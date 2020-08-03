BRIEFS: Tuesday, August 4

NFL
Eagles’ Pederson says he feels great, has no COVID-19 symptoms
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles coach Doug Pederson says he feels great and has no symptoms after testing positive for the coronavirus. Pederson is quarantining at home away from family members and plans to run the team virtually while assistant head coach Duce Staley handles leadership duties during training camp.
“I know this virus affects people differently and I’m respectful and mindful of that,” Pederson said in a video conference Monday. “I feel great. Energy level is high. Really no symptoms whatsoever. I’m very fortunate.”
The 52-year-old Pederson enters his fifth season as Philadelphia’s head coach. He has led the Eagles to three straight playoff appearances and the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory following the 2017 season.
“I think one of the things I’ve learned this offseason is, I can still run the team virtually,” Pederson said. “I just finished up a bunch of player meetings. Duce assumes my role in the day-to-day activities in the building. He and I talk every single morning.”
Pederson didn’t want to comment on how he contracted the virus.
“I’m comfortable and confident that the (safety) protocols we have in place are for the best interests of the football team and all those who enter the building,” Pederson said. “It still is a very safe environment.”
Pederson also remains confident the NFL will play this season. The league canceled the exhibition schedule and players are going through intense testing.
Falcons sign cornerback Dennard
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons have signed former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard, who adds needed experience in a young secondary.
Dennard, a first-round pick by the Bengals in 2014, has made 24 starts in 77 games. He has three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 22 passes defensed in his six seasons and started five games in 2019.
The Falcons needed experience after cutting Desmond Trufant. Isaiah Oliver, a second-round draft pick in 2018, and A.J. Terrell, a first-round pick this year, entered camp as the favorites to land starting jobs. Dennard joins two second-year players, Kendall Sheffield and Jordan Miller, in the competition at cornerback.
Dennard agreed to sign a three-year, $13.5 million deal with Jacksonville in March but the two sides couldn’t finalize the terms. Instead, the free agent became the seventh former first-rounder to sign with the Falcons. The team announced the signing on Monday before its training camp conditioning workout. Dennard is a native of Dry Branch, Georgia, who played at Michigan State.
Broncos’ James opts out of season
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Right tackle Ja’Wuan James informed the Denver Broncos on Monday that he’s opting out of the 2020 season over coronavirus concerns.
The Broncos were counting on their headliner from last year’s free agent class to bounce back from a balky right knee that limited him to just three appearances in 2019 after signing what was at the time the biggest contract ever for a left tackle, $51 million over four years.
Elijah Wilkinson could be in line to fill in for James for a second straight season, although Wilkinson is still recovering from offseason foot surgery.
James tweeted that while it was a difficult decision to skip the upcoming season, it was the right one for him and his family. James wished the NFL well as it navigates the COVID-19 crisis.
James played just 63 snaps in his first season in Denver after the Broncos signed him to a deal that included $32 million in guarantees.
xFL
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson acquires league
Former wrestling star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he has acquired the XFL. The 48-year-old Johnson made the announcement Monday on Twitter. The price reportedly is $15 million.
The XFL had eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule before canceling the remainder of its season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox. The league suspended operations and laid off all of its employees on April 10 and filed for bankruptcy protection on April 13.
Since ending his wrestling career, Johnson has became a movie star, including in the “Fast & Furious” and “Jumanji” franchises.
Spring football is a difficult challenge, as the Alliance of American Football found out in 2019, not lasting a full season, either.A previous version of the XFL also played one season in 2001.
Svechnikov’s hat trick leads Hurricanes past Rangers
TORONTO — Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov scored three times for the first postseason hat trick in franchise history and the Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-1 on Monday for a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup qualifier series.
The 20-year-old Svechnikov beat Henrik Lundqvist for the game’s first goal less than 5 minutes into the game. He followed with a power-play one-timer early in the second off a feed from Sami Vatanen, then buried a third at 14:02 of the third off a feed from Sebastian Aho — who assisted on all three of Svechnikov’s goals.
Jordan Martinook also scored for the Hurricanes, following Svechnikov’s second goal 71 seconds later for a 3-1 lead in a sequence that put Carolina ahead for good.
Petr Mrazek added 23 saves for the Hurricanes, including big glove stops on Brett Howden and Mika Zibanejad in the first period.
The Rangers had swept the regular-season series, and the Hurricanes rarely led in any of those four meetings. But the Hurricanes have yet to trail in two games in Toronto and now have a chance to sweep the best-of-5 series.
Teams that have taken a 2-0 lead in a best-of-5 are 55-1 in those series, though the NHL hasn’t had one since 1986.
