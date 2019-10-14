NASCAR
Blaney beats Newman in photo finish to advance in playoffs
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Ryan Blaney beat Ryan Newman in a door-to-door race to the finish line to win Monday at Talladega Superspeedway and advance to the third round of NASCAR’s playoffs.
Blaney’s first win of the season came as he was desperately trying to remain in title contention. The playoff field will be trimmed from 12 drivers to eight next weekend at Kansas and Blaney was in danger of elimination before his Talladega victory.
Blaney joins Kyle Larson in the round of eight, with six spots sill available.
The race began Sunday until rain stopped it after the first stage and pushed the finish to Monday. It gave Blaney time to recover from a Sunday spin as he tried to enter pit road and it gave Ford and Team Penske the victory. Ford had won seven consecutive Talladega races until Chevrolet snapped that streak in April.
Blaney was the leader on a restart with two laps remaining and had a huge push from fellow Ford driver Aric Almirola to gain space on the field. Then Newman came charging along on the outside line with help from Denny Hamlin and he easily zipped past Blaney.
But the Ford train remained committed and Blaney got another push from Almirola to pull alongside Newman. The two raced door-to-door to the finish line, with Blaney winning by a nose. The 0.0070-second margin of victory was the sixth-closest in the history of Talladega, which celebrated its 50th anniversary all weekend.
The win capped a remarkable weekend for the Penske organization, which on Saturday claimed the IMSA overall sports car championship with Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya, and then in Australia won the Bathurst 1000 with Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard.
The race had critical playoff implications as many of the title contenders struggled, and Hendrick Motorsports entire lineup is at risk of elimination next weekend. Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott and William Byron are all below the cutline, as is Kansas native Clint Bowyer, who could be eliminated at his home track.
NFL
Bears put Long on IR, promote Anderson
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have placed guard Kyle Long on injured reserve because of a hip injury and promoted defensive end Abdullah Anderson from the practice squad.
Long has been plagued by the hip injury since early in the season. He was listed on the injury report for the Sept. 23 Bears’ win over Washington and was held out of the Sept. 29 victory over Minnesota before playing Oct. 6 against Oakland in London.
It’s the fourth straight year Long has gone on injured reserve. Last year he returned after eight weeks.
Long’s backup is guard Ted Larsen, who missed the Oakland game with a knee injury.
Anderson has one tackle and played in two games this season before going back down to the practice squad.
Allen or Newton? Rivera has tough decision at QB upcoming
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Allen keeps on winning, making Panthers coach Ron Rivera’s inevitable decision at quarterback more difficult with each passing week.
Allen started out as a nice story — an undrafted QB who beat Arizona on the road in Week 3 to help the Panthers stop the losing after starting 0-2 at home under Cam Newton.
But after leading the Panthers to four straight victories it’s hard not to wonder if Carolina isn’t better off sticking with Allen even when Newton is healthy enough to play.
On the surface that sounds ridiculous given Newton was the league MVP four years ago. But Newton hasn’t been himself in a long time. He’s lost eight straight starts. Allen, on the other hand, is 5-0 as an NFL starter, including 4-0 this season.
He’s energized the offense.
Allen efficiently completed 20 of 32 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday to lead the Panthers to a 37-26 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in London.
College Football
Virginia star cornerback Hall out for season
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia All-American cornerback Bryce Hall will miss the rest of the season following left ankle surgery.
Hall was injured while covering a punt in the second quarter of the Cavaliers’ 17-9 loss at Miami on Friday night. The senior had surgery Sunday, and coach Bronco Mendenhall says the recovery timeline is uncertain.
Hall last year led the nation is pass breakups with 22 and tied for the lead with 24 passes defended. Mendenhall calls Hall an “amazing” person who has had a “huge impact” on the program.
The coach says junior De’Vante Cross will start in Hall’s absence. Cross came to Virginia as a quarterback and has also played wide receiver and safety for the Cavaliers.
