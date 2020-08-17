BRIEFS: Tuesday, August 18

Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault said the government tried to work with the CFL, helping the league navigate emergency response programs available to businesses across Canada.

“Although the league was able to benefit from some of these programs, its board members ultimately made the decision not to pursue the upcoming season,” he said.

The commissioner has said the league lost more than $15 million last season.

“Even with government funding and a new CBA, our owners and community-held teams would have had to endure significant financial losses to play in 2020,” Ambrosie said.

The league also needed approval from the Public Health Agency of Canada. Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada’s deputy chief public health officer, said last Friday he was encouraged by the CFL’s plan, but couldn’t provide a timeline for a decision the league quickly needed to proceed.

The CFL said last month it had chosen Winnipeg as a hub city for a regular season with six games, followed by an eight-team playoff. No fans were to attend

But it was contingent on the league securing financial assistance from the federal government, solidifying an extension of the collective bargaining agreement and approving health and safety protocols.