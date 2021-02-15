BRIEFS: Tuesday, February 16

After a surprising start under coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the Cavs have plummeted in the standings. They’ve lost 11 of 13 going into Monday’s game against Golden State.

Cleveland was beaten 128-111 by the Clippers, who had stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George out with injuries.

College Football

UCF hires ex-Auburn coach MalzahnCentral Florida hired Gus Malzahn as its football coach Monday, a little more than two months after he was fired by Auburn.

Malzahn was 68-35 in eight years with the Tigers, never having a losing season and going 39-27 in the Southeastern Conference. UCF scheduled an afternoon news conference to introduce its new coach.

UCF lost both its athletic director (Danny White) and football coach (Josh Heupel) to Tennessee last month. UCF hired Terry Mohajir as AD last week. Mohajir was the athletic director at Arkansas State during Malzahn’s one season at the Sun Belt school.

UCF has been one of the top teams in the American Athletic Conference since joining the league in 2013. The Knights have won the conference three times and played in three BCS or New Year’s six bowls.