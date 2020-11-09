BRIEFS: Tuesday, Nov. 10

Michigan DE Hutchinson to have surgery on broken leg

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson will be out of the lineup against No. 13 Wisconsin and likely for the rest of the season.

Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that Hutchinson needs surgery after breaking his leg at Indiana.

The 6-foot-6, 268-pound junior was hurt in the 38-21 loss to the Hoosiers. Hutchinson led linemen with eight tackles against Minnesota and seven tackles against Michigan State. Last season, he was a third-team, All-Big Ten player.

Michigan (1-2) hosts the Badgers (1-0) on Saturday after Wisconsin canceled its previous two games because players and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The Wolverines, who started the season No. 16 in the AP Top 25, are unranked for the first time since the end of the 2017 season.

NFL

Panthers list McCaffrey as ‘day to day’ with shoulder injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers coach Matt Rhule says running back Christian McCaffrey is “day to day” with a shoulder injury he suffered in the closing seconds of Carolina’s 33-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.