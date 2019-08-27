MLB
Venezuelan baseball league asks US for exception to ban
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan officials say they’re fighting a ban by Major League Baseball that blocks its players from the South American country’s winter league under strict U.S. sanctions against the socialist government. The Venezuelan Professional Baseball League on Tuesday said it’s asking the U.S. Treasury for an exception. Major League Baseball announced last week that its players are banned from the Venezuelan Winter League, citing the economic sanctions.
Eight teams in the Venezuelan league say the MLB’s ban was made against their interests and the nation’s passion for baseball. U.S. officials in early August announced a new, broad round of economic measures blocking companies and individuals from doing business with Venezuela’s socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
Venezuela’s state-owned oil company, known as PDVSA, has been a major sponsor of the nation’s professional baseball league.
The Venezuelan Winter League is one many that major league players use to hone their skills in the offseason.
Mariners’ Broxton gets 2-game ban for throwing equipment
NEW YORK — Seattle Mariners right fielder Keon Broxton has been suspended for two games by Major League Baseball for throwing equipment on the field that hit an umpire after striking out looking.
MLB handed down the suspension and undisclosed fine Tuesday, a day after the 29-year-old Broxton was ejected for the first time in his career.
Broxton threw his bat down, flipped his helmet off and threw one of his batting gloves behind him after a disputed third strike call in the second inning of Monday night’s 5-4 loss to the Yankees. The batting glove appeared to hit plate umpire Manny Gonzalez.
The league says Broxton is appealing the discipline, meaning he is allowed to play until the process is complete.
Indians’ Ramirez has surgery, not ruled out for postseason
CLEVELAND — Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez has not been ruled out for the postseason — if Cleveland can make it without him — despite a broken hand.
Ramirez had surgery Monday in New York on the broken hamate bone in his right hand, an injury suffered during a hard swing during a weekend game. The team said the two-time All-Star could return in five to seven weeks, which would be the beginning of October.
His loss is a significant setback to the Indians, who trail first-place Minnesota by 3½ games in the AL Central but have a one-half game lead in the wild-card race.
The 26-year-old Ramirez is one of the team’s most indispensable players. He broke out of an early-season batting slump in June and helped get the Indians back into contention. He is batting .254 with 20 homers and 75 RBIs but has been one of baseball’s best hitters in the season’s second half.
NFL
Rivera has no doubt Newton will play in Panthers’ opener
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers coach Ron Rivera says “there’s no doubt in my mind” that Cam Newton will play in the team’s regular season opener against the Rams.
Newton threw on the side field Tuesday but did not practice. Rivera expects Newton will return to practice when the Panthers begin preparations for the opener against the Rams on Sept. 8.
Like the team’s other starters, Newton will not play in the final preseason game Thursday night against the Steelers. In other injury news, starting outside linebacker Bruce Irvin was held out of practice after tweaking his hamstring. Offensive tackle Greg Little, the team’s second-round draft pick, remains in the concussion protocol.
Cardinals cut DL McClain, sign OL Ohnesorge
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have released veteran defensive lineman Terrell McClain and signed offensive lineman Jacob Ohnesorge.
The 31-year-old McClain has played eight NFL seasons, most recently with the Atlanta Falcons last year. He played in 13 games and had 17 tackles and a sack. Arizona made the move Tuesday.
The 6-foot-2, 294-pound Ohnesorge gives the Cardinals some depth going into the final preseason game on Thursday against the Denver Broncos. He spent the 2018 preseason with the Dallas Cowboys and played in college at South Dakota State.
NHL
Hockey’s ultimate journeyman goalie calls it a career
Journeyman goaltender Mike McKenna has announced his retirement after a career that included stints with 15 NHL organizations and 22 professional teams.
McKenna announced his decision on Twitter on Tuesday, roughly two weeks until the start of training camps. The 36-year-old had been open to playing another season but wanted to be rooted in one place because his oldest daughter is now in school.
Since being a sixth-round pick of the Nashville Predators in 2002, McKenna played in the NCAA, ECHL, American Hockey League and NHL. He played 15 games for the Lightning, 10 for the Senators, four for the Blue Jackets, two each for the Stars and Devils and one apiece for the Coyotes and Flyers.
