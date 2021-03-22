BRIEFS: Tuesday, March 23

It didn’t matter all that much. Oklahoma became the 25th straight team the Bulldogs beat by double digits — although the Sooners fought valiantly to keep it from becoming a blowout. Gonzaga coach Mark Few still had his starters on the floor at the buzzer and screamed at star Jalen Suggs for committing an unnecessary foul with 1:05 left. The Zags advanced to their sixth straight Sweet 16 and will next face either Creighton or Ohio in the West Region.

NBA

Lakers Hall of Famer Baylor dies at 86

LOS ANGELES — Elgin Baylor, the Lakers’ 11-time NBA All-Star, died Monday of natural causes. He was 86.

The Lakers announced that Baylor died in Los Angeles with his wife, Elaine, and daughter Krystal by his side.

With a silky-smooth jumper and fluid athleticism, Baylor played a major role in revolutionizing basketball from a ground-bound sport into an aerial show.

Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss praised Baylor as “THE superstar of his era,” adding that his many accolades speak to that. His second career as a personnel executive with the Los Angeles Clippers was much less successful.