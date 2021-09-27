BRIEFS: Tuesday, September 28

NFL

Panthers won’t place McCaffrey on injured reserve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have decided not to place running back Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve while he recovers from a strained hamstring.

Had McCaffrey been placed on IR he would have missed at least three games under NFL rules.

“We feel like there is hope that he will be back before then — or at least after three games and going into the fourth game,” coach Matt Rhule said Monday. On Friday, Rhule indicated McCaffrey would miss “a few weeks” of action.

The 2019 All-Pro was injured in Carolina’s 24-9 win over the Houston Texans this past Thursday night when he pulled up while running a sweep play in the first quarter. He did not return.

McCaffrey missed 13 games last season with injuries.

Rhule wouldn’t identify a starting running back for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, but expects rookie Chuba Hubbard and veteran Royce Freeman to see “a lot” of work with McCaffrey out. Hubbard, who has been working as McCaffrey’s primary backup this season, had 52 yards on 17 carries, and Freeman had 17 yards on five rushes against the Texans.

Rhule said the Panthers (3-0) could also elevate running back Rodney Smith, who saw action in the Carolina backfield last season, from the practice squad.

The coach said he was pleased with Hubbard’s performance against the Texans.

“In the second half he had a couple of nice runs and caught a ball and powered guys forward,” Rhule said. “Once he got into a rhythm, some of the things we have been working on with him — like not slipping and not falling — all of a sudden, with a couple of carries and couple of touches he got his legs underneath him and you saw some of the explosiveness that he has.”

Bears reassessing QB position and who calls plays

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — A historically bad effort by the Chicago offense has coach Matt Nagy rethinking his approach after only the third week of the season.

It could all lead to a change in who calls the plays or even who the quarterback is as the Bears prepare to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Soldier Field.

“Again, just to keep it super simple, everything’s on the table,” Nagy said. “And I think that’s probably the easiest way to put it — the evaluation part, everything.”

Nagy stopped calling plays last year after nine games in the middle of a six-game losing streak. Against the Browns, the Bears had the second-fewest yards of net offense in franchise history (47) and ninth fewest in NFL history.

Nagy made it clear at this time he does not know who his quarterback will be against Detroit. A possible switch at quarterback comes more as a result of the health situation than anything, although 1 net yard passing against the Cleveland Browns by rookie Justin Fields in his first NFL start did not help.

Fields has an injured right hand and had it X-rayed after Sunday’s 26-6 loss to Cleveland. The hand is sore, although results on a fracture were negative. Starter Andy Dalton is suffering from a bone bruise to his left knee and it led to Fields’ first start. Only third-string quarterback Nick Foles is entirely healthy and would be an option if neither Fields nor Dalton can play.

“When you don’t have the success we had on offense yesterday, with a rookie quarterback in Justin, of course it keeps you up at night because you want to figure out why,” Nagy said. “So we’re looking at everything right now. Looking at everything — I think that’s being completely honest with you, and real.

“I care about this situation immensely. Our players care. Our coaches care. So we gotta figure it out and we’ve got to figure it out fast.”

Fields went 6 of 20 for 68 yards Sunday and took nine sacks. This came after he finished up a win over Cincinnati after Dalton’s injury and went 6 of 13 for 60 yards.

Jaguars trade CB Henderson to Panthers for TE Arnold

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cornerback CJ Henderson is the latest first-round draft pick to get shipped out of Jacksonville.

The winless Jaguars traded the ninth overall selection in 2020 to the undefeated Carolina Panthers in exchange for journeyman tight end Dan Arnold on Monday. The deal also includes a swap of draft picks, with Jacksonville getting Carolina’s third-rounder in 2022 and the Panthers receiving a fifth-rounder from the Jaguars.

“We have to improve a lot of areas of our teams, and just seemed like it might be a good, fresh start for CJ,” Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said, adding that Carolina was aggressive in trying to make the deal. “I love CJ. Spent a lot of time with him and his parents. I think it’s going to be good for both of us.”

Trading Henderson fills a huge need for Carolina (3-0) and unloads a headache for the Jaguars (0-3), who first started shopping the cornerback over the summer.

Panthers first-round pick Jaycee Horn broke a bone in his right foot against Houston on Thursday night and could miss the rest of the season. Henderson, meanwhile, kept missing practices and games and seemingly had little interest in becoming a better fit in Jacksonville.

From staff and wire reports

“I wouldn’t say we’re too shaken up,” Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins said. “I feel like we have everybody we need, so I wouldn’t say we’re shaken up. CJ was a good player. I know he’s going to go there and make an immediate impact. Wish him the best.”

Carolina coach Matt Rhule isn’t sure whether Henderson (groin) will be healthy enough to play Sunday against Dallas.

“This isn’t about, ’Hey, there’s a problem (at cornerback).’ This is just a really talented player that we held in really high regard and he was available,” Rhule said. “This isn’t like a right now, this week type of conversation. This is the about the next two or three years.”

Former Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell drafted Henderson with the belief the former Florida standout would replace Jalen Ramsey, the fifth overall pick in 2016 who wanted out of Jacksonville and essentially forced a trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

Henderson’s NFL debut was impressive. He had five tackles and three pass breakups, including an interception and a fourth-down swat in the final minute that sealed Jacksonville’s lone victory last season. Henderson looked like a budding star, but that notion quickly turned into a blip.

He injured a shoulder three weeks later and hasn’t been the same since. He struggled physically — and mentally — to deal with the setback and then landed on injured reserve in mid-November because of a strained groin. He missed half the year and needed labrum surgery in the offseason.

