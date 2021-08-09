BRIEFS: Tuesday, August 10

NFL
Jackson fatigued during COVID bout; noncommittal on vaccine
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It’s been quite a couple of weeks for Lamar Jackson.
He tested positive for COVID-19 again, missing the beginning of training camp. While he was away, Buffalo’s Josh Allen — another quarterback from Jackson’s draft class — signed a big extension, raising more questions about how Jackson’s negotiations are going with the Ravens.
Now Jackson is practicing again, trying to make up for lost time while adjusting to some important new teammates.
Jackson spoke to the media Monday for the first time since returning from the COVID-19 list. He began practicing Saturday. Jackson’s positive COVID-19 test came right before the start of training camp. He also tested positive last season and missed a game.
“Just like last time probably — fatigued, if anything. I was sleeping a lot,” Jackson said. “But I’m glad to be back.”
Although Jackson was in good spirits Monday, he said the positive test was tough to take, especially given the timing.
“It was crazy. I was heartbroken, because I wasn’t looking forward to that at all — right before camp,” he said. “It was like, not again, not right now. But it’s over with.”
When asked if the Ravens have talked to him about getting vaccinated, he sounded noncommittal.
“I just got off the COVID list, so I’ve got to talk to my team doctors and try to see how they feel about it,” he said. “Keep learning as much as I can about it, and we’ll go from there.”
Saints kicker Lutz having surgery on core muscle injury
METAIRIE, La. — Saints kicker Wil Lutz has scheduled surgery to a repair a core muscle injury and it is unclear if he’ll return in time for the regular season.
Lutz announced the procedure with a post on social media and Saints coach Sean Payton said the Saints would have to work out kickers and sign a new one “at least” for the preseason.
“My training camp will be cut short due to an injury that had progressively worsened,” Lutz wrote in his social media post. “We’ve decided it’s in our best interest to get this fixed now in order to miss the least amount of time possible.”
Lutz, who has played in every game for New Orleans since making the team as an undrafted rookie out of Georgia State in 2016, was the only kicker on the roster heading into Monday’s practice.
Lutz began training camp on the club’s non-football injury list before returning to practice last week. He did not appear to struggle initially, routinely converting successful field goal kicks, but left practice on Saturday.
MLB
Rockies say fan wasn’t yelling racial slur at Marlins player
DENVER — The Colorado Rockies said a fan suspected of repeatedly yelling a racial slur at Florida outfielder Lewis Brinson was actually hollering at “Dinger,” the club’s purple, polka-dotted dinosaur mascot.
The team said Monday that fans who were seated nearby contacted the club in defense of the fan after it put out a statement saying it was disgusted by epithets hurled at Brinson when he was up in the ninth inning of Colorado’s 13-8 victory Sunday.
The club then contacted the fan, who explained it was just a big misunderstanding and that he was only trying to get the attention of Dinger, who was two sections over.
The Rockies did not identify the fan.
The man’s shouts were picked up by both teams’ broadcasts although the Bally Sports Florida broadcast was clearer than Colorado’s because Rockies broadcaster Drew Goodman was talking at the time.
Nobody on the field, including Brinson, reacted to the shouts.
After the game, Marlins spokesman Jason Latimer said the team was aware of the clip.
“Neither Lewis, nor any other Marlins on the field or in the dugout, heard what was shouted,” he said in a text message to The Associated Press. “We brought the matter to the attention of the Rockies. How the matter is being handled, I would have to defer to them.”
The Rockies condemned the suspected conduct in a statement released Sunday night.
“The Colorado Rockies are disgusted at the racial slur by a fan directed at the Marlins’ Lewis Brinson during the ninth inning of today’s game,” the team said. “Although the subject was not identified prior to the end of the game, the Rockies are still investigating this incident.
“The Rockies have zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination, and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected and banned from Coors Field.”
Fans had started to fill the lower deck of the stadium in the late innings, moving closer for a postgame concert that was part of a Faith Day celebration.
NBA
Hornets give coach Borrego a multiyear extension
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hornets believe coach James Borrego can turn things around in Charlotte.
The Hornets announced Monday they’ve signed Borrego to a multiyear contract extension. Length and financial terms of the deal were not released.
He had one year remaining on his contract before the extension.
“We’re extremely pleased with the job that coach Borrego and his staff have done in their three years in Charlotte,” general manager Mitch Kupchak said in a news release. “Coach and his staff have built a strong player development program and it has resulted in the continued improvement of our young players. He has implemented an exciting style that our team likes playing and our Hornets fans enjoy watching.”
Borrego is 95-124 in three seasons with the Hornets, but has given team owner Michael Jordan enough confidence that things are moving in the right direction. The Hornets were 33-39 last year and lost to the Indiana Pacers in the play-in game.
Kupchak said he likes the strong relationships Borrego has built with his players, as well as his knowledge of the game.
He is in charge of a Hornets team that is still very young and had the second-highest percentage of total minutes played by players in their first, second or third seasons in the NBA last season.
Under Borrego, Charlotte set a single-season franchise record with 985 total 3-point field goals last season, finishing 10th in the NBA, while also ranking tied for fifth in the league in assists per game (26.8).