74.4%.
He also passed for 27 touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions and was selected to a fourth straight Pro Bowl, the 13th of his career.
His decision to return will set in motion negotiations on a new contract. His last contract voids automatically at the end of the current league year that concludes March 18.
MLB
Yankees’ Judge says Astros should be stripped of 2017 title
TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge feels the Houston Astros should be stripped of their 2017 World Series championship.
“You cheated and you didn’t earn it.,” Judge said Tuesday after the Yankees’ first full-squad workout. “That’s how I feel. It wasn’t earned. It wasn’t earned the way of playing the game right and fighting to the end and knowing that we’re competing, we’re competitors. The biggest thing about competition is laying it all out on the line, and whoever is the better player, better person comes out on top. To know that another team had an advantage that, nothing you can really guard against, I just don’t feel like that’s earned.”
Major League Baseball concluded the Astros used a video camera to steal catcher’s signs in 2017, including during the postseason, and in 2018. Manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for one season each, then were fired by the team. Houston was fined $5 million and stripped of its next two first- and second-round draft picks.
Houston beat the Yankees in a seven-game AL Championship Series in 2017, winning all four home games, and defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in a seven-game World Series.
Judge backed the position of Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish, who felt the penalties imposed by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred were insufficient.
Cards’ Mikolas to get injection, likely to miss season start
JUPITER, Fla. — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas will receive a platelet-rich plasma injection in his ailing throwing arm, likely delaying his regular-season debut by about one month.
A 2018 All-Star, Mikolas received a similar injection after last season to treat a flexor tendon issue.
St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said Tuesday that the injection will keep Mikolas from throwing for three to four weeks. Once he is cleared to throw, Mikolas will have to restart his throwing program from the beginning.
“It gives us a better chance to be able to get him off to a healthy start and get what he’s dealing with behind him,” Shildt said.
The Cardinals scratched Mikolas from his second scheduled bullpen session of the spring. An MRI done over the last few days showed the arm to be no better or worse than during a similar exam taken following the 2019 season.
It’s possible that Mikolas will remain in Jupiter when the Cardinals break camp in late March.
NHL
Hurricanes acquire Keane from Rangers for Gauthier
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired defenseman Joey Keane from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Julian Gauthier.
The teams announced the deal Tuesday.
The 20-year-old Keane has 30 points (eight goals, 22 assists) in 49 games at the American Hockey League level with Hartford this season, ranking him first among rookie AHL defensemen in goals. The 6-foot, 187-pound Keane was a third-round pick of the Rangers in the 2018 draft.
The 22-year-old Gauthier had appeared in five games with Carolina this season, making his NHL debut against the New York Islanders in October. The 6-4, 226-pound forward had 103 points (69 goals) in 184 career AHL games with Charlotte and helped the Checkers win the Calder Cup in 2019. He was a first-round pick by the Hurricanes in 2016.
Capitals acquire defenseman Brenden Dillon from Sharks
ARLINGTON, Va. — The Washington Capitals bolstered their blue line Tuesday by acquiring veteran defenseman Brenden Dillon from the San Jose Sharks.
Washington sent Colorado’s 2020 second-round pick and a conditional 2021 third-rounder to San Jose for the pending unrestricted free agent. The Sharks are keeping half of Dillon’s salary and cap hit to facilitate the move.
“Brenden is an experienced defenseman who plays a solid defensive game with a high compete level and physicality,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said. “We felt it was important for us to add a player of his caliber to our defensive group.”
Dillon, 29, shoots left-handed but should fit into Washington’s top four on defense. He has averaged just under 20 minutes a game this season for the Sharks, who have underachieved and been barraged by injuries.
San Jose is expected to continue to sell ahead of the NHL’s Feb. 24 trade deadline.
