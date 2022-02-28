BRIEFS: Tuesday, March 1

NFL

Packers (finally) head across the pond in NFL’s international series

GREEN BAY — The wait is over. The Green Bay Packers will finally play an overseas regular-season game in 2022.

The 32nd and last team to be scheduled for such a game since the NFL’s international series began in 2007, the Packers are headed to London and will face a yet-to-be-announced opponent at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium—one of five scheduled international games announced by the league Monday morning.

“This is something the league office has been talking to us for a long time about. We were the last team to play a game internationally,” Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy told Packers.com. “The fans there are really going to relate well to the Packers organization. It’s a great opportunity for NFL fans in Europe to become more familiar with the Packers and be more likely to come to Lambeau for a game in the future.”

In addition to the Packers hosting a game in London, the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints will also be hosts for games there — with the Saints also playing at Tottenham while the Jaguars will play at Wembley Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host a game at FC Bayern Munich Stadium in Germany, the NFL’s first regular-season game in that country, while the Arizona Cardinals will be the host team for a game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Dates, opponents and kickoff times will be confirmed as part of the full 2022 schedule announcement later this spring, the league said.

Men’s College Basketball

Gonzaga, Arizona remain atop AP Top 25

The top six and seven of the top nine teams in the AP Top 25 lost on the same day last week, an unprecedented day of chaos that led to some big changes in this week’s poll — everywhere but at the top.

Gonzaga and Arizona remained the top two teams in the poll released Monday, holding steady despite both losing their most recent games.

The Zags received 43 first-place votes from the AP’s 61-person media panel after being a unanimous pick last week. No. 3 Baylor had four first-place votes and No. 4 Duke picked up 11. Auburn rounded out the top five.

Gonzaga, Arizona, Auburn, Purdue, Kansas and Kentucky all lost on Saturday, marking the first time in the AP poll era (1948-49) that the top six teams lost on the same day. No. 9 Texas Tech also lost, setting another record for most top-10 teams losing in one day.

“It’s kind of life in late February and early March, especially on the road,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said after the Zags’ 67-57 loss to No. 19 Saint Mary’s to close out their regular season.

Baylor was the biggest beneficiary of its Saturday win, moving up seven spots after beating Kansas 80-70. The Jayhawks fell one spot to No. 6 with the loss.

Auburn lost three spots from last week after losing to No. 13 Tennessee. No. 7 Kentucky fell a spot after losing to No. 14 Arkansas and Purdue dropped four places to No. 8 with its loss to Michigan State.

MLB

Jeter leaves post as Marlins’ CEO, shareholder

MIAMI — Derek Jeter went into the offseason talking about the Miami Marlins spending more money on contracts, figuring out ways to contend and continuing to build for the future.

His focus — or the Marlins’ focus — apparently has changed since.

And now, the Hall of Fame player has left the organization, both as its CEO and a shareholder.

Jeter announced a surprise departure from the Miami Marlins on Monday after 4 1/2 mostly unsuccessful years that didn’t come remotely close to matching his success as a player for the New York Yankees. The Marlins had the fourth-worst record in baseball over Jeter’s four seasons, making the playoffs only in 2020 when more than half of the MLB’s 30 teams qualified in the pandemic-affected year.

“Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce and developing a long-term strategic plan for success,” the 47-year-old Jeter said in a statement released through PR Newswire rather than the Marlins. “That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead.”

What that meant wasn’t exactly clear, though Jeter — who wasn’t physically around the team on a day-to-day basis — previously said he had trouble remaining patient in his quest to make the Marlins a winner.

NBA

Unused ticket to Jordan’s Bulls debut nets $468,000

CHICAGO — A man who spent $8.50 apiece in 1984 for a pair of tickets to Michael Jordan’s NBA debut with the Chicago Bulls has sold one of them at auction for $468,000.

Michael Cole had bought the tickets 38 years ago as a college student at Northwestern University. He couldn’t find anyone to join him for the Oct. 26, 1984, game at the old Chicago Stadium, the Bulls’ former home, so one of the tickets went unusued.

“I’m incredibly excited by the outcome and in some ways relieved that it’s over,” Cole, now 55, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Cole picked up both tickets at will call, using one to attend the game while taking the other home to stick it in a folder. Heritage Auctions, which conducted the sale on Sunday, said it is the only known intact ticket from the debut of Jordan, arguably the greatest player in NBA history.

But the massive sale wasn’t even the largest amount paid for a sporting event ticket that day, according to Robert Wilonsky of Heritage Auctions.. That distinction went to the sale of a ticket to Jackie Robinson’s 1947 debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers, which fetched $480,000.

Wilonsky said that in the age of online tickets where all people have to do is show up with the virtual tickets on their phones to get into arenas and stadiums, the ticket is a very different time.

“People don’t know what a paper ticket feels like to hold in their hands, to keep in their wallets, to hold onto forever,” he said.

And Cole said he isn’t about to totally give up a feeling that those whose tickets are locked away in their phones simply can’t know. He said he still tries to print out tickets whenever he can.

“I don’t find it as enjoyable of that cool feeling of holding a paper ticket in your hand,” Cole said.

