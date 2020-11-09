BRIEFS: Tuesday, Nov. 10

Men’s College Basketball
Wisconsin ranked No. 7 in first Associated press poll
Further proof arrived Monday morning that expectations will be enormous this season for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.
The Badgers, who return nearly their entire rotation from a team that earned a share of the Big Ten Conference regular-season title in 2019-20, are ranked No. 7 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll. It’s the second-best preseason ranking in program history and only the fifth time the Badgers will open the season in the Top 10: They were No. 10 in 1962-63, No. 9 in 2006-07, No. 3 in 2014-15 and No. 9 in 2016-17.
UW is one of seven Big Ten teams in the poll. Iowa leads the way at No. 5, followed by the Badgers, No. 8 Illinois, No. 13 Michigan State, No. 23 Ohio State, No. 24 Rutgers and No. 25 Michigan.
Greg Gard’s team will be led by a group of six seniors: the backcourt trio of D’Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison and Trevor Anderson, and the frontcourt trio of Nate Reuvers, Micah Potter and Aleem Ford. Reuvers was named to the 10-member preseason All-Big Ten team earlier Monday.
Reuvers averaged a team-high 13.1 points per game last season while earning third-team honors from Big Ten coaches and media who cover the conference.
Iowa senior center Luka Garza, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, was picked to repeat that honor.
Garza and Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu were the only unanimous picks on the preseason All-Big Ten team. They were joined by Reuvers, Illinois sophomore center Kofi Cockburn, Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, Iowa junior swingman Joe Wieskamp, Michigan State junior forward Aaron Henry, Minnesota junior guard Marcus Carr, Purdue junior forward Trevion Williams and Rutgers senior guard Geo Baker.
Sophomore forward Tyler Wahl, a key reserve, is also back and a group of talented freshmen includes former La Crosse Central standout Johnny Davis.
College Football
Postponement, outbreaks: SEC takes a hit from COVID-19
The Southeastern Conference is taking a hit from COVID-19.
The conference on Monday postponed Saturday’s game between No. 20 Auburn and Mississippi State because of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantining within the Bulldogs’ program.
No. 5 Texas A&M paused in-person activities after a player and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a win at South Carolina. LSU is battling an outbreak that could put Saturday’s game against No. 1 Alabama in jeopardy. And Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has tested positive and could miss the game at No. 6 Florida.
The stop-and-start nature of college sports in a pandemic is familiar by now, but the cluster of problems was a reminder how fragile the season is. The problems Monday extended beyond the SEC, too: Michigan State announced that men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo has tested positive for COVID-19, the Mountain West canceled Air Force’s scheduled football game at Wyoming this Saturday due to an “upward trend” of COVID-19 cases at the academy and the Pac-12 opened its season over the weekend with two games postponed.
Mississippi State said its program has fallen below the minimum threshold of 53 available scholarship athletes needed to play. The game wastentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12 in Starkville, Mississippi. Athletic director John Cohen said the Bulldogs were disappointed, but “our priority is the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and staff.”
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said the Aggies were undergoing additional testing and contact tracing amid hopes the team could return to campus Tuesday. He was confident that Saturday’s game at Tennessee will be played.
Pittman learned Monday he had tested positive. SEC protocol for asymptomatic positives will require him to isolate for at least 10 days from the date of the positive test if a retest confirms the result. Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will serve as interim head coach for now.
Michigan DE Hutchinson to have surgery on broken leg
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson will be out of the lineup against No. 13 Wisconsin and likely for the rest of the season.
Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that Hutchinson needs surgery after breaking his leg at Indiana.
The 6-foot-6, 268-pound junior was hurt in the 38-21 loss to the Hoosiers. Hutchinson led linemen with eight tackles against Minnesota and seven tackles against Michigan State. Last season, he was a third-team, All-Big Ten player.
Michigan (1-2) hosts the Badgers (1-0) on Saturday after Wisconsin canceled its previous two games because players and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The Wolverines, who started the season No. 16 in the AP Top 25, are unranked for the first time since the end of the 2017 season.
NFL
Panthers list McCaffrey as ‘day to day’ with shoulder injury
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers coach Matt Rhule says running back Christian McCaffrey is “day to day” with a shoulder injury he suffered in the closing seconds of Carolina’s 33-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Rhule would not say if McCaffrey has already had an MRI or an X-ray, adding that he should know more about the extent of the injury on Wednesday.
The Panthers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
McCaffrey missed six games with a high ankle sprain before returning on Sunday against the Chiefs and racking up 151 total yards and two touchdowns. He was injured with 1:10 left in the game when he was tackled near the sideline by Chiefs linebacker Dan Sorenson.
McCaffrey left the game for a few plays and was seen holding his shoulder on the sideline. He returned for one additional play before leaving again for good.
“Obviously, Christian’s a big part of this team,” Rhule said Monday. “I was happy to see him out there, discouraged for him that he got banged up, and we’ll see the extent of it as we move forward.”
McCaffrey was not made available for comment Monday by the team.
McCaffrey played 59 of Carolina’s 83 offensive snaps against the Chiefs.
