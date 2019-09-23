MLB
Royals manager Yost to retire as club’s career wins leader
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ned Yost did something that few thought possible when he took over the Kansas City Royals in 2010: He not only built the organization into a winner but delivered the long-suffering organization its first World Series title in three decades.
Now, he’s leaving the next rebuilding job to someone else.
Yost announced Monday that he will be retiring at the end of the season, ending a nine-year tenure that included two American League pennants and that dramatic 2015 championship.
The announcement came on an off-day for the Royals, who lost 12-8 on Sunday to the AL Central-leading Twins to fall to 57-100 — their second consecutive season with at least 100 losses.
The Royals wrap up their season — and their skipper’s big league managerial career — with two games against the Braves beginning Tuesday night, then a weekend series at home against Minnesota.
NFL
Giants Barkley has high ankle sprain, time out uncertain
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for 2018 Saquon Barkley has a high sprain to his right ankle and there is no immediate timetable for his return.
Other than confirming it was a high ankle sprain, Giants coach Pat Shurmur didn’t have much additional information to offer Monday, a day after rookie quarterback Daniel Jones rallied New York (1-2) from an 18-point deficit to a 32-31 win over Tampa Bay.
Barkley was hurt with less than four minutes left in the first half. He caught a swing pass from Jones and was chopped down near the sideline by defensive back Mike Edwards. He had to be helped to the locker room before halftime and was on crutches and with a boot on the ankle in the second half.
Former Giants linebacker Olivier Vernon had a high ankle sprain last season and he missed the first five games of the regular season.
Jags’ Ramsey misses practice with illness amid trade demand
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey missed practice Monday because of an apparent illness, potentially adding another twist to his trade request.
Coach Doug Marrone said Ramsey notified the team trainer of his sickness Sunday night, three days after a 20-7 victory over Tennessee in the rain and one week after the disgruntled defender called his agent and said “my time is up here in Jacksonville.”
Marrone said Ramsey was scheduled to meet with a team doctor Monday.
“Depending on the type of sickness, then they’ll stay away because, obviously, you don’t want to get anyone else sick,” Marrone said. “It’s happened. I don’t want to exaggerate and say hundreds of times, but it’s happened quite a bit. It’s happened here since I’ve been the head coach a couple times.
“To me, it’s nothing as big, but I understand that’s probably a big story because of the other things that are surrounding it.”
Panthers rule QB Newton out for Week 4 game against Texans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Allen will make his second straight start Sunday when the Panthers visit the Houston Texans.
Carolina coach Ron Rivera wasted no time Monday ruling out quarterback Cam Newton for a second straight game due to a lingering mid-foot sprain. Rivera said there is “no timetable” for Newton’s return and that the 2015 league MVP will continue to receive treatment.
Newton originally hurt his foot in Carolina’s third preseason game and then aggravated the injury in a Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers. He has not practiced since.
Rivera gave no indication Newton would need surgery, instead saying that what the QB needs the most right now is rest.
Allen threw four touchdown passes in Carolina’s 38-20 win over the Cardinals on Sunday, improving to 2-0 as an NFL starter. He was 19 of 26 passing for 261 yards and finished with a 144.4 QB rating, the second-best mark in franchise history.
SOCCER
Rapinoe named FIFA player of the year
MILAN — Lionel Messi won his sixth FIFA player of the year award, while Megan Rapinoe won her first at a lavish ceremony at Milan’s iconic Teatro all Scala on Monday.
Rapinoe was rewarded at the FIFA Best awards for leading the United States to the women’s World Cup title in July, as was Jill Ellis who won the women’s coach award.
Rapinoe scored six goals in the tournament, earning her the Golden Boot for the tournament’s top scorer and the Golden Ball as the top player.
The outspoken star often uses her success as a platform to speak out about issues and the 34-year-old did so again in Milan, pleading for her male and female colleagues to join the likes of Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling in speaking out on racism and other inequalities.
