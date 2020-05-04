BRIEFS: Tuesday, May 5

Golf
McIlroy, Johnson headline charity match for COVID-19 relief
Live golf returns to television in just under two weeks with a $3 million charity skins match for COVID-19 relief that includes Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and the broadcast debut of fabled Seminole Golf Club.
McIlroy and Johnson, both major champions who have reached No. 1 in the world, will face Oklahoma State alumni Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in an event billed as the “TaylorMade Driving Relief.”
UnitedHealth Group Inc. is backing the $3 million donation. McIlroy and Johnson are playing for the American Nurses Foundation, while Fowler and Wolff will play for the CDC Foundation.
All four players have endorsements and relationships with the groups involved. Farmers Insurance has pledged $1 million for a birdies-and-eagle pool to benefit “Off Their Plate,” which supports COVID-19 health care workers. PGA Tour Charities will have a “text-to-donate” online program for viewers to pledge additional money.
It will be the first live golf since the pandemic shut down sports worldwide seven weeks ago. And it will be the first time that Seminole, the Donald Ross course in South Florida, has a televised event.
Seminole is located on a tiny tract along the Atlantic Ocean in Juno Beach, designed in such a manner that nearly every shot faces a slightly different wind direction. It has never been ranked out of the top 20 on Golf Digest’s list of “America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses” since the ranking began in 1966.
NFL
League moving London, Mexico City games back to US stadiums
The NFL is moving its five games scheduled for London and Mexico City this season back to U.S. stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic. All five regular-season games will be played at the stadiums of the host teams.
Scheduled were two home games for the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London and two at Tottenham’s new facility, with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins as hosts. The Arizona Cardinals were to be the home team for the game at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.
Opponents had not been announced.
The NFL said in a statement Monday that “in order for the entire season to be played in NFL teams’ stadia under consistent protocols focused on the well-being of players, personnel and fans ... Commissioner Roger Goodell made this decision after consultation with our clubs, national and local governments, the NFL Players Association, medical authorities and international stadium partners.”
The NFL has staged regular-season games in London every year since 2007. Since 2013, the Jaguars have hosted one game there each season.
“While the NFL’s many fans in London, the U.K. and Europe will obviously be disappointed by this news, it is absolutely the right decision to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the sport,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said. “I know that the NFL remains fully committed to London and I look forward to welcoming NFL teams back to the capital in 2021.”
Mexico City has had a regular-season game in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
Bears sign veteran receiver Ginn Jr. to 1-year contract
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have signed wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.
A 13-year veteran who has played in Super Bowls with San Francisco and Carolina, Ginn caught 30 passes for 421 yards and two touchdowns with New Orleans last season. He has 409 receptions for 5,702 yards and 33 touchdowns in addition to 486 yards rushing on 68 carries for Miami (2007-09), San Francisco (2010-12), Arizona (2014), Carolina (2013, 2015-16) and New Orleans (2017-19).
Ginn also has returned 257 punts for 2,600 yards with four touchdowns and 307 kickoffs for 6,899 yards and three TDs. He is one of 10 players to return two kickoffs for touchdowns in the same game and in 2009 became the first to run back two for 100 yards in the same game.
The Bears went 8-8 and missed the playoffs last season after winning the NFC North in 2018. Their offense ranked among the worst in the NFL last season.
Sports
15 leagues join forces to recognize health care workers
LOS ANGELES — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky and U.S. women’s soccer star Carli Lloyd are among the athletes participating in a project to recognize and celebrate health care workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Real Heroes Project” is a collaboration involving 15 leagues, including Major League Baseball, the NFL, NBA, NHL and Major League Soccer.
Beginning Monday, participating athletes will share a personal thank-you message on social media using #TheRealHeroes. Throughout the public service announcements and personal tributes, athletes will cover their own name on their jerseys or uniforms and replace it with the name of the health care worker they are honoring.
PSAs will debut on Wednesday across league and team platforms. The other leagues participating are the ATP, NASCAR, NWSL, USGA, WNBA, WTA as well as the WWE and esports Overwatch League, Call of Duty League and Electronic Arts.
Other athletes participating include New York Yankees All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge and Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich (MLB), Utah Jazz point guard Donovan Mitchell (NBA), Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (NFL), Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews and Hockey Hall of Famer Hayley Wickenheiser (NHL) as well as Los Angeles Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore and Orlando City SC forward Nani (MLS).
Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, U.S. soccer standout Alex Morgan, two-time WNBA All-Star Breanna Stewart and Ashleigh Barty, the world’s top-ranked women’s tennis player, also are participating.
