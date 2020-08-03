BRIEFS: Tuesday, August 4

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Right tackle Ja’Wuan James informed the Denver Broncos on Monday that he’s opting out of the 2020 season over coronavirus concerns.

The Broncos were counting on their headliner from last year’s free agent class to bounce back from a balky right knee that limited him to just three appearances in 2019 after signing what was at the time the biggest contract ever for a left tackle, $51 million over four years.

Elijah Wilkinson could be in line to fill in for James for a second straight season, although Wilkinson is still recovering from offseason foot surgery.

James tweeted that while it was a difficult decision to skip the upcoming season, it was the right one for him and his family. James wished the NFL well as it navigates the COVID-19 crisis.

James played just 63 snaps in his first season in Denver after the Broncos signed him to a deal that included $32 million in guarantees.

xFL

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson acquires league

Former wrestling star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he has acquired the XFL. The 48-year-old Johnson made the announcement Monday on Twitter. The price reportedly is $15 million.