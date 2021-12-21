BRIEFS: Wednesday, December 22

Women’s College Volleyball

Reigning national champion Wisconsin adds middle blocker

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team made a significant addition two days after winning its first ever national championship.

The Badgers added Caroline Crawford, a 6-foot-3 middle blocker from Kansas, who had entered the transfer portal last week.

Crawford averaged 2.25 kills and 0.81 blocks per set as a sophomore in helping the Jayhawks to an 18-12 record. They upset No. 14 seed Creighton in the second round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to Pittsburgh in the Sweet 16.

Crawford was the Big 12 Rookie of the Year and a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2020, and she was a second-team all-conference pick this season.

The native of Lansing, Kansas, was ranked as the No. 22 player in her class by PrepVolleyball.com.

She will provide depth in the middle for the Badgers, with the departure of Dana Rettke. Crawford potentially would have three years of eligibility remaining.

NFL

Browns’ McKinley out for season, star Garrett hurts groin

CLEVELAND — The Browns got bad news on defensive end Takk McKinley. They’re hoping for better on Myles Garrett.

Cleveland’s defense, already ravaged by COVID-19 cases, was dealt another tough blow as McKinley will miss the rest of this season with a torn Achilles tendon suffered in Monday night’s 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Also, the Browns are anxiously awaiting test results on Garrett after the star injured his groin in the fourth quarter. Garrett left the field and was checked in the sideline medical tent before returning.

The 2020 All-Pro was clearly not himself in the final minutes and struggled just getting to the sideline.

Coach Kevin Stefanski was awaiting more information on Garrett, who has a career-high 15 sacks.

Stefanski, who missed Monday’s game after a positive COVID-19 test and hasn’t cleared protocols, wouldn’t speculate on whether Garrett will be available for Saturday’s game at Green Bay.

MLB

Former outfielder Kotsay named new manager of Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Athletics named former outfielder Mark Kotsay their manager Tuesday to replace Bob Melvin, who departed earlier this offseason to manage the San Diego Padres.

Kotsay receives a three-year contract through the 2024 season, the team. That also includes a club option for the 2025 campaign.

Kotsay is being promoted from third base coach to manage the team for which he played in four of his 17 major league seasons — from 2004-07.

The 46-year-old Kotsay also served a stint as bench coach under Melvin, who came aboard midway through the 2011 season to replace Bob Geren.

Kotsay will be the sixth A’s manager spanning the past 36 years and the 19th manager in Oakland history.

The A’s went 86-76 this year for third place in the AL West and missed the playoffs following three straight postseason berths.

Oakland won the AL West during the pandemic-shortened, 60-game 2020 season following consecutive wild-card finishes. In the playoffs, the A’s beat the White Sox in the wild-card round to stop a nine-game losing streak in winner-take-all postseason games — a major league record that dated to the 1973 World Series — before losing to the rival Houston Astros in a four-game AL division series.

A first-round pick taken ninth overall by Miami in the 1996 draft out of Cal State Fullerton, the well-traveled Kotsay was a career .276 hitter with 127 home runs and 720 RBIs for the Marlins, Padres, A’s, Atlanta, Boston, the Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee.

Men’s College Basketball

BC, Georgetown suffer league forfeits after canceling games

COVID-19 concerns at Georgetown and Boston College have caused both teams to suffer forfeits in their conference standings.

Boston College’s men’s basketball game at Wake Forest scheduled for Wednesday is canceled in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Georgetown’s game Wednesday at No. 22 Providence is also canceled in the Big East.

The leagues announced the cancellations Tuesday. In both cases, the forfeits will count only in the league standings and won’t affect the overall record.

In the ACC, Boston College’s next scheduled game is Dec. 29 at home against Florida State. Wake Forest is also scheduled to play that day at Louisville, which paused team activities Monday due to multiple positive tests and had to cancel its rivalry game with No. 20 Kentucky.

In the Big East, Georgetown — coached by former Hoyas and NBA great Patrick Ewing — is scheduled to play next Tuesday at Creighton. Providence hosts No. 15 Seton Hall on Dec. 29.

Elsewhere, Michigan said its game against Purdue Fort Wayne for Tuesday night is canceled due to protocols for the Mastodons program, while Grand Canyon canceled its game against Nevada on Tuesday due to COVID-19 protocols within the Antelopes’ program with no plans to reschedule.

Coppin State canceled two road games — Thursday against George Mason and Dec. 29 against Indiana State — due to positive tests within its program. The Eagles are due to return to action Jan. 8 at South Carolina State to open Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play.

Memphis (6-4) is on a break after COVID-19 issues forced the Tigers to cancel last weekend’s game against then-No.18 Tennessee in Nashville with an announcement coming within 75 minutes of the scheduled tip time. Memphis also had to postpone Tuesday night’s scheduled game with Alabama State.

In a statement, the school said it expects to resume activities Monday barring additional positive COVID-19 tests.

In women’s basketball, eighth-ranked Indiana said its Tuesday game against Wright State is canceled due to positive tests within the Wright State program. The game will not be made up.

Wright State had now played once since Nov. 24 and had two Horizon League losses by forfeit.

