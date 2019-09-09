Local Golf
Trempealeau Mountain Golf Club owner announces retirement, potential closure
The operators of the Trempealeau Mountain Golf Club announced Monday they are closing their facility next month.
Owner Eric Wilber penned a letter to Mountain Golf Club members and the community saying he has decided to retire from the industry and attempts to sell the 18-hole course have been unsuccessful.
“I have reluctantly made the very difficult decision to retire from the industry,” Wilber wrote. “One of our first activities has been to initiate a search for someone to purchase the golf course and care for it as much as we have done in the past. Unfortunately, we have not been successful in procuring a buyer therefore, we will be taking steps to close the golf course and sell off the land, buildings and fixtures. The idea of giving up what has meant so much to this community for so long, is extremely conflicting. This is a very difficult decision for me but one I must make for the sake of my health and well-being.”
Wilber’s Mother and Father, Linda and Harold, opened the course in 1997 where they turned “a flat, open land into a playground where families learned to golf, grow and laugh together.”
The last day of operation will be Friday, Oct. 25. Anyone who purchased preseason memberships for the 2020 season will be a given a full refund in the first week of October.
Wilber also mentioned that they will continue to try and sell the course in it’s entirety, but if an acceptable offer is not made on Oct. 1 then they will begin to sell off the land, buildings and fixtures separately.
Any questions regarding the sale were instructed to contact Katie Johnson at 608-797-4038.
MLB
Brewers shortstop bolts from game for twins’ birth
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee shortstop Orlando Arcia may have abruptly checked out in the third inning of the Brewers’ series finale against the Chicago Cubs, but he still managed to turn a double play.
Arcia arrived at the hospital Sunday just in time to see the birth of his twin daughters. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says Brewers manager Craig Counsell said after the game that “it happened pretty fast,” but Arcia made it in time to be with his fiancee, Elena, for the birth of the twins.
Counsell says Arcia will take some time away for paternity leave. Hernan Perez moved from third base to shortstop when Arcia left Sunday’s game. Mike Moustakas checked into the game at third.
NFL
Steelers trade QB Dobbs to Jaguars for 5th-round draft pick
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have acquired quarterback Josh Dobbs in a trade with Pittsburgh, giving them a backup while Nick Foles recovers from a broken collarbone.
The Jaguars gave up a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft for Dobbs, who was in his third season with the Steelers. He was a fourth-round pick in 2017.
He has played in five career NFL games, completing 6 of 12 passes for 43 yards and an interception.
He will back up rookie Gardner Minshew, who completed 22 of 25 passes for 275 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception, in his NFL debut Sunday.
Foles broke his left clavicle on the team’s 10th offensive play of the season. He was hit and landed on while throwing a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark.
League tells Beckham not to wear watch in games
CLEVELAND — Odell Beckham’s football fashion taste clashed with the NFL’s.
The league reached out to the Browns on Monday and told them that their star can no longer wear a watch on the field after he sported an expensive one during Sunday’s season opener against Tennessee.
The flashy, fashionable wide receiver wore an orange Richard Mille-designed watch — which retails for more than $250,000 — during the Browns’ 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
On Monday, league spokesman Michael Signora said while there are no rules prohibiting jewelry, there is a policy “prohibiting hard objects.”
Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said he was not aware that Beckham had on the lavish time piece. Kitchens also said the team will abide the rules.
‘Nola No-call’ lawsuit is no more; fan drops his fight
NEW ORLEANS — An attorney and New Orleans Saints fan said Monday he will go no further with his court fight against the NFL over game officials’ failure to call an obvious penalty at a crucial point in a January playoff game.
The no-call helped the Los Angeles Rams beat the Saints and advance to the Super Bowl.
Lawyer Antonio LeMon and three others sued, alleging fraud by the NFL. The case was dismissed Friday by Louisiana’s Supreme Court. A state judge and an appellate court had allowed the suit to proceed over NFL objections. And, for a time, it looked as though Commissioner Roger Goodell and three playoff game officials might have to submit to questions under oath.
“The Louisiana Supreme Court has now spoken,” LeMon said in a prepared statement Monday morning. “Consequently we, the plaintiffs in this lawsuit, are ready to move on and respect the ruling of our State’s highest court.
College Sports
USC athletic director Swann abruptly resigns
LOS ANGELES — Southern California athletic director Lynn Swann has resigned after three years on the job at his alma mater.
USC President Carol Folt announced the decision in a letter Monday.
Dave Roberts will serve as interim athletic director. He is a special adviser to Folt, who assumed her position in July.
The 67-year-old Swann was hired in 2016 despite no significant experience in athletic administration. The Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver spent nine years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
USC’s athletic department has faced several setbacks during Swann’s stay, notably involvement in the widespread college admissions scandal and the college basketball corruption scandal.
Swann also soured many USC fans by backing football coach Clay Helton, who was retained after the Trojans went 5-7 last season.
