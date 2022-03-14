BRIEFS: Tuesday, March 15

MLB

Padres star Tatis has broken wrist

PEORIA, Ariz. — All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres likely will need surgery for a broken left wrist and could miss up to three months, general manager A.J. Preller said on Monday.

Tatis apparently suffered the injury early in the offseason and felt it when he began preparing for spring training, Preller said.

Reports surfaced in December that Tatis suffered scrapes on his hand and knee in a motorcycle accident in his native Dominican Republic. Tatis said he felt pain in the wrist shortly afterward, but thought it was from bruises.

He said the injury was a surprise and it got worse as he began taking swings to get ready for spring training, which was delayed due to the lockout.

“It’s bad. It’s terrible. I feel like everybody is disappointed, especially me,” Tatis said. “We have a pretty good chance this year as a team. I just want to be out there for my teammates and for the fans.”

The injury is a blow to a team that was looking for a fresh start following a brutal late-season collapse that left them with yet another losing record.

Tatis, 23, had a series of injuries to his left shoulder last year, when he still led the NL with 42 home runs in 130 games and finished third in balloting for the NL MVP.

The electrifying Tatis batted .282 with 97 RBIs and 25 stolen bases last year. His season also included two trips to the injured list with left shoulder issues and a trip to the COVID-19 injury list.

He signed a $330 million, 14-year contract with the Padres during spring training last year.

White Sox add pitching depth by signing Kelly, Velasquez

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Chicago White Sox added pitching depth on Monday, agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract with reliever Joe Kelly and a $3 million, one-year deal with Vince Velasquez.

The 33-year-old Kelly is due $7 million this season and $9 million in 2023. The White Sox hold a $9.5 million option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout.

The hard-throwing right-hander went 2-0 with a 2.86 ERA and two saves in 48 appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers last year. Kelly is 50-29 with a 3.83 ERA in 365 games and 80 starts over 10 seasons with St. Louis, Boston and the Dodgers. He played on World Series championship teams with the Red Sox in 2014 and Dodgers in 2020, and is 4-3 with a 3.55 ERA in 40 postseason appearances, including five starts.

Velasquez is 31-44 with a 4.95 ERA in 156 games and 127 starts over seven seasons with Houston, Philadelphia and San Diego. The 29-year-old right-hander was 3-9 with a 6.30 ERA in 25 appearances and 21 starts for the Phillies and Padres last year. He was released by Philadelphia on Sept. 14, signed a minor-league contract with San Diego the following day and came up from Triple-A El Paso on Sept. 17.

Men’s College Basketball

South Carolina fires Martin after 10 seasons

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has fired coach Frank Martin after 10 seasons with just one appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Athletic director Ray Tanner announced the move Monday, saying the change came after a “thorough evaluation of our men’s basketball program.”

Martin completed his 10th season with an opening game loss to Mississippi State in the Southeastern Conference Tournament. The Gamecocks finished the year at 18-13, the seventh .500 or better season in the past eight for Martin’s clubs.

Tanner said in a statement the expectation is for the Gamecocks is “to compete for Southeastern Conference and national championships.”

He said he plans to hire a coach with a winning history and the “energy, passion and commitment to excellence.”

Martin had the third-longest men’s basketball coaching tenure in South Carolina history with only Frank McGuire’s 16 seasons (1964-80) and Frank Johnson’s 14 seasons (1940-43, 1946-58) in the position longer.

Martin did not immediately reply to messages from The Associated Press.

Martin leaves with a 171-147 mark at South Carolina, including a 79-99 record in the regular season.

His greatest season came in 2017 when he led the Gamecocks to the Final Four. It looked as if the team was poised to continue that rise, but has not been back to the NCAA Tournament since.

Martin’s future with the team was in doubt last spring after a 6-14 season. However, he and the school agreed to a two-year contract extension in 2021 where he did not receive a raise.

Martin has been criticized by some for his sideline shouting and fiery, scowling demeanor. In his second season at South Carolina, he was suspended a game for shouting profanities at one of his players.

NFL

Source: Steelers sign QB Trubisky to 2-year deal

PITTSBURGH — Mitch Trubisky will get a chance to kickstart his career in Pittsburgh, and attempt to replace a likely Hall of Famer in the process.

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the veteran quarterback and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract that will give Trubisky a chance to compete for the open starting job following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement in January.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet official.

The agreement was first reported by NFL Network.

Trubisky, 27, joins the Steelers after spending 2021 backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo following a flame out in Chicago. The second overall pick in the 2017 draft spent four uneven seasons with the Bears, going 29-21 as a starter while passing for 10,652 yards with 64 touchdowns against 38 interceptions.

Trubisky joins a quarterbacks room that includes longtime Pittsburgh backup Mason Rudolph. The team is also expected to bring back Dwayne Haskins, who served as Pittsburgh’s third quarterback last season.

The move is among the first of what will likely be a busy free-agent market for Pittsburgh, which is looking to fill holes at several positions following a 9-7-1 season that ended with a blowout loss to Kansas City in the first round of the playoffs.

The Steelers entered free agency with nearly $29 million in cap room, a significant chunk for a franchise that typically has little to spend on the open market. That figure could grow before the start of the new league year on Wednesday if Pittsburgh parts with linebacker Joe Schobert, among others.

Landing Trubisky provides some competition at the sport’s most vital position before the Steelers go searching for help along the offensive and defensive lines, and potentially in the secondary. Trubisky’s arrival also could impact the team’s interest in using its first-round draft pick on a quarterback, especially with a talent deficit in the trenches.

Trubisky spent four turbulent seasons in Chicago, which traded with San Francisco to move up one spot in the first round of the 2017 draft. He failed to live up to the considerable hype. Though there were flashes early — he was a Pro Bowler in 2018 after throwing for 3,223 yards and 24 touchdowns while leading the Bears to the playoffs — he was unable to sustain it.

Chicago declined to pick up Trubisky’s fifth-year option before the 2020 season and he was released last March, though the Bills acted quickly to bring him in to work behind Allen.

While Rudolph will likely be atop the depth chart, Trubisky offers the kind of mobility Rudolph largely lacks. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talked repeatedly during the season about the need to have a quarterback who can move around in offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s attack, something nonexistent in Pittsburgh in general for the second half of Roethlisberger’s career.

