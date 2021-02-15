BRIEFS: Tuesday, February 16

NBA
Source: Cavs to sit Drummond while pursuing trade
CLEVELAND — Andre Drummond wasn’t part of the Cavaliers’ future plans. He’s not part of current ones, either.
The two-time All-Star center will be inactive for upcoming games as the Cavs, who are struggling badly after a solid start, pursue a trade for him, a person familiar with the team’s intentions told The Associated Press on Monday.
Drummond sat out Sunday night’s game — the team called it “rest” — against the Los Angeles Clippers and will continue to stay on the sideline, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Cavs have not publicly commented on Drummond’s situation.
There is “nothing imminent” on the trade front, the person added. The deadline is March 25.
ESPN.com was first to report Drummond’s status.
The Cavs moved center Jarrett Allen into Drummond’s starting spot on Sunday, and the team intends to build around the 22-year-old Allen, who was acquired along with forward Taurean Prince from Brooklyn in a trade last month.
As the Cavs lost their seventh straight game Sunday, Drummond sat on Cleveland’s bench wearing a sweatshirt that had “Farewell” written on the front. The Cavs would like to acquire future assets for Drummond, who is in the final year of a contract that will pay him $28.7 million this season.
After a surprising start under coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the Cavs have plummeted in the standings. They’ve lost 11 of 13 going into Monday’s game against Golden State.
Cleveland was beaten 128-111 by the Clippers, who had stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George out with injuries.
College Football
UCF hires ex-Auburn coach MalzahnCentral Florida hired Gus Malzahn as its football coach Monday, a little more than two months after he was fired by Auburn.
Malzahn was 68-35 in eight years with the Tigers, never having a losing season and going 39-27 in the Southeastern Conference. UCF scheduled an afternoon news conference to introduce its new coach.
UCF lost both its athletic director (Danny White) and football coach (Josh Heupel) to Tennessee last month. UCF hired Terry Mohajir as AD last week. Mohajir was the athletic director at Arkansas State during Malzahn’s one season at the Sun Belt school.
UCF has been one of the top teams in the American Athletic Conference since joining the league in 2013. The Knights have won the conference three times and played in three BCS or New Year’s six bowls.
Coach Scott Frost led UCF to an unbeaten season in 2017, capped by a Peach Bowl victory against Auburn and Malzahn. Heupel took over in 2018 and led the Knights to another unbeaten regular season before losing in the Fiesta Bowl to LSU.
The Knights fell off last year to 6-4.
Auburn fired Malzahn in December, paying a $22 million contract buyout to the coach, after the Tigers went 6-4 this past season.
MLB
Indians finalize Hamilton’s minor league contract
CLEVELAND — Billy Hamilton has joined the Indians’ cluttered outfield competition.
The free agent finalized his contract on Monday with Cleveland, which will give Hamilton a chance to win a roster spot during training camp in Arizona. Hamilton agreed to terms on a minor league deal last week with an invitation to big league spring training, and the contract was completed after he completed medical tests.
Hamilton, who spent last season with the Cubs and Mets, gives the Indians another option as they try to fix an outfield that hasn’t produced much in recent seasons. The 30-year-old Hamilton has 305 career steals over eight seasons with Cincinnati, Kansas City, Atlanta, Chicago and New York.
Hamilton had his best years with the Reds from 2013-18. He stole at least 56 bases over a four-year span.
The Indians this month signed free agent Eddie Rosario to an $8 million, one-year deal, and he projects to get one of their three starting outfield jobs. The other two seem up for grabs along with a backup spot.
Barnes, Dodgers agree to deal
LOS ANGELES — Catcher Austin Barnes and the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers avoided a salary arbitration hearing when they agreed to a $4.3 million, two-year contract.
The 31-year-old Barnes hit .244 with one homer and nine RBIs in 86 bats over 29 games during the pandemic-shortened season.
Barnes gets a $300,000 signing bonus payable on March 1 and salaries of $1.5 million this year and $2.5 million in 2022. His 2022 salary can escalate by up to $200,000 for games played this year: $100,000 each for 70 and 80.
He can earn $200,000 in performance bonuses in 2022: $100,000 apiece for 70 and 80 games.
Barnes was behind the plate for Clayton Kershaw’s postseason starts and for Walker Bueher’s Game 3 World Series start, hitting .325 in the postseason with one homer and three RBIs. His solo homer off Tampa Bay’s John Curtiss in the sixth inning of Game 3 extended the Dodgers’ lead to 6-1.
Barnes earned $407,407 in prorated pay from a $1.1 million salary last year. He is eligible for free agency after the 2022 season.