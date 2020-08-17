BRIEFS: Tuesday, August 18

NFL
Washington hires Wright as NFL’s 1st Black team president
The Washington Football Team on Monday hired Jason Wright as team president, making him the first Black person to hold that position in NFL history.
At 38, he becomes the NFL’s youngest team president and will run the organization’s business operations with coach Ron Rivera maintaining control over football decisions.
Wright, a running back for seven years with Atlanta, Cleveland and Arizona, was a captain for the Cardinals and their NFLPA representative during labor negotiations in 2010-11.
“If I could custom design a leader for this important time in our history, it would be Jason,” owner Dan Snyder said. “His experience as a former player, coupled with his business acumen, gives him a perspective that is unrivaled in the league.”
The hiring is another significant change for Snyder, who has in the past nine months fired president and longtime confidant Bruce Allen after another losing season, hired Rivera, revamped the front office and medical staffs, bowed to pressure from sponsors to drop the name “Redskins” and been forced to confront allegations of sexual harassment by members of the organization from former employees.
As part of the national debate over racism following George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minnesota, Rivera also launched internal initiatives aimed at educating players and staff and allowing minorities’ voices to be heard. Wright seems to fit into that, as well.
Cowboys newcomer McCoy out for season with leg injury
FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is out for the season after tearing the quadriceps tendon in his right leg in the first padded practice of training camp Monday.
The Cowboys added plenty of depth on the defensive line in the offseason, but the loss of a potential starting tackle is a blow for first-year coach Mike McCarthy and the mostly new defensive staff.
Executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones said McCoy would have surgery soon. Jones said McCoy was working against Antwaun Woods in individual drills when Woods stepped on his foot.
McCoy was the first of four significant additions on the defensive line in free agency. He and Dontari Poe were expected to help fill the middle while pass rushers Aldon Smith and Everson Griffen were added to make things a little easier for DeMarcus Lawrence on the outside.
The 32-year-old McCoy signed an $18 million, three-year deal with $7 million guaranteed in March.
Bengals CB Waynes has surgery on chest muscle
CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes had surgery Monday for a torn pectoral muscle, a significant setback to a defense in transition.
The Bengals signed Waynes to a three-year deal as a free agent from Minnesota, a key part of their defensive overhaul. Waynes was expected to start along with William Jackson III, but now has a long recovery ahead.
The Bengals released former first-round pick Dre Kirkpatrick after a 2-14 season and reconfigured their secondary. They also took quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick.
“We’ll let that process play out,” coach Zac Taylor said after practice, declining to say when Waynes might be ready to play again.
Receiver A.J. Green sat out the end of practice after tweaking a leg muscle. Taylor said it was precautionary. The Bengals used their franchise tag on Green, who missed all last season with an ankle injury.
NHL
Penguins star Malkin undergoes elbow surgery
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin has undergone surgery to repair a left elbow injury.
General manager Jim Rutherford announced the procedure on Monday. The team did not provide specifics on the nature of Malkin’s injury or when it occurred.
The 34-year-old Malkin led the Penguins with 74 points during the regular season but was ineffective during a four-game loss to Montreal in the qualifying round of the playoffs. Malkin recorded just one assist during the series and had a minus-3 rating.
Rutherford said the expected recovery time for Malkin is about a month, meaning he should be available whenever training camp for the 2020-21 season opens.
CFL
League scraps season amid virus, ending Grey Cup’s 100-year run
The Canadian Football League canceled its 2020 season Monday because of the pandemic, marking the first year since 1919 the Grey Cup won’t be awarded.
The move by the nine-team league dashed hopes of a shortened season in the hub city of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said the decision was in the “best long-term interests” of the league.
“We are absolutely committed to 2021, to the future of our league and the pursuit of our vision of a bigger, stronger, more global CFL,” he said in a statement.
The CFL, unlike other major leagues in North America, does not have the luxury of a billion-dollar television contract. While its deal with TSN has become more lucrative over the years, the CFL remains a gate-driven league, a major problem when fans aren’t allowed in the stands.
The league was unable to secure financing from the federal government after requesting an interest-free loan of $23.7 million on Aug. 3 to stage an abbreviated 2020 campaign.
The CFL said the federal government suggested the league pursue a commercial loan, which would be partially backed by Ottawa.
Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault said the government tried to work with the CFL, helping the league navigate emergency response programs available to businesses across Canada.
“Although the league was able to benefit from some of these programs, its board members ultimately made the decision not to pursue the upcoming season,” he said.
The commissioner has said the league lost more than $15 million last season.
“Even with government funding and a new CBA, our owners and community-held teams would have had to endure significant financial losses to play in 2020,” Ambrosie said.
The league also needed approval from the Public Health Agency of Canada. Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada’s deputy chief public health officer, said last Friday he was encouraged by the CFL’s plan, but couldn’t provide a timeline for a decision the league quickly needed to proceed.
The CFL said last month it had chosen Winnipeg as a hub city for a regular season with six games, followed by an eight-team playoff. No fans were to attend
But it was contingent on the league securing financial assistance from the federal government, solidifying an extension of the collective bargaining agreement and approving health and safety protocols.
The league also struggled to mend fences with the CFL Players’ Association. Politicians from all major parties criticized the CFL for not having its players involved in its initial financial assistance request.
When the pandemic first hit in March, the CFL had time on its side, with training camps not set to open until May. But as the situation worsened, the CFL began postponing camps and eventually the start of the regular season in June.
Later, the CFL called off the championship Grey Cup game in November in Regina, Saskatchewan, saying the model would not work without fans.
The cancellation also puts the new-look Edmonton team on hold. The team announced it was dropping the name Eskimos this summer after facing pressure from sponsors.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!