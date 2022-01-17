BRIEFS: Tuesday, January 18

Men’s College Basketball

Badgers break into top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team rose in the AP Top 25 for the second week in a row.

The Badgers are ranked No. 8 in the poll released Monday after defeating Ohio State 78-68 on Thursday. UW was ranked No. 13 last week following three straight wins against Purdue, Iowa and Maryland.

UW is currently on a six-game winning streak as it heads to Northwestern on Tuesday.

The Badgers are one of five Big Ten teams in the Top 25. Purdue is the highest at No. 4, followed by UW then Michigan State at No. 14 and Illinois at No. 17. Ohio State dropped to No. 19 following the loss to the Badgers. Iowa was unofficially No. 26 with 56 votes and Indiana received two votes.

Stefanovic, No. 4 Purdue top No. 17 Illinois in double OT

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Sasha Stefanovic scored 22 points, including a go-ahead 3 at the start of double overtime that sent No. 4 Purdue over No. 17 Illinois 96-88 on Monday.

Illinois guards Andre Curbelo and Alfonso Plummer made baskets in the final seconds of regulation and the first overtime before the Boilermakers (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten) broke away.

Purdue hit four straight shots to take an 89-83 lead with 1:03 left in double overtime. Eric Hunter Jr. had two of those baskets.

Stefanovic went 5 of 8 on 3-point tries and also had eight rebounds. His last-second shot from long range fell short as the regulation buzzer sounded.

Plummer led the Illini (13-4, 6-1) with 24 points, shooting 6 of 12 on 3s. His layup with 9 seconds left in the first overtime made it 78-all.

Curbelo, who had missed 11 games after being injured, had 20 points, six rebounds and three assists. His basket with 14 seconds remaining in regulation tied it at 69.

Boilermakers center Zach Edey was effective, especially early on, finishing with 20 points on 9-for-14 shooting to go along with eight rebounds. He also helped limit Kofi Cockburn to 10 points on 3-of-9 shooting in 22 minutes before the Illinois center fouled out early in the first overtime.

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey struggled to hit shots, going 3 of 10, but made 13 of 15 free throws to finish with 19 points and eight rebounds.

Illinois trailed for most of the first overtime period, but Curbelo made a turnaround jumper and Plummer had a layup to force a second overtime.

Edey was a factor early on, scoring 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting in the first half. The Boilermakers took an 11-point lead into the break, but back-to-back 3-pointers from Plummer and Da’Monte Williams helped Illinois close the deficit to 39-34 with 17:43 to play.

NBA

Bridges scores 38, Hornets beat Knicks without Ball

NEW YORK — Miles Bridges scored a career-high 38 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, leading the Charlotte Hornets to a 97-87 victory over the New York Knicks on Monday.

Terry Rozier added 22 points. He and Bridges combined to outscore the Knicks by themselves in the first half as Charlotte bounced back nicely from a loss to Orlando that ended its four-game winning streak.

The Hornets played without LaMelo Ball but didn’t miss their flashy point guard, with Bridges driving them to a strong start. He scored 28 points in the first half and got the basket that tied his previous high of 35 in the fourth quarter with a spectacular baseline drive and reverse scoop that had teammates grinning.

Rozier had 17 in the first half, when Charlotte led 62-44.

Julius Randle and RJ Barrett each scored 18 points for the Knicks, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Ball was listed as questionable with an illness unrelated to COVID-19, but the Hornets said just before the start that he was available to play. Ball sat on the bench with his teammates to watch the impressive performances by Bridges and Rozier.

Bridges was 7 for 8 in the first quarter for 22 points. The Knicks barely outscored him, with Charlotte leading 34-23.

Tatum scores 27, Celtics rally past Pelicans 104-92

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 27 points and the Boston Celtics erased an 18-point first-half deficit with a 104-92 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

Tatum scored 21 in the second half to help Boston rally for its fifth win in six games.

Dennis Schröder and Jaylen Brown each had 23 points, Al Horford scored 12 and Grant Williams 10 for Boston. Tatum and Brown each had eight rebounds and Schröder added nine assists with five boards.

New Orleans center Jonas Valanciunas recorded his 30th double-double this season with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Herbert Jones had 16 points and Brandon Ingram had 15 points with 10 rebounds.

The Pelicans fell to 6-17 on the road.

Tatum slowly walked down the hallway from the locker room with the rest of his teammates for the start of the second half, then spurred a 22-7 run.

Tatum hit a jumper and followed that with a conventional three-point play. He added a crowd-pleasing fast-break dunk after a steal and Aaron Nesmith had a baseline drive for a dunk, got fouled and made the free throw, putting Boston ahead 85-74 with 8:04 to play.

The Celtics completely erased the large deficit, taking their first lead of the game on Schröder’s left-wing 3 late in the third quarter and led 71-69 entering the final quarter.

