Men’s College Basketball
Louisville is new No. 1, unranked Michigan goes to No. 4
Louisville is the latest No. 1 following an unexpected loss by Duke. Michigan has matched a record by debuting at No. 4. A season of parity is taking a toll in the AP Top 25.
Louisville became the fourth team in five weeks to claim the top spot, receiving 48 of 65 first-place votes from a media panel in The Associated Press men’s basketball poll released Monday.
No. 2 Kansas, coming off the Maui Invitational title, had three first-place votes and No. 5 Virginia received five. Maryland rose to No. 3 in a week when every spot in the poll changed from last week.
Michigan (7-0) knocked off Iowa State, No. 7 North Carolina and No. 9 Gonzaga to win the Battle 4 Atlantis title in the Bahamas. The Wolverines were rewarded with nine first-place votes and matched Kansas in 1989 for the biggest jump from being unranked in the history of the poll that dates to 1949.
College Football
Washington’s Petersen resigns, Lake to take over
SEATTLE — Washington coach Chris Petersen has unexpectedly stepped down after six seasons at the school, with defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake promoted to over the program.
Petersen’s decision was shocking coming off a season where the Huskies went 7-5 in the regular season and are bound for a sixth straight bowl game under his leadership.
The school said Petersen, 55, will transition into a “leadership advisory role” within the athletic department. Petersen was 146-38 combined during his time as the head coach at Boise State and Washington. In a statement, Petersen says he’ll be a “Husky for life, but now is the right time for me to step away from my head coaching duties, and recharge.” Lake, 42, has turned down several other coaching opportunities in recent years and has seemed to be the successor to Petersen whenever he did decide to step away from coaching.
Northwestern parts ways with OC/QBs coach McCall
EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern has parted ways with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mick McCall after a miserable season.
Coach Pat Fitzgerald noted that McCall helped the Wildcats through nine postseason appearances and four bowl wins in 12 seasons, a tenure that included six all-Big Ten quarterbacks, including three who went to the NFL.
Fitzgerald announced the move a day after Northwestern (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten) picked up its first conference win with a win at Illinois in the season finale.
McCall previously spent five seasons at Bowling Green after stops at Wyoming, Oregon State and Idaho State.
NFL
Jaguars switching back to rookie QB Minshew amid 4-game skid
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew will return to Jacksonville’s starting lineup Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, replacing ineffective and highly paid veteran Nick Foles following the team’s fourth consecutive lopsided loss.
Coach Doug Marrone made the announcement Monday, one day after a 28-11 home loss to Tampa Bay in which the Jaguars (4-8) managed 242 yards, turned the ball over four times and were flagged a season-high 16 times for 125 yards. It was the team’s 18th loss in its past 24 games.
Foles ended Jacksonville’s first three drives with turnovers that the Buccaneers turned into touchdowns. Marrone benched Foles at halftime, trailing 25-0.
Minshew, who went 4-4 as the starter while Foles recovered from a broken left collarbone suffered in the opener, rallied the team and had a chance to make it a seven-point game in the fourth quarter. But his would-be TD pass slipped through Dede Westbrook’s hands and resulted in an interception.
NHL
Penguins sign F Noesen to 1-year deal
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed former New Jersey and Anaheim forward Stefan Noesen to a two-way contract.
Noesen previously agreed to a minor league deal with the Penguins but earned a promotion to the NHL after collecting 14 goals and eight assists in 22 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL.
The one-year deal has a prorated annual average value of $700,000.
The 26-year-old Noesen played 159 games combined for New Jersey and Anaheim from 2015-19, scoring 24 goals and dishing out 21 assists.
The Penguins announced the signing shortly after forward Patric Hornqvist left practice on Monday with what coach Mike Sullivan described as a lower-body injury. Pittsburgh is off until Wednesday, when it hosts the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues.
