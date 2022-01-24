BRIEFS: Tuesday, January 25

Men’s College Basketball

Auburn flies to No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time in history

War Eagle is flying high over men’s college basketball for the first time in history.

A barely ranked afterthought to begin the season, Auburn climbed past Gonzaga to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll released Monday. The Tigers beat Kentucky over the weekend for their 15th consecutive win, then scooped up 45 of 61 first-place votes to become the nation’s top-ranked team for the first time since the poll began with the 1948-49 season.

The Bulldogs dropped to No. 2 with 15 first-place votes. Arizona remained third and earned the other No. 1 vote.

This week alone, it includes a trip to Missouri on Tuesday night and a showdown with Oklahoma on Saturday.

The Tigers (18-1, 15-0 SEC) spent most of the 1999-2000 season ranked in the top 10, including one week at No. 2. They also spent a week at No. 2 late in the 1998-99 season and another week at No. 2 back in February 1959.

But being No. 1? That’s a whole new experience. The Tigers are the fifth team to reach that spot this season, following two stints by the Bulldogs and runs by Duke, Purdue and defending national champion Baylor.

Baylor rebounded from consecutive losses while it was No. 1 to beat West Virginia and Oklahoma and climb one position to fourth in the latest poll. Big 12 rival Kansas is fifth.

The Boilermakers fell two spots to sixth after losing to Indiana early last week. They were followed by Houston and UCLA, deadlocked at No. 7, with Duke and Michigan State rounding out the top 10.

The Spartans, unranked to start the season, blew out then-No. 8 Wisconsin last week and have lost once since November.

The Badgers fell to No. 11 and were followed by Kentucky, Texas Tech, Villanova and Southern California, which bounced back from a loss to Oregon with wins over Colorado and Utah on the road.

MLB

Negotiators meet in person for 1st time since Dec 1

NEW YORK — Negotiators for locked-out baseball players and management met in person Monday for the first time since Dec. 1, the day before the start of the sport’s first work stoppage since 1995.

Veteran reliever Andrew Miller was the only player to attend the two-hour bargaining session.

Colorado Rockies owner Dick Monfort, the chairman of baseball’s labor policy committee, was part of a four-man delegation from Major League Baseball, arriving at the union office shortly before 1 p.m. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, executive vice president Morgan Sword and senior vice president Patrick Houlihan.

The players’ association planned to make a counteroffer to management, 11 days after clubs gave the union a proposal when the snail-paced negotiations resumed following a 42-day break.

There is dwindling time to reach an agreement in time for spring training to start as scheduled on Feb. 16.

The scheduled March 31 opening day is also increasingly threatened, given the need for players to report, go through COVID-19 protocols and have at least three weeks of workouts that include a minimal number of exhibition games.

Players don’t receive paychecks until the regular season, and owners get only a small percentage of their revenue during the offseason. Those factors create negotiations that are a game of chicken until mid-to-late February, when significant economic losses become more imminent.

Baseball’s ninth work stoppage started Dec. 2, following the expiration of a five-year labor contract.

Unhappy with a 4% drop in payrolls to 2015 levels, players have asked for significant change that includes more liberalized free agency and salary arbitration eligibility.

Management says it will not consider changes to free agency, salary arbitration or revenue sharing but made the latest offer in an attempt to propel talks.

NFL

Daboll gets 2nd interview for Giants job, Quinn, his first

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is getting a second interview for the vacant New York Giants head coaching job before some candidates have gotten a chance for a first meeting.

The Giants confirmed on Monday that Daboll will meet with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and new general manager Joe Schoen on Tuesday at the team’s headquarters in the Meadowlands sports complex.

Daboll was first interviewed on a video call on Friday, hours after Schoen, the former Bills assistant general manager, was hired to replace the retired Dave Gettleman.

The Bills have won the past two AFC East titles behind the play of quarterback Josh Allen and Daboll’s high-powered offense. They have had the misfortunate to run into Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs the past two postseasons, dropping a 42-36 overtime decision Sunday in the divisional round. They lost the AFC title game 38-24 last season.

Schoen and ownership also interviewed Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo over the weekend. Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was scheduled to be interviewed Monday for the job that opened when Joe Judge was fired on Jan. 11 after a 4-13 season, and a 10-23 overall record.

New York also has indicated it will speak with current Giants defensive coordinator Pat Graham and recently fired Miami coach Brian Flores about the job.

The Giants have not made the playoffs since 2016, their only appearance since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012. The have posted five straight double-digit losing seasons. After firing Tom Coughlin at the end of the 2015 season, they have hired and fired three coaches — Ben McAdoo, Pat Shurmur and Judge. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo ran the team on an interim basis after McAdoo and then-general manager Jerry Reese were fired in December 2017.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0