BRIEFS: Tuesday, Jan. 26

MLB
Cactus League asks MLB to delay spring training due to COVID
The Cactus League and Arizona community leaders have asked Major League Baseball to delay the start of spring training due to coronavirus concerns just over three weeks before pitchers and catchers are supposed to report.
The Cactus League made the request in a letter to Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred obtained by The Associated Press on Monday.
The letter was co-signed by the mayors of Mesa, Scottsdale, Surprise, Glendale, Goodyear and Peoria, as well as representatives from Phoenix and the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.
MLB said in a statement that it “will continue to consult with public health authorities, medical experts, and the Players Association whether any schedule modifications to the announced start of Spring Training and the Championship Season should be made in light of the current COVID-19 environment to ensure the safety of the players, coaches, umpires, MLB employees and other game day personnel in a sport that plays every day.”
Arizona is averaging just under 7,000 new coronavirus cases per day, but the Cactus League cited data in its letter from the University of Washington’s Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation projecting a sharp decline in infections by mid-March, down to as few as 3,072 daily. Spring camps are set to open the week of Feb. 15, with the regular season set to start on April 1.
Despite the roiling case numbers, the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes are hosting 3,450 fans for home games in Glendale, while the NBA’s Phoenix Suns are playing without fans. High school sports are also still operating. The Cactus League hosts 15 MLB clubs.
In a sign that other teams are moving forward with preseason plans, the spring training home in Jupiter, Florida, shared by the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins announced Monday it will begin selling tickets for spring games beginning Feb. 1. Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium said 2021 tickets will be sold in seating pods of two, four or six spaced six feet apart throughout the stadium.
Any changes to the major league schedule are subject to agreement with the players’ association per terms of their collective bargaining agreement. A person familiar with talks between the sides said MLB asked the union in November about moving back opening day a month to create a safer playing environment, possibly spurred by the availability of vaccines.
The union asked if the postseason could be moved back to make up the 30 or so missed games, or if the league would pay players for the missed games if they weren’t made up.
The league declined, saying it wouldn’t push the postseason deep into November over broadcast concerns and wouldn’t pay players for missed games.
Talks stalled there, and no formal proposals about altering opening day have been exchanged.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the discussions were considered private.
Yankees sent Ottavino to Boston in rare trade with Red Sox
NEW YORK — The Yankees made a rare trade with the rival Red Sox, sending struggling reliever Adam Ottavino to Boston on Monday along with minor league right-hander Frank German for a player to be named or cash.
As part of the trade, the Yankees agreed to send Boston $850,000 on July 1 to cover part of the $8 million owed to Ottavino, a 35-year-old right-hander entering the final season of a $27 million, three-year contract. New York remains responsible for Ottavino’s $3 million signing bonus, due next Jan. 15.
A Brooklyn native, Ottavino signed with the Yankees before the 2019 season and took No. 0, the Yankees’ last available single digit. He had a successful first season that included a 6-5 record and 1.90 ERA as he became a key setup man for closer Aroldis Chapman along with Zack Britton, Chad Green and Tommy Kahnle.
But he slumped to a 5.89 ERA during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the highest of his nine full big league seasons, and manager Aaron Boone did not use him with a lead in the late innings of close games in the final week of the season or during the playoffs.
This was just the second trade since 1987 between the rivals. When New York obtained infielder Stephen Drew from Boston on 2014 for infielder/outfielder Kelly Johnson, it was the first Yankees-Red Sox trade since Boston dealt first baseman/catcher Mike Stanley to New York for pitcher Tony Armas Jr. and a player to be named, who became pitcher Jim Mecir.
This trade gives the Yankees flexibility as they try to stay under the $210 million luxury tax payroll threshold.
Ottavino figures to count as $924,956 toward the luxury tax payroll for the signing bonus-discounted portion rather than the $8,924,956 entire figure, and his departure cuts the Yankees’ projected tax payroll to $206 million, including $26 million for pending contracts with second baseman DJ LeMahieu and right-hander Corey Kluber plus the rest of their 40-man roster and estimated moves to account for injured players.
NFL
Colts promote quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts made it official Monday: quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady has been promoted to offensive coordinator.
He will become the NFL’s third Black offensive coordinator, replacing Nick Sirianni who took the Philadelphia Eagles head coaching job last week. The other two Black offensive coordinators are Kansas City’s Eric Bieniemy and Tampa Bay’s Byron Leftwich. Those two teams will meet in the Super Bowl on Feb. 7.
Brady had been the Colts quarterbacks coach each of the past two seasons after serving as Indy’s assistant quarterbacks coach in 2018. He spent the previous 16 seasons in the Canadian Football League — the first seven as a player, the last nine as a coach and six of those as the offensive coordinator with the Montreal Alouettes or Toronto Argonauts. Brady was part of Grey Cup championship teams in 2009, 2010 and 2017.
It’s been a busy couple of weeks since the Colts were eliminated in the wild-card round of the playoffs.
Longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo and starting quarterback Philip Rivers announced they were retiring. Then came the Sirianni announcement.
And things could get even busier for Colts coach Frank Reich this week.
NFL Network reported Sirianni plans to hire Colts defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon as his new defensive coordinator and Indy’s passing game specialist, Kevin Patullo, to serve in a similar capacity with the Eagles.