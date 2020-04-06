BRIEFS: Tuesday, April 7

MLB
Tigers legend Kaline dies at 85
DETROIT — Al Kaline, who spent his entire 22-season Hall of Fame career with the Detroit Tigers and was known affectionately as “Mr. Tiger,” has died. He was 85.
John Morad, a friend of Kaline’s, confirmed to The Associated Press that he died Monday at his home in Michigan. Morad, who spoke first to the Detroit Free Press, said he’d been in contact with Kaline’s son.
Kaline was the youngest player to win the American League batting title in 1955 at age 20 with a .340 batting average. The right fielder was a 15-time All-Star, won 10 Gold Gloves and was elected into the Hall of Fame in 1980 in his first year of eligibility.
The beloved No. 6 later sat behind a microphone as a Tigers broadcaster from 1976 to 2001 and was also a special assistant to the general manager.
NFL
League delays start of offseason workout programs for teams
CHARLOTTE, N.C — The NFL is delaying the start of its offseason workout program while formulating a plan with the NFL Players Association on how to proceed during the coronavirus pandemic.
At least for the time being, NFL coaches won’t be allowed to communicate with players via videoconferencing.
Normally, Monday would have signaled the start of the nine-week offseason workout program for the five NFL teams with new head coaches — Carolina, Dallas, Washington, Cleveland and the New York Giants — to begin participating in conditioning drills and light workouts. However, due to COVID-19, players are not allowed to be at team facilities while social distancing standards remain in place throughout the country.
It was expected that those teams would begin meeting Monday via videoconferencing. But the NFL informed teams on Friday they will be notified once the league and NFLPA determine the scope and earliest possible date when they may begin their offseason workout programs.
Specifically, the league is discussing possible revisions to the offseason workout program that would permit teams to conduct classroom instruction, workouts, and non-football educational programs on a virtual basis while team facilities remain closed.
League going virtual for draft
The NFL draft will be conducted in a virtual format, with team personnel working from their homes.
In a memo sent to the 32 teams, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined procedures for the April 23-25 draft. The guidelines include no group gatherings.
“We have reviewed this matter in the past few days with both the competition committee and CEC (a group of league executives),” Goodell said, “and this will confirm that clubs will conduct their draft operations remotely, with club personnel separately located in their homes.”
The draft originally was scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, but the NFL canceled all public events last month as a safeguard against the coronavirus.
Falcons announce deal with GurleyFLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have announced their one-year agreement with running back Todd Gurley.
The framework of the $6 million deal was completed on March 20, less than 24 hours after Gurley was released by the Los Angeles Rams. Final details of the agreement were completed on Monday, allowing the team to formally announce the deal.
As is the case with other free agents who have reached agreements, Gurley still awaits a physical. The NFL isn’t allowing players to report to new teams immediately for those physicals during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gurley’s physical will be especially important. He had a persistent left knee injury that limited his effectiveness late in 2018. The issue carried over into last season, even though he played in 15 games.
The 25-year-old Gurley is expected to replace Devonta Freeman, who was released, as the leader of the Falcons’ running attack.
Gurley rushed for more than 1,000 yards in three of his five seasons with the Rams. He ran for a career-low 857 yards with the Rams last season. His average of 3.8 yards per carry was the second-lowest of his career.
Jaguars re-sign suspended run-stopper Davis
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have re-signed defensive tackle Carl Davis, who was suspended without pay in February for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Davis played in three games in 2019 — two for Jacksonville and one for Indianapolis.
A Michigan native and Iowa graduate, Davis previously spent time with Baltimore (2015-17) and Cleveland (2018). He has 32 tackles in 36 NFL games. The Ravens selected him in the third round of the 2015 draft.
Davis could help fill some holes in Jacksonville’s defensive front. The Jaguars traded Calais Campbell to Baltimore last month and decided not to pick up Marcell Dareus’ option. The two moves created about $34.5 million in salary cap space for 2020.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Louisville’s Nwora enters draft after All-America season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville forward Jordan Nwora has announced on social media that he will enter the NBA draft.
Nwora was selected to The Associated Press All-America third team as a junior. His decision to turn pro was expected after limited participation in last year’s NBA combine because of a knee injury. He returned to the Cardinals and was named Atlantic Coast Conference preseason player of the year before going on to average 18 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting 44% from the field. The 6-foot-7 Nwora was named to the AP’s All-ACC first team.
The Buffalo, New York, native said on his verified Twitter account that the abrupt end to the season was “heartbreaking and awful” because he believed No. 14 Louisville (24-7) was ready to win the NCAA championship. But he noted that community health and safety should be the priority because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nwora called Cardinal teammates and coaches his family in his post and added, “I will proudly represent Louisville wherever I go.”
