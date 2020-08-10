BRIEFS: Tuesday, August 11

The Rays filled the roster opening by reinstating lefty reliever José Alvarado from the paternity list.

NHL

Tallon, after 10 seasons, out as Panthers’ GM

The Florida Panthers will have a new general manager next season, making the announcement early Monday that Dale Tallon is leaving the franchise after 10 years.

Tallon’s contract as president of hockey operations and general manager expired July 1, and was extended by Panthers owner Vincent Viola to get through the remainder of a season that was stretched out by the coronavirus pandemic. The Panthers were eliminated from the playoffs on Friday, falling to the New York Islanders in four games.

That ouster, the end of yet another season of high expectations that didn’t deliver as planned, sealed Tallon’s fate. The team said it was a mutual decision for Tallon to leave.

The Panthers’ decision to seek a new GM came one day after the NHL first-round playoff matchups were set, and hours before the league was holding the second phase of its draft lottery — with Florida being one of the eight teams with an equal shot at the No. 1 overall pick and chance to draft prized winger Alexis Lafreniere.